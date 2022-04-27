U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,199.25
    +28.75 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,433.00
    +273.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,111.50
    +95.50 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.30
    +10.10 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.63
    +0.93 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.70
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.52
    +6.50 (+24.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2563
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8160
    +0.6060 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,702.76
    -1,885.46 (-4.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.30
    -42.57 (-4.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,395.97
    +9.78 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Eurora raises $40M for its AI-based system to automate EU e-commerce shipping compliance

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

The e-commerce market has boomed in the last several years, and with that so has the appetite of tax collectors to do their bidding: make rules that make sure their countries are getting a cut. That's spelled more red tape and more customs hoops (and costs) for those shipping and receiving goods, and also delays when there is any kind of hitch. All that has been bad news for the e-commerce market overall.

Today, a startup out of Estonia called Eurora that's built an AI-based system to help ease all of this along more smoothly in the EU region is announcing $40 million (£31 million) in funding as it finds a lot of traction for its solution, with more than 200 paying customers globally. Those numbers are projected to go up: in Europe alone, by 2026 there will be more than 260 billion parcels delivered annually.

Connected Capital, a firm based out of Amsterdam, led the round, with previous backers Change Ventures and Equity United, and Eurora’s founder and Marko Lastik, also participating. (The company had only raised a modest $3 million in four years before this.) Eurora is not disclosing its valuation but the round is one of the biggest Series A rounds for a startup out of Tallinn to date.

Eurora has been around since 2018 but it's really come into its own in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic -- an interesting detail in itself, considering how so much of the e-commerce story in the last few years has been about how companies boomed during the pandemic and because of direct changes in how people were living and operating.

The event that's really spurred a lot of its business has been that e-commerce, already on a growth trajectory, accelerated after 2020 due to that pandemic, and catching up to that, in the EU, regulators last July (2021) made a series of changes to how e-commerce items imported from abroad -- specifically ending a €22 import VAT exemption, and putting in place new trading regulations between the EU region and other countries, not just China, but also the U.S. and even the UK.

Goods are now no longer protected to any value ceiling and are now taxed based on their final destination (not point of import). This was in part to make sure that funding was being recovered where it was due, but also, in classic EU style, to create what they see as a more level playing field for domestic (EU-based) sellers.

The issue with all this is that it's essentially been a de-simplification of the previous system. Each country has different sales tax codes, and different items have different classifications, and now there is more paperwork for those sending and taking receipt of items to attend to, and usually more money to be collected. All more complex, and ultimately resulting in delays and likely non-compliance that might catch up with those companies in the longer term.

Eurora's approach has been to build a platform that operates as a kind of AI-based tax maven, more technically referred to as a "VAT intermediary."

"If you are buying online, the tax and duties are [often filled out] wrong. Our machine makes sure it’s right," said Lastik in an interview. "Everything going before and after declaration is right. This is a machine. You no longer need to ensure you have every parcel declared correctly."

The company says that it's worked with 22 scientists that have contributed to building its platform, which uses big data to help track and trace the origin of packages and make sense of how customs forms, which might indicate something as vague as "tool", are an electric or manual tool, what kind and from what materials and the purpose and so on. It then assigns a product-specific HS code, calculates VAT and duty, creates customs declarations and more -- all of which a customer can integrate with their other accounting and shipping software by way of APIs.

It claims to be able to process 5,000 requests per second with up to 96% accuracy.

“We are excited to lead the investment into Eurora and actively support the team in scaling the platform globally," said Shaffy Roell, Associate at Connected Capital, in a statement. "The founder and the full management team have impressed us with their quality, domain expertise, and vision for the company. We have seen a clear push from regulators to improve transparency and reporting for the increasing number of goods that enter through customs. We believe that Eurora has built a truly unique AI/ML-based platform, significantly improving compliance while reducing package delays and lowering costs for e-commerce parcels shipped into Europe.”

Recommended Stories

  • Lengow acquires e-commerce intelligence startup Netrivals

    A bit more than a year after private equity firm Marlin Equity Partners acquired a majority stake in Lengow, the company is expanding its product offering with the acquisition of Netrivals. For instance, the company helps its customers list their products on several e-commerce platforms at once. First, Lengow customers import their data feed into the platform.

  • It’s the Wedgetail: Air Force to buy E-7 to replace AWACS

    Boeing's Wedgetail, now flown by the Royal Australian Air Force, has long been seen as the top contender for the job.

  • Tesla's Hard Tumble Is Far From Over

    Shares of Tesla are down sharply Tuesday with a lot of technical damage being done. Let's put on our seat belts low and tight and look at the charts. In this daily bar chart of TSLA, below, we can see that prices have been making lower peaks since November.

  • The S&P 500 will ‘fall sharply’ and join an ongoing bear market, Morgan Stanley warns

    Morgan Stanley says inflation has peaked but argues investors should be cautious as the S&P 500 is likely to "fall sharply" as the Fed raises rates

  • Here's why the Fed's inflation fighting is doomed, per one veteran trader

    Whether the Fed hikes 50 or 75 basis points next week, Powell and company are unlikely to achieve the proverbial (and rare) soft landing, says one veteran trader.

  • Asian stocks stumble, dollar at pandemic high on global growth fears

    Most Asian stock indices fell on Wednesday, as growing fears over the global economy drove investors to dump riskier assets in favour of safe havens such as the U.S. dollar and government bonds. Financial markets are grappling with multiple risks, including the prospects for aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes, a sharp slowdown in China, surging inflation, and the war in Ukraine. News that Russia had briefly cut gas supplies to Poland deepened worries, sending the MSCI world equity index slumping to a 13-month low.

  • Here's what Disney's Reedy Creek told investors the day before the state passed a law to dissolve the district

    Reedy Creek Improvement District bond investors were sent a message to help calm their concerns just 24 hours before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took the axe to Walt Disney World's (NYSE: DIS) special district that was created more than 50 years ago. In addition, the district said the state will not "impair the rights or remedies of the holders" or its exemption from taxation until the bonds are fully met, according to documents filed April 21 with the Electronic Municipal Market Access database overseen by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Congress-charged organization for a fair and efficient municipal securities market. "In light of the state of Florida’s pledge to the district’s bondholders, Reedy Creek expects to explore its options while continuing its present operations, including levying and collecting its ad valorem taxes and collecting its utility revenues, paying debt service on its ad valorem tax bonds and utility revenue bonds, complying with its bond covenants and operating and maintaining its properties," document said.

  • First major Wall Street bank to forecast a recession now sees downside risk to its own pessimistic view

    Deutsche Bank researchers now see downside risks to their own outlook, given the likelihood of persistently high inflation and continued upside surprises.

  • Oil extends gains on Russia gas tension, China stimulus hopes

    (Reuters) -Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday amid simmering geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, while hopes of Chinese economic stimulus buoyed the demand outlook. Brent crude futures rose 67 cents, or 0.6%, to $105.66 a barrel by 0636 GMT. Crude prices settled about 3% higher on Tuesday in volatile trade as the market is torn between supply and demand concerns over Russian oil and gas disruption and a worsening global economic outlook.

  • Crypto Market's Direction During a Recession Might Depend on Nasdaq

    Because of bitcoin's strong correlation to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index in recent months, the cryptocurrency's performance during a recession might depend on the direction of broader markets.

  • Billionaires and the 1% are using ‘dynasty trusts’ to avoid estate and gift taxes — forever. Congress needs to stop them.

    Trillions of dollars will be unavailable for schools, housing, healthcare, childcare and fighting the climate crisis.

  • AUD/USD: Teetering on Brink of Collapse into .7086 – .7052

    The direction of the AUD/USD into the close on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7165.

  • 3 signs that recession fears are wildly overblown: Morning Brief

    Are recession worries overblown? Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 25, 2022.

  • Don’t Blame Crypto for Corruption

    An IMF study that suggests crypto is facilitating corruption is off target.

  • Crude palm oil excluded from Indonesia export ban

    Indonesia's agriculture ministry said on Monday that crude palm oil shipments would be excluded from a planned palm oil export ban, according to a copy of an official letter sent to local government leaders. The letter, which was verified by a ministry official, said the ban would however include refined, bleached and deodorized (RBD) palm olein. It was still unclear on Monday whether products such as RBD palm oil and palm stearin would be affected.

  • Don’t Count on China to Bail Out the Global Economy This Time

    China could soon become part of the world's economic growth problem rather than the solution, Desmond Lachman writes in a commentary essay.

  • China’s industrial profit growth quickens but virus risks loom

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Profits at China's industrial firms grew at a faster pace in March from a year earlier, data showed on Wednesday, despite the negative impact on the economy from COVID-19 outbreaks and the Ukraine war. Firms' profits rose 12.2% on year ago in March, the fastest growth in five months, according to Reuters' calculations based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The growth was partly shored up by wider profit margins in the mining industry while tax cuts helped narrow the earnings gap between upstream and downstream firms, said Ma Hanping, a researcher at CITIC Securities.

  • Deutsche Bank Sees 5%-6% Fed Target Rate and Deep U.S. Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is likely to need to engage in the most aggressive monetary tightening since the 1980s to tamp down an inflation rate at a four-decade high, which will lead to a deep U.S. recession next year, Deutsche Bank AG economists warned.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nu

  • China’s Lockdowns Pose Problems for the Global Economy. There’s No Easy Fix.

    China shows few signs it will relax its zero-Covid policy or roll out expansive stimulus to ease the pain. That could keep markets on edge.

  • What's next for NC's fastest-growing county? Johnston County leaders seek balance.

    Johnston County is growing at a rapid pace, but can it maintain balance between urban and rural? Local leaders say yes.