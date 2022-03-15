U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,178.75
    +6.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,965.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,095.00
    +49.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,937.30
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.19
    -2.82 (-2.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.60
    -9.20 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    -0.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0959
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    +0.1360 (+6.79%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    +1.02 (+3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3015
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2620
    +0.0800 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,331.21
    +1,101.02 (+2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    880.11
    +18.92 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,329.75
    +21.90 (+0.09%)
     

European Wellness Biomedical Group and AK International to Bring Biological Regenerative Medicine Solutions to Pakistan and UAE

·2 min read

DUBAI, UAE, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Dubai-based AK International LLC (AKI), partnering together to undertake a number of joint venture businesses in Pakistan and the MENA region that focus on providing biological regenerative medicine services and solutions to the community.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/European Wellness Biomedical Group)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/European Wellness Biomedical Group)
In the MoA signing, the two parties were represented by EWBG Co-Founder and Chairman Prof. Dr. Mike Chan and AKI Director Dr. Aasif Ali Siddiqui respectively.
In the MoA signing, the two parties were represented by EWBG Co-Founder and Chairman Prof. Dr. Mike Chan and AKI Director Dr. Aasif Ali Siddiqui respectively.

In the signing session held on 1st March 2022, the two parties agreed to pool their respective resources and expertise on a three-phase joint venture plan. Phase 1 involves the registration, importing, distribution and commercializing of EWBG award-winning Swiss, German and European biotech products and biological APIs. AKI will be contributing their extensive distribution network in the region and expertise in the aesthetics market, including wide-reaching internationally accredited educational programs by European Wellness Academy and conducted AKI's academic entity, Aesthetic Knowledge Institute.

Phase 2 will see the development of exclusive EWBG branded wellness centers for age reversal, longevity, and disease prevention in these territories. These wellness centers will be offering biological regenerative solutions including a biological laboratory with cleanrooms for the development of autologous or allogenic stem cells and EWBG's expertise in proprietary cell therapy, including but not limited to their patented precursor stem cell technology, biotherapeutics comprising stem cells and cell-based products, biomolecular peptides and botanicals, compounded therapeutics and parenteral nutrition, cosmeceuticals, food supplements, natural health products, and skincare and cosmetics.

Finally, phase 3 of the joint-venture will foray into the digital health ecosystem. This entails a synergistic integration of AKI's innovative mobile app 'Health Interface' (HI), developed by Artelir Inc., with EWBG's global network of 26 medical wellness hospitals and youth restorative anti-aging centers, biological health solutions and services.

AKI and EWBG, through its Swiss and German entities namely Nexgen Biopharma Ltd and Stellar Biomolecular Innovations Inc., have previously entered into two separate joint venture agreements for the distribution of MF3 and MF PLUS brand and products on 29th March 2021.

The two parties were represented by EWBG Co-Founder and Chairman, Prof. Dr. Mike Chan and AKI Director Dr. Aasif Ali Siddiqui respectively.

About European Wellness Biomedical Group

Founded in 1991, EWBG is an award-winning European group most renowned for its pioneering developments in precursor stem cell therapeutics, immunomodulation, biological peptides, and biological regenerative medicine. The Group's portfolio comprises multinational business divisions that operate in the emerging fields of biological regenerative medicine; and product distribution across 80 countries. The Group also owns a growing network of 26 internationally-accredited Wellness Centers globally. Today, the Group is headquartered in Germany and Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia (Asia Pacific) and its own manufacturing facilities in Germany, Switzerland, United States, United Kingdom and the European Union.

https://european-wellness.eu

SOURCE European Wellness Biomedical Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Peabody Energy Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) had plunged by 16.2% as of 1:04 p.m. Monday, though there was no fresh news relating specifically to the coal giant. Prior to the pullback, its shares had more than doubled this year, with much of that growth coming after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is the world's third-largest coal exporter.

  • Elon Musk: Ditch dollar, buy stocks — but I'm not selling my bitcoin

    Tesla boss tweets the impact of inflation on his firms and gjves advice on which assets he thinks are better to own in today's climate.

  • British electric vehicle manufacturer postpones start of production at Rock Hill facility

    The company will focus its electric bus production in the U.K. and intends to begin making vans in Charlotte later this year.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Transocean, and Tellurian Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks that were popping until last week opened Monday on a weak note, with some stocks in particular taking a hard hit. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was down 3.2%. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was down 10.7%.

  • How Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Is Tearing Apart the Global Food System

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks Down Shenzhen, Entire Jilin Province as Covid SwellsThe global food system is under threat as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts one of the world’s major breadbaskets in jeopardy. Here are the latest develo

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • USD/CAD Gains Ground As WTI Oil Gets Back To The $100 Level

    USD/CAD settled above the 20 EMA and is testing the next resistance level at 1.2760.

  • Markets: ‘Seeing fear and risk-off at a maximum at this point,’ analyst says

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech stocks facing supply chain pressures following China's COVID lockdown, semiconductors, commodity pricing in gas prices and energy markets, ESG investing during Russia-Ukraine, and inflation expected in the upcoming travel season.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Oil falls over 5% on Russia-Ukraine talk hopes, China lockdowns

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than 5% on Monday to the lowest in nearly two weeks amid hopes for progress toward a diplomatic end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - a development that would boost global supplies - while a pandemic-linked travel ban in China cast doubt on demand. Brent futures fell $5.77, or 5.1%, to settle at $106.90 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $6.32, or 5.8%, to settle at $103.01. Both benchmarks have surged since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and are up roughly 36% so far this year.

  • Gas prices are probably still headed much higher

    The pullback in gas prices may only be temporary.

  • U.S. companies are rushing to suspend or curtail operations in Russia. Not Koch Industries.

    A flood of U.S. companies have announced plans to suspend, close or curtail activities in Russia following its invasion of neighboring Ukraine, but one prominent conglomerate seems to be operating on a business-as-usual basis.

  • Drillers Awaken in Canada as War Leaves World Begging for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s slumbering oil industry is beginning to stir.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: U.S. Warns China Over Support for Russia’s WarPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Ukraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetFor years, the country’s drillers, like those in the shale fields of West Texa

  • Oil Hedges Go Out of Style as FOMO Grips Drillers Amid $100 Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves through the oil market, U.S. shale producers—financially fit again and egged on by investors looking for more commodity exposure—had been exiting their price hedges for months.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: U.S. Warns China Over Support for Russia’s WarPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuat

  • Petrol to hit £2.50 per litre and diesel £3, experts warn MPs

    Petrol prices could hit as high as £2.50 a litre in the UK and diesel could soar to £3 per litre as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine keeps pushing oil prices, MPs have been told.

  • New wave of inflation - and disruptions - hits U.S. factory floors

    Surging inflation is disrupting everything from carpools to the ability to quote prices on new business at already-strained U.S. factories. At BCI Solutions Inc., a metal foundry in Bremen, Indiana, 14 workers quit in the last two weeks - over 7% of its total workforce and an unprecedented number compared with pre-pandemic times. Company chief executive officer J.B. Brown blames at least part of the sudden loss of workers on the spike in gasoline prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has roiled global energy markets and sent prices at the pump through the roof.

  • India indicates readiness to release more oil reserves

    New Delhi (Reuters) -India will take "appropriate" steps to calm the rise in oil prices, triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the junior oil minister said on Monday, indicating the country could release more oil from national stocks if required. "Government of India is ready to take all appropriate action, as deemed fit, for mitigating market volatility and calming the rise in crude oil prices," Rameswar Teli said in a written reply to lawmakers.

  • Intel calls news conference on Europe investments for Tuesday

    U.S. chip company Intel has called a news conference for Tuesday to provide updates on planned investments in the European Union. In its invitation to the conference call, Intel said that Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger would speak about the company's current plans for investments in research and development as well as manufacturing of semiconductor chips. A source told Reuters last month that Intel had chosen the east German city of Magdeburg as the site for a new multibillion-euro European chip factory.

  • China Locks Down Shenzhen, Province of 24 Million Over Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- China placed the 17.5 million residents of Shenzhen into lockdown for at least a week and forbade people from leaving Jilin, the first time the government has sealed off an entire province since the area surrounding Wuhan was isolated in early 2020.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePanic Se

  • Hog Herds and Poultry Are Getting Even More Expensive to Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- Futures for soybean meal -- a key component of animal feed -- climbed to a seven-year high as top shipper Argentina suspended export registrations, another sign of countries curbing trade to protect domestic food markets. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward