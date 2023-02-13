Europe's First Supply Chain Transparency Conference Convenes Top Brands and Regulators Reshaping Business Fundamentals

NEW YORK and PARIS, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcemap , the leading provider of transparency and traceability software, will host the first European Supply Chain Transparency Conference on February 16, 2023 in Paris, France. Across roundtables and fireside chats, top brand executives and compliance experts will come together to unpack the need for greater transparency and accountability within businesses' supply chains.

Amid the interconnected global nature of today's economic landscape, companies and organizations worldwide are being forced to reconsider how they manage their sprawling supply chains. Shortages, growing consumer demand and emerging regulations to address forced labor and deforestation are creating a perfect storm, requiring companies to disclose everything, from how their raw materials are sourced to the environmental impacts of their products.

Sourcemap's inaugural European Supply Chain Transparency Conference will demonstrate how new requirements for global supplier networks will impact corporate practices by 2025, particularly amid the European Green Deal and the application of "Duty of Care." Conference sessions will focus on customer case studies, industry best practices and how to plan for upcoming regulatory deadlines, giving the floor to organizations that already place these priorities at the heart of their strategies.

Slated speakers include executives from the textile, food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and sustainable development sectors, including:

Fabrice Bonnifet, president of the College of Sustainable Development Directors (C3D)

Laure d'Astorg, director at the Alliance for the Preservation of Forests

Aurelia Figueroa, global head of sustainability at Breitling,

Floriane Hédé, sustainable sourcing manager at Ferrero,

Stéphanie Kerbarh, rapporteur of the AGEC Law, and

Dominique Potier, deputy at the National Assembly and rapporteur of the Duty of Vigilance Law.

The agenda is available here . Register here to attend the European Supply Chain Transparency Conference.

About Sourcemap

Sourcemap is the pioneer of supply chain transparency and traceability software, spun out of early MIT research in 2011. Since then, major traders, manufacturers and brands have adopted Sourcemap's full-suite solution for assurance on the raw materials-to-finished goods supply chain, including ongoing monitoring for production, quality, sustainability and risks such as deforestation and forced labor. To learn more, visit http://www.sourcemap.com/ .

