U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,420.50
    -9.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,010.00
    -81.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,079.50
    -16.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.00
    -12.90 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.39
    -1.89 (-2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.20
    -9.90 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.36 (-1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1766
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.19
    -0.09 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3872
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1820
    -0.0510 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,703.98
    -1,273.46 (-2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,066.50
    +76.86 (+7.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.79
    -17.16 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

European Warm Edge Spacer Market 2021-2028, Top 5 Trends Enhancing the Industry Expansion; Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

Some of the major warm edge spacer market players in Europe include Fenzi Group, Ensinger, Alu Pro Srl, Technoform, Thermoseal Group, HELIMA GmbH, SWISSPACER, Quanex Building Products, Allmetal amongst others.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The European warm edge spacer market revenue is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 290 million by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Energy efficient solutions are the current need of the hour for various regions with freezing-temperatures including Europe and North America. Europe has been known to record incredibly low temperatures throughout the year, pushing in the need for clean heat insulation technologies and systems. In this case, warm edge spacers have emerged as a viable solution.

Moreover, rising investment towards the deployment of innovative, sustainable, and affordable heating and cooling solutions across the building sector would potentially boost the market growth over 2021-2028. Increasing installation of energy-efficient window systems would propel the product demand subsequently.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1353

Below mentioned is a brief snapshot of the trends that are expected to structure the growth map of Europe's warm edge space market through the analysis timeframe:

Introduction to regulatory measures to boost energy efficiency of building structures

Introduction to various regulatory reforms to empower the energy efficiency of building structures along with the rising concerns toward surging energy bills is set to strengthen the growth spectrum of Europe's warm edge spacer market. Speaking of one such measure, it would be quite overt that the EU has developed various building energy conservation regulations for new and existing construction in an attempt to reduce the emission index and promote the deployment of sustainable systems.

Positive attributes of stainless steel spacer

Stainless steel spacers have been gaining ground in the European economies. Reason? The product's ability to accentuate the output and reduce the labor cost. This apart, the demand for aluminum spacers is also expanding across the regional market, mainly due to the increasing investments to refurbish conventional aluminum spacers.

Growing implementation policies promoting cleaner and effective technologies in the residential sector

Governments across the European continent are relentlessly working on laying down strategic measures to promote cleaner, affordable, and effective building technologies, which is, in turn, propelling the growth of the warm edge spacer market across the residential segment. It was reported that in 2020, European warm edge spacers in the residential segment observed an installation of about 330 million meters. What has been driving this growth is the initiation of several directives pertaining to residential building energy efficiency.

Governmental intervention and thriving real estate sector in France

France's government is taking up novel initiatives to revamp old building construction with modern and effective solutions. This move is known to drive the demand for warm edge spacer in the country. Speaking of which, it has been claimed that France's warm edge space market would depict a growth rate of 4% through 2028. The expansion is also likely to come from growing investments across the real estate sector.

Increased installation of low-E glazing windows

Deployment of triple low-E glazing windows with warm edge spacers is touted to have a significant impact on the overall growth of the warm edge spacer market across the European economies in the coming years. One of the main reasons behind the increased installation of these is the introduction of stringent energy management and efficiency measures in the countries. Besides, goals of reducing carbon footprint up to a specific level would potentially augment the industry statistics for triple low-E glazed window warm edge spacers market.

Request customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1353

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images

warm-edge-spacer-market-size-in.png
Warm Edge Spacer Market size in Europe to exceed $290 MN by 2028
Europe Warm Edge Spacer Market is expected to surpass USD 290 million by 2028, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-warm-edge-spacer-market-2021-2028-top-5-trends-enhancing-the-industry-expansion-global-market-insights-inc-301350847.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Chipmakers Slump as Beijing Sends Speculation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s microchip industry is feeling the heat of Beijing’s regulatory scrutiny.A warning in state media Friday that regulators will show no tolerance in cracking down on speculators in the chip market sent related stocks lower on Monday.China’s biggest chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. dropped by as much as 5.5% in Hong Kong, while Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. tumbled 8.6%, set for its worst drop in nearly three months. Shanghai-listed Will Semiconductor

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • Commodity Markets on Tenterhooks as Delta Outbreak Rattles China

    (Bloomberg) -- Global commodity markets are hitting heavy turbulence in August, with fears over Fed tightening and China’s coronavirus outbreaks set to dominate sentiment in coming days after a brutal opening on Monday.Gold tumbled the most since January after U.S. jobs numbers posted bigger-than-expected gains, fueling bets on the central bank reining in stimulus. Investors will be on alert for any other hints at tightening, which only adds to global uncertainties as China and other Asian natio

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • Alibaba Fires Manager As Sexual Assault Case Rocks China

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has fired a manager accused of rape, moving to contain the fallout after an employee’s account of her ordeal went viral on social media and ignited fierce debate about rampant sexism across China’s tech industry.The Chinese internet giant didn’t identify the manager. Li Yonghe, appointed just last month to lead a newly created division overseeing much of Alibaba’s non-retail businesses from food delivery to travel, has resigned alongside his human resour

  • These companies are requiring employees get vaccinated

    As the Delta variant spreads, employers are increasing establishing vaccination mandates for their workers. Here's how those policies look.

  • Chicken producer Sanderson Farms nears $4.5 billion sale to Continental Grain, Cargill - WSJ

    The potential deal could value Sanderson Farms at $203 a share, the newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/3jEpIsE. According to a Reuters report from June, Sanderson Farms had drawn interest from buyers including Continental Grain, which owns a smaller chicken processor, Wayne Farms. "While we don’t comment on market rumors, Cargill is a growth company and we are always looking for new opportunities," a Cargill spokesperson told Reuters.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 8th, 2021

    Following Saturday’s breakout, a Bitcoin move back through to $45,000 levels would support another breakout, as the Bitcoin bulls eye a return to $50,000.

  • Why Royal Dutch Shell Has the Most Potential of Any Big Oil Stock

    The British-Dutch oil giant offers a rich yield and trades at a discount to its U.S. peers. And there’s more potential in its shares.

  • Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.) After Its Interim Report

    It's been a pretty great week for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ) shareholders, with its shares surging 13% to...

  • Earnings to Watch Next Week: Cable One, BioNTech, eBay, Walt Disney and Baidu in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release August 9-13, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as Q2 is believed to be a quarter of significant recovery, with growth accelerating and the outlook for the coming periods gradually improving.

  • Indian social media influencers are marketing cryptocurrencies like soap and shampoo

    Celebrities who have promoted cryptocurrencies on Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter include Tanmay Bhat, Ashish Chanchlani, Samay Raina, Radhika Apte, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Manoj Bajpayee, Ishant Sharma and Dinesh Karthik.

  • McDonald's Advises Franchisees Of Bag Supply Shortage, Encourages Use Of Trays

    McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) is advising restaurant owners to serve meals on trays to customers dining inside as the fast-food chain is facing a bag supply shortage. What happened: McDonald’s told owners in a late-July message that limited bag supplies have been impacting the industry as a whole, and encouraged workers to transition to the use of trays. Almost 81% of restaurant business in the 12 months ending June 30 was made up of take-out orders, that's up 18% compared with the prior year’s p

  • Saudi oil giant Aramco sees first-half earnings climb to $47 billion

    Saudi Arabia's oil-producing company, Aramco, announced Sunday a net income of around $47 billion for the first half of the year, double what it earned over the same period last year when the coronavirus grounded travel and pummeled global demand for oil.

  • Berkshire Buoyed as U.S. Rebound Fires Up Manufacturers, Retail

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is reaping the benefits of the U.S. economic recovery.The conglomerate’s collection of manufacturers and retailers bounced back during the second quarter after being hit hard as the pandemic ripped through the U.S. last year. That group of businesses posted its second-highest quarterly profit in data going back to the middle of 2009 and helped fuel a 21% gain in Berkshire’s total operating profit during the period.“It’s all of the other old

  • 3 Superstar Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio

    Having the right stocks in your portfolio can mean the difference between a joyful retirement or a stressful one.

  • Target To Pay College Tuition For Over 340,000 Employees

    Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) has announced that it will help pay for the college education of its more than 340,000 full-time and part time store workers. What happened: The Retailers announced this week it is partnering with education platform Guild Education to provide access to more than 250 business-aligned programs from over 40 schools, colleges and universities. Target will also fund advanced degrees within the network of schools, paying up to $10,000 a year for masters’ programs. Target is in

  • China's July factory price growth quickens, adds to business and broad economic pressures

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, adding to strains on an economy losing recovery momentum as businesses struggle with high raw material costs. The world's second-biggest economy is on track to expand more than 8% this year but analysts say pent-up coronavirus demand has peaked and forecast growth to moderate amid supply chain bottle necks and outbreaks of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The producer price index (PPI) grew 9.0% from a year earlier, matching the high seen in May, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement on Monday.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Aramco Bucks Trend by Prioritizing Oil Output Over Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco is bucking the trend among oil majors by spending the windfall from this year’s surge in energy prices on boosting production capacity rather than increasing returns for shareholders.While Aramco will maintain its hefty $75 billion annual dividend -- the world’s largest and most of which goes to the Saudi Arabian government -- it’s so far resisting the path taken by other industry giants to dole out more to investors.In the past two weeks, the likes of BP Plc, Chevron