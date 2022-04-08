U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,506.75
    +10.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,590.00
    +100.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,576.25
    +40.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,009.40
    +3.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.55
    +0.52 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.50
    -3.30 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.27
    -0.83 (-3.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3039
    -0.0037 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.0930
    +0.1230 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,737.94
    +337.43 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.70
    +17.04 (+1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,624.35
    +72.54 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Europe's Data Centre Market is Expected to Reach Revenues of €17,469 million by 2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Centre Europe - Outlook and Forecast - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of the latest Data Centre in Europe report - 2022 to 2026 - provides a comprehensive overview of Data Centre activity across Europe from more than 650 Data Centre Providers in 17 countries (refer to coverage below for a list of countries covered).

The Data Centre 2022 report has been comprehensively updated with an extended 4-year forecast from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2026. This edition places emphasis on Data Centre power (MW) as well as space shown in square metres, with a forecast for pricing per kW as well as standard rack space and per square metre pricing.

The 2022 report also provides details of announced expansions and new plans announced by the covered Data Centre Providers.

The report also includes a revenue 4-year forecast for Public Cloud revenues and third-party Data Centre revenues for each country.

Geographical Coverage: 17 countries

Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

The report considers the main trends impacting both the Carrier-based Data Centre segment as well as the Carrier Neutral Data Centre segment.

Coverage per country

For each of the 17 European countries surveyed in the country section it provides analysis of the following Key Data Centre statistics for each country which include the following statistics (as of the beginning of 2022):

  • The number of Data Centre providers and facilities and their location

  • Key Data Centre Provider Profiles including their expansion plans

  • Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2022 to 2026)

  • Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2022 to 2026)

  • Data Centre Pricing Forecast - in rack space, m2 space & per kW (2022 to 2026)

  • Data Centre Clusters in each Country

  • Data Centre market share by Data Centre Provider

  • Data Centre Revenue Forecast - in millions of Euro (2022 to 2026)

  • Public Cloud Revenue Forecast - in millions of Euro (2022 to 2026)

  • The Key Trends in each of the Data Centre Market surveyed

  • Data Centre Outlook for each country's profile

Benefits

  • A full list of the Data Centre providers covered in the report is provided - over 1,400 facilities and proposed build-out, Location, Size and Power

  • Extended 4-year forecast

  • The only report in the market with comprehensive coverage.

  • Data Centre list available in excel spreadsheet for an additional charge

  • 5 hours Access to Research Analyst following the purchase of the Report

  • A complimentary copy of the European 2021 Data Centre Development Report.

From the Data Centre Landscape research, the analyst has highlighted the following trends:

The continued growth in the key five FLAP+D country markets (Germany, UK, Netherlands, France and Ireland) - which account for 57 percent of Data Centre space - (consisting of over 2.3 million m2 of Data Centre space out of a total of 3.9 million m2 of space across the seventeen countries).

Selected Countries stand out as hot spots for future investments - Besides the core markets of the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and France, some countries are seeing extensive new investments, for example, Ireland, Poland, and Switzerland. The European Data Centre market is undergoing a boom in new facility build-outs, with over seventy projects underway in twelve countries from 2021 onwards, totaling 851,000 m2, increasing from under 10 percent in Sweden up to over 100 percent in Ireland.

Size of Data Centre - The research reveals that the size of the largest data centres in each of the 17 surveyed European countries varies significantly from 4,000 m2 (Czech Republic) up to 65,000 m2 (UK and Germany).

European Data Centre Revenues are forecast to be Euro €11,122 million - across the 17 countries as of the beginning of 2022 - increasing to Euro €17,469 million by the beginning of 2026 - an increase of 57 percent over the period.

European Public Cloud Revenues are forecast to be Euro €71,611 million - across the 17 countries as of the beginning of 2022 - increasing to Euro €103,107 million by the end of 2026 - an increase of 44 percent over the period.

Each of the Data Centre markets is continuing to grow despite the increase in Public Cloud services suggesting that the services are broadly complementary. The Data Centre Providers report that cloud services are becoming a key customer segment, accounting for up to thirty percent of their revenues. Increasingly European enterprises are pursuing a hybrid cloud strategy and are interconnecting via a Data Centre to enable a mix of cloud and colocation services - providing an uplift in revenues to both the Cloud and the Data Centre Provider.

The Data Centre Landscape highlights the new investment that is being made in Europe, in particular by US Data Centre entrants including CyrusOne, ServerChoice, Iron Mountain, QTS and Vantage Data Centers. These new entrants are introducing new campus Data Centres with Vantage Data Centers developing campus facilities in Berlin, Frankfurt, Milan, Warsaw and Zurich.

Companies Mentioned

  • Advania Data Centre

  • Amazon

  • Apple

  • AR Telecom

  • Ark Data Centres

  • Aruba Cloud

  • Asanti Datacenter

  • AtlasEdge Zurich

  • Biel Data Centre

  • Colt

  • CyrusONe

  • DATA4 Group

  • DataCube

  • DC Star

  • Digital Realty

  • EcoDataCenter

  • EdgeConneX

  • Equinix

  • Facebook

  • Ficolo

  • Google

  • GTR Slough

  • Havfrue (Mermaid) system

  • Hydro66

  • Interxion (Digital Realty)

  • Irideos Avalon

  • Iron Mountain

  • LCL Cloud

  • Liberty Global & Digital Bridge

  • Maincubes

  • Merlin Properties

  • Microsoft

  • Nectrics Group

  • Northern Data

  • NTT

  • Orange Spain

  • Proximity Data Centre

  • Proximus

  • PT Prime

  • Pulsant Data Centre

  • QTS

  • Scaleway DC3 Data Centre

  • ServerChoice

  • Sif Data Centre

  • Sines 4

  • Stack EMEA (SuperNAP)

  • Stockholm Energi

  • SuperNAP (renamed Stack Infrastructure)

  • Swisscom Data Centre

  • Telecom Italia Rome (Acilia)

  • Telefonica Alcala

  • Telehouse Europe Data Centre

  • The DataCenter Group

  • Vantage Data Centers

  • xScale 11x Data Centre

  • Yondr Group Slough Data Centre

  • ZRH1 Vantage Data Center



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abxg2g

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • IRS May Close This RMD Loophole

    Most Americans have at least heard of a 401(k) plan, but there is another tax-advantaged workplace retirement plan out there - the 403(b). A 403(b) operates similarly to a 401(k), but is generally only available to public sector employees and … Continue reading → The post IRS May Close This RMD Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Sign

  • U.S. cracks down on Russian airlines after flights violated export controls

    Previously, the United States had identified more than 170 Boeing airplanes that Russian airlines were operating in violation of U.S. sanctions, including about 40 Aeroflot Boeing 737 and 777 airplanes, 21 Azur Boeing planes and 17 UTair Boeing aircraft. Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves said the message was clear: "Defy our export controls at your own peril."

  • As Boeing Avoids Russian Titanium Supply, a Japanese Producer Is Stepping in

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese company Toho Titanium Co. is ramping up output of the metal used to make aircraft amid a shortfall caused by Boeing Co. and Airbus SE avoiding purchases from Russia, the world’s largest supplier. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall,

  • EVs: Biden admin holds meeting with Elon Musk, other auto execs on charging stations

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details President Biden's administration meeting with Elon Musk and other EV executives, the EV space, and discussions surrounding EV charging infrastructure.

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • The Chip Sector Has a New Worry in Plant Shutdown for Key Manufacturing Chemical

    3M has stopped production at a plant in Belgium that produces the vast majority of the world's supply of semiconductor-grade PFAS chemicals.

  • How Macy’s Inc. Is Navigating the Unpredictable Retail Climate

    CFO Adrian V. Mitchell discusses Macy's advancements, opportunities and challenges in a wide-ranging presentation at the JP Morgan Chase Annual Retail Roundup.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • U.S. natural gas prices just hit a 13-year high. Blame coal, say analysts

    Natural-gas futures settled Thursday at their highest price since December 2008, with a rise in coal prices, tight supplies and global worries about energy supplies contributing to a price gain of more than 70% for the fuel so far this year.

  • $4.2 Billion Deal to Create Oil Tanker Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Frontline Ltd. and Euronav NV are considering an all-stock merger that would produce the world’s biggest tanker fleet, just as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drives a recovery in the market.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Will

  • BlackBerry settles lawsuit over BlackBerry 10

    U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan federal court granted a request from the company's lawyers and shareholders to adjourn their planned trial to negotiate a preliminary settlement. Shareholders accused the company of concealing BlackBerry 10's true sales prospects in public statements during 2013, resulting in an inflated share price. Lawsuits accusing companies of misleading shareholders are common in the United States, but few go to trial.

  • South America’s Newest Oil Boom Is Gaining A War Time Boost

    There is growing evidence that the USGS may have grossly underestimated the total potential of the Guyana-Suriname oil basin

  • Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Atlanta company returns to the courts in years-long dispute against Intel

    The most recent lawsuit filed, April 4, is the latest step in a years-long dispute between the companies that dates to February 2019.

  • Is This Top Chipmaker for the Auto Industry a Buy?

    ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) puts the "O" in MANGO -- the high-conviction semiconductor stock acronym Bank of America analysts recently coined. For reference, the "M" is Marvell Technology Group; the "A" is Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom (based on the stock ticker), and Analog Devices; the "N" is Nvidia; and the "G" is Global Foundries. It's been a few years since I last caught up with ON Semiconductor, but it's time to revisit and weigh the company on its own merits.

  • Top lawyer for Starbucks departs as Howard Schultz returns as CEO

    Rachel Gonzalez's departure comes as the company tries to set a new course amid a union movement at its stores.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.