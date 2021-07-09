U.S. markets open in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,316.00
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,355.00
    +61.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,702.25
    -10.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.70
    +13.40 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.28
    +0.34 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    -0.13 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1836
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.00
    +2.80 (+17.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1000
    +0.3380 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,884.84
    -253.91 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    812.79
    -22.81 (-2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,030.66
    -120.36 (-1.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,940.42
    -177.61 (-0.63%)
     

Europe's DN Capital launches its new $350M fund after a knock-out year for its portfolio

Mike Butcher
·4 min read

DN Capital, one of Europe’s most active VCs has launched its latest $350 million (£220m, €300m) fund off the back of a pretty stand-out year when the firm saw four of its portfolio companies hit billion-dollar-plus valuations. DN’s 'Fund V' will invest across Europe, the UK and the US, but with strongly European LPs, DN has garnered a reputation for digging up some of continental Europe’s hottest startups from, North, Western, Central, and Eastern Europe.

Led by industry veterans Nenad Marovac (based in Europe) and Steve Schlenker (based Stateside), DN led the Series A round in Auto1, which IPO’d on the German Stock Exchange earlier this year at a $10 billion valuation and over 150x their entry price per share.

As Marovac explained: “We spend vast amounts of time with entrepreneurs understanding the market, their team, their product and to get to the heart of what they’re trying to achieve, long before we even talk about money… The launch of our fifth fund gives us further scope to uncover new entrepreneurs with the biggest, brightest global ambitions.”

Schlenker added that he thinks the “full impact of the pandemic on society, work, and behaviors is only just being understood. There are tech founders across the globe right now on critical missions to accelerate this recovery and help address the needs, and solve the biggest problems, of the post-COVID world.”

In July 2021 MrSpex, the Germany-born online eyewear retailer, IPO’d at over $1.0bn. DN Capital also counts unicorns Remitly, Jobandtalent, and GoStudent in its portfolio.

The company, which has a 20-year history, said Fund V was “substantially oversubscribed” and will focus on the funds main specialities in software, fintech, marketplaces and the consumer internet.

Schlenker said: “Europe has really come into its own now. It is competing very successfully versus the US in terms of returns to investors.”

Were they seeing more US VC in Europe, I asked?

“We've done deals with Sequoia with Lightspeed, with Battery. It seems like the competition is very strong in the UK market, because the Americans come over where they can speak the language first. It's still more of a competitive landscape with the US players in the series B or C stages when you get to France, Germany, etc." said Schlenker.

"That is changing, but it's still mostly them following people like DN in those rounds, whereas at series A-level, which is really our sweet spot, they seem to be more combatative specifically in the UK market. And we do a disproportionate share of our investments on the continent, as opposed to the UK,” said Schlenker.

I put it to Marovac what he thought had attracted LPs back to the fund. “Honestly?” he said, “Performance. We had the auto1 IPO in February which is worth three and a half times Fund III. We just had the Mr Spex IPO last week, which is another one times Fund II. We invested in GoStudent last June, at a $20 million valuation and they just raised money at $1.4 billion.”

Before some of those events he said fundraising for the fund was going “okay” but it wasn't going “gangbusters”. “I think since those things happened - and I guess also maybe a difference in investors perceptions or mentality in Q1 this year. But Q1 Q2 Q3 last year were tough. They weren't easy for fundraising. But it really came about, maybe, due to changes in the market and then also the performance of the funds. They are now going into our fund three with a 3x, already,” he pointed out.

Marovac also outlined how the fund had quickly moved to support its portfolio last year when the pandemic hit: “The first thing we did when the pandemic hit was go through the portfolio and triage, making sure every company was funded for at least till the end of December 2021. Then we said we want to invest in companies that are, firstly, COVID resistant, in the short to medium term, and, secondly, companies that are going to benefit from this digital transformation since COVID accelerated things that were happening already.”

He points to the example of UiPath and software automation - the most valuable company to ever come out of Europe: “Digital payments: no one wants to touch cash anymore. And also just different forms of FinTech for digital inclusion. Remitly is probably our key example there, which does remittances for people to send money back home to emerging markets.”

Certainly, with this new $350m fund, it’s clear DN Capital is poised to power though the rest of 2021 and well into the next few years of Europe’s startup growth.

Recommended Stories

  • Square will build a bitcoin hardware wallet

    Square has decided to go ahead with building a bitcoin hardware wallet and service.

  • Here's why the stock market just took a nosedive

    The stock market just got hit with a pretty large sell-off. Here's a quick reason why.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 9% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks databas

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Is Soaring Because Investors Are Buying the Rumor

    Stock in Virgin Galactic continued its wild upward ride Thursday. But it could be a different story after co-founder Richard Branson launches into space.

  • Chinese stocks continue to fall amid Didi probe in China

    On Thursday, Chinese companies listed in the U.S. continued to extend declines following China’s crackdown on ride-hailing app Didi last weekend. Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss what the move means for the Chinese tech sector going forward.

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband cashed in on Big Tech just as Congress was set to pounce

    Paul Pelosi made $5.3 million after buying shares in Nasdaq giants ahead of a vote on a weak antitrust bill meant to curb their power.

  • Major U.S. index to remove more China stocks after Biden order

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The S&P Dow Jones Indices and FTSE Russell on late Wednesday decided to remove more Chinese companies from their indices after an updated U.S. executive order barred domestic investment in firms with alleged ties to China's military. The U.S. index publisher identified 25 Chinese companies that would be deleted from its index on Aug. 2, while FTSE Russell said it will remove an additional 20 firms on July 28. The decision is based on the feedback from index users and stakeholders, FTSE Russell said.

  • TSMC’s Second-Quarter Revenue Jumps 20% on Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a 20% jump in quarterly sales, as the company raced to meet demand for chips from the automotive and other industries.Sales for the quarter ended in June came in at NT$372.1 billion ($13.3 billion), in line with the average analyst estimate of NT$371.3 billion. Revenue for June was NT$148.5 billion, up 23% from a year ago.“TSMC’s better pricing power on the back of the capacity tightness should largely offset the margin pressure it i

  • Here are four reasons the West is headed for a ‘very drastic crisis,’ according to a veteran economist

    The excess in financial markets will have to unwind in a drastic manner, warns one veteran economist.

  • Is AMD Stock Heading to $135?

    This chip specialist is inching closer to completing its pending acquisition of Xilinx, and one analyst is very bullish.

  • Is Alibaba Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    Some of the mega-caps have underperformed the market this year, but none have had it as hard as Alibaba (BABA). Shares sit 14% into negative territory in 2021, as the company has engaged in various scuffles with Chinese regulators from which the stock has yet to fully recover. With the June quarter now behind us, Nomura’s Jialong Shi thinks the company is also suffering due to last year’s post-pandemic economic recovery in China and believes the quarter amounted to a “light period” due to severa

  • Melvin Can’t Shake Reddit Attack With 46% Loss in First Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management ended the first half of 2021 down 46% as the hedge fund struggled to bounce back from a vicious attack by Reddit traders on its short positions.The firm, which plunged 53% in January as its bearish bets on companies including GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. were besieged by a retail-driven buying spree, was up about 1% in June, according to people familiar with the matter. After initially posting a strong rebound of 22% i

  • 10 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Selling

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Selling. Cathie Wood, the chief of ARK Investment Management, a New York-based hedge fund with a portfolio value of over $50 billion at […]

  • Five Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Hundreds of Chinese companies trade in the U.S., but which China stocks should you consider? Here are the best Chinese stocks to buy and watch.

  • Stocks & bond yields paring losses, Newegg sinking as AMC & Express jump, Bitcoin testing critical lows

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Micron Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MU) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 26% Below Its Share Price

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Micron Technology...

  • Why Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line Sank Today

    A Morgan Stanley analyst doesn't paint the sunniest picture of the industry's near-term future.

  • Wyoming becomes first US state to legally recognise DAO

    The state of Wyoming has become the first in the US to approve and legally recognise a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO).

  • Goldman Sachs: Ethereum could overtake Bitcoin

    U.S. banks have increasingly begun to accept Bitcoin as it gains traction with more mainstream investors but have been slower to adopt Ether.

  • Danger Lurks for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Income investors should never take dividend income for granted. A rate cut could put you in a difficult situation because it may also send a negative signal to the markets that leads to a sell-off, leaving you with not just a reduction in dividend income but also a dent in your overall investment. Healthcare company Merck pays a relatively high yield of 3.3% (the S&P 500 average hovers around 1.4% these days).