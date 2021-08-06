U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

Euroseas Ltd. Sets Date for the Release of Second Quarter 2021 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Euroseas
·2 min read
In this article:
ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 after market closes in New York.

On the next day, Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.

Conference Call details:
Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553-9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238-0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Euroseas" to the operator.

To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website http://www.euroseas.gr and click on Company Presentations under our Investor Relations page. The audio replay of the conference call will remain available until Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Audio Webcast Slides Presentation:
There will be a live and then archived audio webcast of the conference call, via the internet through the Euroseas website (www.euroseas.gr). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The slide presentation on the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 will also be available in PDF format minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website (www.euroseas.gr) on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.

About Euroseas Ltd.
Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship Management Company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. The Company has a fleet of 14 vessels on the water, including 9 Feeder containerships and 5 Intermediate Container carriers and two feeder ships under newbuilding contracts. After the delivery of the latter two vessels, Euroseas 16 containerships will have a cargo capacity of 47,881 teu.

Visit the Company’s website www.euroseas.gr

Company Contact
Tasos Aslidis
Chief Financial Officer
Euroseas Ltd.
Canterbury Lane
Watchung, NJ 07069
Tel. (908) 301-9091
E-mail: aha@euroseas.gr

Investor Relations / Financial Media
Nicolas Bornozis
President
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536
New York, NY 10169
Tel: (212) 661-7566
Email: euroseas@capitallink.com


