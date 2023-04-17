Europe battery pass project highlights transparency challenge

By Victoria Waldersee

BERLIN (Reuters) -The group behind a European battery passport project laid out on Monday how companies must prepare to meet increasingly stringent regulations on disclosing the origin of batteries as well as their social and environmental footprints.

From 2024, manufacturers in Europe must disclose the carbon footprint of their batteries and from 2027 comply with a carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions limit, regulated by the European Union (EU) with independent auditors checking compliance.

The German-funded consortium developing and testing ways to trace an individual battery's social and environmental characteristics highlighted in a summary seen by Reuters what information companies must make public.

This includes the composition of batteries, their carbon footprint and recycled content, the summary shows.

The guidance by the 11-member consortium, including BMW, Audi, Umicore and BASF, is the first attempt to interpret what the new demands will mean for electric car makers, industrial battery producers and light transport battery makers.

Whoever sells the battery is responsible for ensuring it has the battery passport in it - meaning electric vehicle (EV) makers for EV batteries or the battery producer themselves if the battery is the end-product, such as for a storage system.

Still up for debate is the methodology for accurately calculating the carbon footprint and recycled content, and who will have access to what depth of data, consortium representatives told Reuters.

More detailed information about the composition of the battery as well as information on how to dismantle it will be available to what the regulation calls "interested persons", but how to define this is still undecided, the representatives said.

That decision will be key for companies juggling demands for greater transparency with the need to protect intellectual property on battery chemistry as they compete to make more efficient electric cars and storage systems.

"We haven't solved all of it yet, but we are showing some of the critical points that it will be important to consider," the consortium's programme director Sophie Hermann said.

