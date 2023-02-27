EUROPEAN WELLNESS GROUP & EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF PREVENTIVE, REGENERATIVE & ANTI-AGING MEDICINE LAUNCHES A HANDBOOK OF ANTI-AGING MEDICINE FOR PHYSICIANS

EDENKOBEN, Germany, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EWA, a member of EW Group with cooperation of ESAAM has reached an important milestone by launching a Handbook of Anti-Aging Medicine, based on research, education and knowledge sharing of medical specialists worldwide in diverse disciplines of medicine, which provides a basic explanation of ageing, anti-aging medicine, its standards, and technology.

Through this collaboration of authorship from over 40 top-tier medical and scientific experts, this book could be used as a tool for medical practitioners and ageing people in planning the challenges faced in caring the ageing patients and creating the preventive programs for them. These individuals have made major contributions to science, education, knowledge, and medicine.

The book, co-edited by Dr. Arseniy Trukhanoy and, Dr. Mike Chan, chairman of ESAAM covered four chapters; "Theoretical aspects of anti-aging medicine"; "Advances in regenerative and aesthetic medicine"; "Personalized preventive medicine", and "Methods and technologies for personalized interventions." This book covered current panels of ageing biomarkers, methods and technologies for early detection, health monitoring in anti-aging programmes, the structure, technologies, and staff of future anti-aging medicine clinics, potential advances in regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy, wellness symbiosis, and medical spa and fitness in clinics.

Prof. Dr. Mike Chan's contributions, focused on preventative and regenerative medicine for the ageing brain and neurodegeneration, and the physical activity and fitness paradigms for anti-aging and longevity.

This book could serve as a reference and a latest standard for anti-aging medicine for all parties involved in planning and managing the anti-aging medicine in the event that any issues arise in the future.

EWA, is a member of EWBG located in Germany, Switzerland, Greece and Malaysia, as a CPD authorized body with a premium training and development wing that revolves around cutting-edge Bio-Regenerative Medicine modalities for practitioners and researchers. It has extensive years of combined clinical experience and a core academic team comprising of qualified MDs and scientists with numerous international affiliations and accreditations.

European Society of Anti-Aging Medicine

Originally established in 2003 in Paris as subsidiary of A4M. The founders of ESAAM came from both science and clinical medicine: gerontology, physiology, biochemistry, dermatology, endocrinology, and aesthetic medicine, thereby influencing the ESAAM model.

