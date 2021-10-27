U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,565.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,645.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,551.75
    +6.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.90
    -11.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.38
    -1.27 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.20
    -6.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.97
    +0.73 (+4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3721
    -0.0043 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5620
    -0.5670 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,115.95
    -3,732.88 (-5.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,419.77
    -85.39 (-5.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.72
    -23.90 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

European Wellness Collaborates with Heidelberg University Germany to Conduct Efficacy Studies of Peptides and Cell Therapy Research

·2 min read

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – European Wellness Academy (EWA), the educational arm of European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWG), has signed an agreement to carry out joint scientific research on the efficacy of peptides, cell therapy, exosomes and cell reprogramming for rejuvenation in premature murine aging models.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/European Wellness Biomedical Group)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/European Wellness Biomedical Group)

EWA was represented by its Group Chairman, Prof. Dr. Mike Chan, while Heidelberg University was represented by its Commercial Managing Director, Katrin Erk and its Head of Institute of Anatomy and Cell Biology III, Prof. Dr. Thomas Skutella.

The cutting-edge therapeutics used for the studies include precursor (progenitor) stem cells (PSC), precursor cells (Frozen Organo Crygenics (FOC)), Mito Organelle (MO), Nano Organo Peptides (NOP) and exosomes.

Their studies include in vitro experiments concentrating on the effects of the products on the aging of somatic cells and cellular senescence, which is known to contribute to disease onset and progression. Investigated exosomes include neuronal stem cells (NSCs), mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), cardiomyocytes, kidney progenitors and hepatocytes.

EWA and Heidelberg University will also conduct in vivo experiments to demonstrate both safety and efficacy of the therapeutics, whereby the proof of effectivity will be recorded in the life span, histopathological and molecular criteria of neurodegeneration including Alzheimer/dementia, and system degeneration disorders including those affecting the immune system, skin, cardio, lung, kidney, liver, stomach/intestine/gut, eye, and muscular dystrophy.

Other criteria included are cartilage/joint/bone regeneration including knees/joints/hips, cervical, thoracic, lumbar, pelvic and musculoskeletal disorder, as well as endocrine disorders like endocrinal dysfunction due to over and underproduction of hormones and other activity pattern under the sleep wake cycle.

The ongoing specially designed studies are coordinated and designed by Prof. Dr. Thomas Skutella of Heidelberg University, a world-renowned research university and one of Germany's Top 3, Prof. Dr. Mike Chan and scientists of EWG.

European Wellness Academy

Located in Germany, Switzerland, Greece and Malaysia, EWA is a UK CPD authorised body with a premium training and development wing that revolves around cutting-edge Bio-Regenerative Medicine modalities for practitioners and researchers. The Academy has extensive years of combined clinical experience and a core academic team comprising of qualified clinicians and scientists with multiple international affiliations and accreditations.

https://ewacademy.eu
https://european-wellness.eu/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-wellness-collaborates-with-heidelberg-university-germany-to-conduct-efficacy-studies-of-peptides-and-cell-therapy-research-301409552.html

SOURCE European Wellness Biomedical Group

Recommended Stories

  • Cortexyme Loses 70% Of Its Value On Missed Alzheimer's Test — But There's A Caveat

    Cortexyme said Tuesday it narrowed the pool for its Alzheimer's drug after only certain patients responded. But CRTX stock could dive.

  • Sorrento: Covid-19 Tests Could Generate Significant Revenue, Says Analyst

    Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) have been on the backfoot for most of the year, retreating by 63% since the February peaks. Throughout the downturn, however, one Street analyst has been backing the biotech; H.C. Wainwright’s Ram Selvaraju thinks the stock is poised to claw back those gains and some. The analyst reiterated a Buy rating on SRNE, along with a $26 price target. If correct, investors could be lining their pockets with a huge 286% gain. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click

  • This Little Company Thinks It Can Beat Long Covid

    The mitochondria of certain SARS-CoV-2 patients malfunction, as if their batteries can't hold a charge. A treatment from Axcella Health aims to offer a jump-start.

  • Was Atea Pharmaceutical's Flop Predictable?

    This month, as Merck (NYSE: MRK) moves forward with an Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. for its oral antiviral for COVID-19, Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) stock saw a significant drop. Unfortunately, investors are unlikely to see the small-cap biotech replicate Moderna's success as the next COVID-19 underdog success story after news of its negative clinical trial. Let's explore what caused Atea's drop and how biotech investors should examine their future investments.

  • Factbox: Australia prepares to reopen borders for first time during pandemic

    Australia will start lifting its outbound travel ban for fully vaccinated residents from Nov. 1 amid a strong uptake of COVID-19 vaccines, as Sydney and Melbourne, its biggest cities, prepare to welcome overseas travellers without quarantine. Unvaccinated travellers will still be allowed entry if they agree to undergo the two-week mandatory quarantine upon arrival. The travel arrangements, however, are not uniform across Australia, as the country's states and territories have differing vaccination rates and health policies.

  • 3 Top COVID Stocks -- Are They Tricks or Treats?

    Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine is still not on the market anywhere, which has made the stock a real wild ride for investors. The vaccine specialist started off 2020 so small it almost qualified as a micro-cap, with its stock priced at $4 a share. When COVID-19 hit, however, the stock took off.

  • These 4 Psychedelic Biotech Stocks Are Leading the Pack

    Mental illnesses are tough to treat, and researchers are always looking for better ways to pull through for patients. In this vein, novel interventions based on the illicit psychedelic drugs of yesteryear could well become the advanced mental health therapies of tomorrow. Right now, there's a rapidly growing field of biotech companies developing treatments with psychedelics, and there's money to be made for investors who can identify the future winners.

  • George Goldsmith and Ekaterina Malievskaia, M.D., Founders of COMPASS Pathways, To Keynote At Meet Delic: The World's Premiere Psychedelic and Wellness Event

    Delic Holdings Corp ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0) (Original Source), a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, today announced that George Goldsmith and Ekaterina Malievskaia, M.D., will serve as headline speakers at Meet Delic on November 6. Goldsmith is the CEO and founder of COMPASS Pathways, a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Dr. Malievskaia is the Chief Inn

  • Former Pro Wrestler Jimmy Rave Reveals He Had Both Legs Amputated After Contracting MRSA

    "This past June I began having trouble walking & went to my surgeon. He determined I had MRSA in both legs & they needed to be amputated immediately," Jimmy Rave wrote on Twitter

  • Drinking Coffee Has Some Super Benefits—Here Are 4 Health Perks of Your Morning Cup

    Your morning coffee is a lifesaver in more ways than one.

  • UPDATE 5-Lilly kicks off application for Alzheimer's drug U.S. approval

    Eli Lilly said on Tuesday it has started the application process for a U.S. approval of its closely watched experimental Alzheimer's drug and expects a regulatory decision by the second half of 2022, potentially setting it up against rival Biogen's recently approved Aduhelm. Lilly said it has started a real-time submission for its donanemab to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for accelerated approval for use in early Alzheimer's disease. Biogen used the same regulatory pathway, which requires a study to confirm the drug works as intended against the fatal mind-wasting disease, to get approval for its treatment in June.

  • Miami Herald Pulls No Punches With Stinging Gov. Ron DeSantis Editorial

    “We thought things couldn’t get much worse in DeSantis’ handling of the pandemic, but we were wrong," the newspaper's editorial board wrote.

  • This Is Why You’re Always Constipated

    Diet, travel, medications and other things that can contribute to being constipated all the time. Plus: What do to do about it.

  • Can I get a booster shot? Latest guidelines for COVID-19 vaccines

    The CDC recently recommended additional doses for millions of Americans, including all adults who were first vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson's shot.

  • Taking Your Medication This Way Could Be Deadly, FDA Says

    When taking a new medication, it's hard not to worry about the potential side effects. After all, even after reading the list of potential complications that accompany your medication, you can't predict exactly how introducing a new medicine into your routine will affect you personally.However, the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is now warning that for many people, it's not just their medication they have to worry about—it's how they take it that could be putting them in harm's way. Read on

  • Analysts say Boston Scientific faces 'higher level of exposure' to risk

    Boston Scientific Corp. is expected to report its Q3 earnings on Wednesday, and the medical device manufacturer is widely expected to post year-over-year growth as it works to bounce back from last year's Covid-19-driven hit.

  • Eli Lilly Is Asking the FDA to Approve Its Alzheimer’s Therapy

    The drugmaker has started the process of submitting its Alzheimer’s disease therapy donanemab for approval.

  • Gottlieb says kids could start getting COVID vaccine as soon as November 4

    Gottlieb said the Biden administration is making the effort to push the vaccine directly into pediatricians' offices.

  • FDA advisors recommend BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot for children

    A group of scientists who advise the Food and Drug Administration said the benefits of BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

  • Don't Get Your Booster at CVS Before Doing This, Pharmacy Says

    Millions of fully vaccinated people in the U.S. are now officially eligible for a COVID booster shot, following approval from both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Recipients can even pick and choose between any of the three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson&Johnson—no matter which vaccine they received initially. As a result, nearly 13 million people have already gotten an additional shot, according to the CDC, and several major