European Waste Management and Circular Economy Outlook Report 2022: Focus on Collection, Transportation, Sorting & Separation, Reuse & Recycling, Energy Recovery, Landfill Disposal
The European waste management market is at the forefront of transitioning toward greater digital technology adoption using disruptive and smart solutions.
Focus on material and product circularity obtained through increased reuse, recycling, repurposing, and repairing is supported by the incorporation of high-tech solutions dedicated to collecting, sorting, and processing (in addition to re-designing and introducing innovative and secondary materials during manufacturing).
The concept of a circular economy is promoting new business models and creating new networks that vertically engage different stakeholders. Stakeholder collaboration, new technologies, services incorporation, and efficient data exchange enable an increase in waste collection and processing efficiency to find a marketplace for products, components, materials, and services across different industries and businesses.
Europe is experiencing continual efforts to achieve sustainable business by advancing digitalization, decarbonization, reuse and recycling, and strategic collaboration among industry stakeholders.
The key regions of the European waste management and circular economy market are witnessing a strong and greener recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and are at the forefront of implementing systemic solutions to increase market resilience against future disruptions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Highlights
Key Highlights of the European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market
COVID-19-related Challenges for the European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market
The 2021 European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market: Actual vs. Forecast
Market Revenue, 2021-2022
The COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Key Regions and their Recovery
Top Predictions for 2022
The Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
2. The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
4. Macro Economic Factors
Europe: Top 3 Growth Opportunities
Europe: Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Outlook by Country
Europe: Population by Country
Historical Development of Resource Productivity in the European Union
2022 European Economic Outlook: Top Predictions
5. Sustainability Index, 2022
The 2022 Sustainability Index: Key Assumptions
2022 Sustainability Index by Country
2022 Sustainability Index: Overview of Key Indicators by Country
6. Revenue Trends, 2022
Total Waste Generation
Total Generated Waste by Key Categories
Waste Treatment for Total Generated Waste
EU Action Plan to Achieve a Circular Economy
Forecast Assumptions
European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market Revenue Forecast by Segment in 2021 and 2022
European Waste Management and Circular Economy Market Revenue by Region, 2022
Opportunities by Region
7. Key Predictions, 2022
Key 2022 Waste Management and Circular Economy Market Trends
Trend 1: Circular Centers to Repurpose and Reuse eWaste
Trend 2: Circular Business Models
Trend 3: Expansion of the Repair Economy
Trend 4: Reverse Logistics as a Sustainable Supply Chain Management Tool
Trend 5: Circular Management System for Building Materials - BAMB
Trend 6: Plastic Credits to Help Fight Global Plastic Pollution
8. Collection Segment Outlook, 2022
2022 Market Snapshot: Collection
Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Collection
Companies to Watch: Collection
9. Transportation Segment Outlook, 2022
2022 Market Snapshot: Transportation
Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Transportation
Companies to Watch: Transportation
10. Sorting & Separation Segment Outlook, 2022
2022 Market Snapshot: Sorting and Separation
Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Sorting and Separation
Companies to Watch: Sorting and Separation
12. Reuse & Recycling Segment Outlook, 2022
2022 Market Snapshot: Reuse and Recycling
Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Reuse and Recycling
Companies to Watch: Reuse and Recycling
13. Energy Recovery Segment Outlook, 2022
2022 Market Snapshot: Energy Recovery
Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Energy Recovery
Companies to Watch: Energy Recovery
14. Landfill Disposal Segment Outlook, 2022
2022 Market Snapshot: Landfill Disposal
Key Growth Opportunities for 2022: Landfill Disposal
Companies to Watch: Landfill Disposal
15. Regional Predictions, 2022
2022 Predictions: Benelux and Alpine
2022 Predictions: Scandinavia
2022 Predictions: Iberia
2022 Predictions: United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland
2022 Predictions: Italy
2022 Predictions: France
2022 Predictions: Germany
2022 Predictions: Rest of Central Europe
2022 Predictions: Rest of Southern and Eastern Europe
16. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: IoT to Streamline Recycling Market
Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability as a Digital Platform Service for the Plastic Circular Economy
Growth Opportunity 3: Recycling of Glass Containers to Close the Loop on Material Supply
17. Conclusions
