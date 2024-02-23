Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,098.25
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,134.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,027.50
    -20.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.50
    -8.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.67
    -0.94 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    2,031.70
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0828
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.04
    -0.50 (-3.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2675
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.7370
    +0.2370 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,156.91
    -498.32 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,682.74
    -1.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,098.68
    +836.48 (+2.19%)
     

Euroseas Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$189.4m (up 3.6% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: US$114.5m (up 7.8% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 61% (up from 58% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was primarily driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: US$16.53 (up from US$14.79 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Euroseas EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 4.9%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.9% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Shipping industry in the US are expected to remain flat.

Performance of the American Shipping industry.

The company's shares are down 9.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Euroseas you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement