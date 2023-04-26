Euroseas Ltd. Announces a $19,000 per day Three-Year Charter for its 3,100 teu, 2007-built Vessel, M/V EM Kea and $15,000 per day One-Year Charter for its 1,740 teu, 2005-built Vessel, M/V EM Hydra
ATHENS, Greece, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today charter extensions for its container vessels, M/V Kea and MV Hydra.
Specifically:
M/V EM Kea, a 3,100 TEU vessel built in 2007, entered into a time charter contract extension for a period of thirty-six months, at a gross daily rate of $19,000. The new charter will commence in June 2023 immediately following the completion of its current charter.
M/V EM Hydra, a 1,740 TEU vessel built in 2005, entered into a new time charter contract extension for a period of between a minimum of twelve and a maximum of fifteen months at the option of the charterer, at a gross daily rate of $15,000. The new charter will commence in May 2023 immediately following the completion of its current charter.
Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented: “We are pleased to announce these two new charters which reflect the recent strengthening of the feeder containership markets and bring our charter coverage over the next 12 months in the range of 85-90%. It is noteworthy that the recent strengthening of the market for some segments has been in the range of 15-20% from the market turning point observed about 3 months ago. Especially for our M/V Kea, the three-year charter we concluded at $19,000/day is higher than our previously expected level for the vessel. The two vessels combined secure in excess of $24m of net charter revenues and contribute in excess of $13m of EBITDA during the period of the charter extensions.”
Fleet Profile:
After the new charter arrangements of M/V EM Hydra and M/V EM Kea, the Euroseas Ltd. fleet and employment profile will be as follows:
Name
Type
Dwt
TEU
Year
Employment(*)
TCE Rate ($/day)
Container
MARCOS V
Intermediate
72,968
6,350
2005
TC until Dec-24
$42,200
plus 12 months
option $15,000
SYNERGY
Intermediate
50,969
4,253
2009
TC until Apr-23
$14,500
TC until Apr-25
$23,000
SYNERGY
Intermediate
50,787
4,253
2009
TC until May-26
$42,000
SYNERGY
Intermediate
50,726
4,253
2009
TC until Aug-24
$25,000
SYNERGY
Intermediate
50,726
4,253
2008
TC until Dec-23
$18,000
RENA P (ex-
Intermediate
50,796
4,250
2007
TC until April-24
$20,250 then
Then until Feb 25
CONTEX(**) with
EMMANUEL P
Intermediate
50,796
4,250
2005
TC until Mar-25
$19,000
EM KEA(*)
Feeder
42,165
3,100
2007
TC until May-23
$22,000
TC until May-26
$19,000
GREGOS (*)
Feeder
37,237
2,800
2023
TC until Apr-26
$48,000
EM ASTORIA(*)
Feeder
35,600
2,788
2004
TC until Feb-24
$50,000
then until Feb-25
$20,000
EVRIDIKI G(*)
Feeder
34,677
2,556
2001
TC until Feb-25
$40,000
EM CORFU(*)
Feeder
34,654
2,556
2001
TC until Feb-25
$40,000
DIAMANTIS P(*)
Feeder
30,360
2,008
1998
TC until Oct-24
$27,000
EM SPETSES(*)
Feeder
23,224
1,740
2007
TC until Aug-24
$29,500
JONATHAN P (*)
Feeder
23,357
1,740
2006
TC until Sep-24
$26,662(***)
EM HYDRA(*)
Feeder
23,351
1,740
2005
TC until Apr-23
$20,000
TC until Apr-24
$15,000
JOANNA(*)
Feeder
22,301
1,732
1999
TC until May-23
$14,500
AEGEAN
Feeder
18,581
1,439
1997
TC until Aug-23
$13,000
Total Container
18
703,275
56,061
Vessels under
Type
Dwt
TEU
To be
Employment(*)
TCE Rate
TERATAKI (*)
Feeder
37,237
2,800
Jun-23
TC until June-26
$48,000
TENDER SOUL
Feeder
37,237
2,800
Q4 2023
LEONIDAS Z
Feeder
37,237
2,800
Q1 2024
MONICA
Feeder
22,262
1,800
Q1 2024
STEPHANIA K
Feeder
22,262
1,800
Q2 2024
PEPI STAR
Feeder
22,262
1,800
Q2 2024
DEAR PANEL
Feeder
37,237
2,800
Q4 2024
SYMEON P
Feeder
37,237
2,800
Q4 2024
Total under
8
252,971
19,400
Notes:
(*)
TC denotes time charter. All dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each time charter unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; vessels with the latest redelivery date shown are marked by (+).
(**)
The CONTEX (Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index) has been published by the Hamburg and Bremen Shipbrokers' Association (VHBS) since October 2007. The CONTEX is a company-independent index of time charter rates for container ships. It is based on assessments of the current day charter rates of six selected container ship types, which are representative of their size categories: Type 1,100 TEU and Type 1,700 TEU with a charter period of one year, and the Types 2,500, 2,700, 3,500 and 4,250 TEU all with a charter period of two years.
(***)
Rate is net of commissions (commissions are typically 5-6.25%)
About Euroseas Ltd.
Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.
Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.
The Company has a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 Feeder and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 18 containerships have a cargo capacity of 56,061 teu. On a fully-delivered basis of its vessels under construction, the Company’s fleet will increase to 26 containerships with a cargo capacity of about 75,461 teu
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
