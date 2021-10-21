U.S. markets closed

European Wax Center, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4th

European Wax Center, Inc.
·2 min read
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Wax Center (NASDAQ: EWCZ), a leading personal care franchise brand offering expert wax services, today announced that it will report third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th, 2021.

The company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review third quarter financial results at 5:00pm ET/4:00pm CT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.waxcenter.com. The conference call can be accessed by calling (844) 644-2466 (participant passcode 3947568). International callers may dial (918) 922-6900. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will be available until 8:00pm ET on November 10, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID number 3947568.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home (OOH) waxing services in the United States, with a network of over 800 centers nationwide. European Wax Center, Inc. provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. European Wax Center, Inc. continues to revolutionize the waxing category with their innovative, signature Comfort Wax™. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing a more pleasant, virtually painless experience. Delivering a 360 guest experience, they offer solutions to consumers’ top hair removal related skincare concerns with a full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. For more information including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

Contacts
Investors:
ICR, Inc.
Allison Malkin/Nina Weiss
IR@myewc.com
203-682-8225

European Wax Center, Inc.
Amir Yeganehjoo
Amir.yeganehjoo@myewc.com
972-746-6002

Media:
Creative Media Marketing
Meredith Needle
Ewc@cmmpr.com
212-979-8884


