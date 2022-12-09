U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,959.56
    -3.95 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,687.72
    -93.76 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,082.42
    +0.42 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.31
    -11.98 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.64
    +0.18 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    +8.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.47 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0550
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4770
    -0.1530 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,156.42
    -91.89 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.66
    -2.58 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

European Waste Management and Circular Economy Outlook Report 2022: Focus on Collection, Transportation, Sorting & Separation, Reuse & Recycling, Energy Recovery, Landfill Disposal

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Waste Management and Circular Economy Outlook, 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The European waste management market is at the forefront of transitioning toward greater digital technology adoption using disruptive and smart solutions.

Focus on material and product circularity obtained through increased reuse, recycling, repurposing, and repairing is supported by the incorporation of high-tech solutions dedicated to collecting, sorting, and processing (in addition to re-designing and introducing innovative and secondary materials during manufacturing).

The concept of a circular economy is promoting new business models and creating new networks that vertically engage different stakeholders. Stakeholder collaboration, new technologies, services incorporation, and efficient data exchange enable an increase in waste collection and processing efficiency to find a marketplace for products, components, materials, and services across different industries and businesses.

Europe is experiencing continual efforts to achieve sustainable business by advancing digitalization, decarbonization, reuse and recycling, and strategic collaboration among industry stakeholders.

The key regions of the European waste management and circular economy market are witnessing a strong and greener recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and are at the forefront of implementing systemic solutions to increase market resilience against future disruptions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Highlights

  • Key Highlights of the European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market

  • COVID-19-related Challenges for the European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market

  • The 2021 European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market: Actual vs. Forecast

  • Market Revenue, 2021-2022

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Key Regions and their Recovery

  • Top Predictions for 2022

  • The Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

2. The Strategic Imperative 

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment

  • Research Scope

  • Market Segmentation

4. Macro Economic Factors

  • Europe: Top 3 Growth Opportunities

  • Europe: Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Outlook by Country

  • Europe: Population by Country

  • Historical Development of Resource Productivity in the European Union

  • 2022 European Economic Outlook: Top Predictions

5. Sustainability Index, 2022

  • The 2022 Sustainability Index: Key Assumptions

  • 2022 Sustainability Index by Country

  • 2022 Sustainability Index: Overview of Key Indicators by Country

6. Revenue Trends, 2022

  • Total Waste Generation

  • Total Generated Waste by Key Categories

  • Waste Treatment for Total Generated Waste

  • EU Action Plan to Achieve a Circular Economy

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market Revenue Forecast by Segment in 2021 and 2022

  • European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market Revenue by Region, 2022

  • Opportunities by Region

7. Key Predictions, 2022

  • Key 2022 Waste Management and Circular Economy Market Trends

  • Trend 1: Circular Centers to Repurpose and Reuse eWaste

  • Trend 2: Circular Business Models

  • Trend 3: Expansion of the Repair Economy

  • Trend 4: Reverse Logistics as a Sustainable Supply Chain Management Tool

  • Trend 5: Circular Management System for Building Materials - BAMB

  • Trend 6: Plastic Credits to Help Fight Global Plastic Pollution

8. Collection Segment Outlook, 2022

  • 2022 Market Snapshot: Collection

  • Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Collection

  • Companies to Watch: Collection

9. Transportation Segment Outlook, 2022

  • 2022 Market Snapshot: Transportation

  • Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Transportation

  • Companies to Watch: Transportation

10. Sorting & Separation Segment Outlook, 2022

  • 2022 Market Snapshot: Sorting and Separation

  • Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Sorting and Separation

  • Companies to Watch: Sorting and Separation

12. Reuse & Recycling Segment Outlook, 2022

  • 2022 Market Snapshot: Reuse and Recycling

  • Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Reuse and Recycling

  • Companies to Watch: Reuse and Recycling

13. Energy Recovery Segment Outlook, 2022

  • 2022 Market Snapshot: Energy Recovery

  • Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Energy Recovery

  • Companies to Watch: Energy Recovery

14. Landfill Disposal Segment Outlook, 2022

  • 2022 Market Snapshot: Landfill Disposal

  • Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Landfill Disposal

  • Companies to Watch: Landfill Disposal

15. Regional Predictions, 2022

  • 2022 Predictions: Benelux and Alpine

  • 2022 Predictions: Scandinavia

  • 2022 Predictions: Iberia

  • 2022 Predictions: United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

  • 2022 Predictions: Italy

  • 2022 Predictions: France

  • 2022 Predictions: Germany

  • 2022 Predictions: Rest of Central Europe

  • 2022 Predictions: Rest of Southern and Eastern Europe

16. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: IoT to Streamline Recycling Market

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability as a Digital Platform Service for the Plastic Circular Economy

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Recycling of Glass Containers to Close the Loop on Material Supply

17. Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8uaay

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-waste-management-and-circular-economy-outlook-report-2022-focus-on-collection-transportation-sorting--separation-reuse--recycling-energy-recovery-landfill-disposal-301699335.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon, Chevron and rest of Big Oil ‘greenwash’ climate efforts and plan to pump more, Democrats say in new report

    Big Oil has little intention to drop atmosphere-warming fuels for more solar, wind, hydrogen and other alternatives despite "greenwashing," Democrats charge.

  • Air Products, AES Corp. form joint venture to build massive $4B hydrogen plant in Texas

    Virginia-based power company AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) and Pennsylvania-based Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) formed a joint venture to invest around $4 billion on what they say will be Texas' largest green hydrogen plant.

  • Q&A: Incoming Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel sees opportunity in pipeline expansions, renewables

    Enbridge is one of North America's largest crude oil and natural gas pipeline operators. But the Canadian firm's incoming CEO, who is based in Houston, told the Houston Business Journal about his plans to continue Enbridge's momentum in hydrogen and renewables among other things.

  • Efforts ongoing to clean up Keystone oil leak, largest U.S. spill in nearly a decade

    Crews in Kansas continued clean-up efforts on Friday after TC Energy's Keystone pipeline leaked 14,000 barrels of oil into a creek, but the cause of the largest crude spill in the United States in nearly a decade remained unknown. Canada's TC Energy detected the leak and by Wednesday evening, shut down the key artery bringing more than 622,000 barrels of Canadian crude per day (bpd) to various parts of the United States. "We're beginning to get a better sense of the clean up efforts that will need to be undertaken in the longer-term," Kellen Ashford, spokesperson for the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7, which includes Kansas, said.

  • Key Canada-U.S. oil pipeline outage to hit U.S. refiners' supplies, exports

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -An outage on the largest oil pipeline to the United States from Canada could affect inventories at a key U.S. storage hub and cut crude supplies to two oil-refining centers, analysts and traders said on Friday. It was shut late Wednesday after a breach spewed more than 14,000 barrels of oil into a Kansas creek, making it the largest crude spill in the United States in nearly a decade.

  • Explainer: How hydrogen hubs may point way to clean energy transition

    Hydrogen could be the key to unlocking sustainable energy for the world, as well as helping the decarbonization effort. But are we willing to spend the amount of money it will take to make hydrogen a plausible solution?

  • A 100MW solar farm in Texas will mount panels directly on the ground

    The 100-megawatt utility-scale solar project just announced by Erthos is not even close to the largest solar project currently being developed in the U.S., but it will be the only large solar farm with panels installed directly on the ground, without elevated steel racking or trackers. Erthos signed an agreement…

  • Christmas trees can stay fresh for weeks – a well-timed cut and consistent watering are key

    Some tips can help your tree look as good as it did on the lot for longer. The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty ImagesEvery year somewhere between 25 million and 30 million Christmas trees are sold in the United States. If you’re one of the people who decorate for the holiday with a freshly cut Christmas tree, you might be wondering how to keep it looking good all the way through Santa’s visit – and maybe even a little beyond. Curtis VanderSchaaf is a forestry specialist at the Mississippi S

  • Air Products and AES to build $4 bln hydrogen production plant powered by wind and solar power

    Air Products and AES Corp. said Thursday they plan to build, own and operate a $4 billion hydrogen production facility in Wilbarger County, Texas. With plans to go into operation by 2027, the plant will "serve a growing demand for zero-carbon intensity fuels for the mobility market as well as other industrial markets," the companies said. The project includes 1.4 gigawatts of wind and solar power generation, along with electrolyzer capacity. It will produce more than 200 metric tons per day of g

  • ‘Anti-woke’ reaction? Fund giant Vanguard quits net-zero climate alliance.

    Vanguard said it will track its climate-change focus independent of the sector's net-zero alliance, as an effort to provide "clarity" to its investors.

  • New York City, coastal Northeast could receive 1st snow of season

    Those hoping for some holiday cheer in the form of snow may not have to wait much longer in portions of the Northeast, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Residents in locations near the Atlantic coast will likely receive their first snowflakes and perhaps the first accumulating snow of the season this weekend. The second of two "mini" storm systems traveling from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic into early next week will have the best chance of bringing snowflakes to the coast and perhaps a

  • End of triple-dip La Niña in sight: What it could mean for spring severe weather season

    La Niña is expected to continue into the winter and enter a neutral state during the spring

  • 'I've Never Seen This Much': Anchorage Sees Heaviest December Day of Snow Since 1999

    Anchorage, Alaska, saw its heaviest December day of snow since 1999 on Wednesday, December 7, according to local news reports.Twitter user @InTriguEe907 filmed the snow piled up around her truck and outside her house on Wednesday.“Snow all the way up to my door. I’m in a truck!”“I’ve never seen this much snow and I’ve been here for 37 years,” she says in the footage. “All in one night.”The National Weather Service urged residents to drive with caution. Credit: @InTriguEe907 via Storyful

  • Biden Seeks Fossil Fuel-Free Federal Buildings in Hit to Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is poised to ban federal buildings from using fossil fuels, adding the government’s heft to a growing electrification movement that has natural gas distributors on the defensive.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Released in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter

  • U.S. considering bill to require crypto miners to report carbon emissions

    U.S. cryptocurrency miners would be required to report greenhouse gas emissions under a new bill submitted to the Senate, reflecting criticism the industry is adding to use of fossil fuels blamed for global warming.

  • Keystone pipeline shut down after 14,000-barrel oil spill in Kansas

    An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday.

  • 4 Orphaned Lion Cubs Rescued from Ukraine Experience First Snow at Their New Minnesota Home

    Lion cubs Taras, Stefania, Lesya, and Prada spent some time frolicking in the snow after arriving at their new home: The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota

  • Major animal poaching ring busted by CA Fish and Wildlife

    Freezers that were searched were also found to be filled with various animal meats, including both deer and bear — the bulk of which was believed to be obtained illegally.

  • JetBlue Moves Away From Carbon Credits to Focus on Greener Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. is walking away from the purchase of carbon offsets for its domestic flights in 2023, instead opting to step up its investment in and use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).Most Read from BloombergTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter De

  • Biden expected to sign law ending Tiger King-style big cat ownership

    Conservationist groups hail legislation aimed at curbing private ownership of tigers and lions in US with little oversight