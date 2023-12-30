Advertisement
Eurostar to cancel all Saturday services due to flooding in British tunnel

Reuters
·1 min read

PARIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - International train operator Eurostar said it had to cancel all journeys between London and the European mainland on Saturday, because of bad weather that caused flooding on the line running from London through southern England to the coast,

"Flooding in the tunnels between St Pancras international and Ebbsfleet has not improved and train services are unable to operate", Eurostar said in a statement, adding: "This is a total of 41 trains."

Britain's grid operator Network Rail is keeping Eurostar updated regarding how the situation is evolving ahead of Sunday, Eurostar said.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Frances Kerry)

