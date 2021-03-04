Eurotec-Group Selects DSI® Cloud Inventory® to Automate and Streamline Warehouse Operations

"It quickly became apparent that Cloud Inventory would fit our requirements with no development time needed."

BERKSHIRE, United Kingdom and KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurotec Group Limited has selected DSI® Cloud Inventory® to provide immediate advanced scanning capabilities to extend the functionality of NetSuite.

Eurotec is the leading supplier of products and services to the construction, fit-out, and rail industries throughout the UK and Europe. With a refreshingly simple delivery model of next-day deliveries on all orders received by 5pm, Eurotec's own nationwide fleet can deliver from their region depots to the South-West Coast, as well as all the way to the Northern tip of Scotland and everywhere in-between.

This responsive and wide-ranging delivery model requires a precise, agile approach to inventory management. Cloud Inventory, an innovative mobile-first, cloud-based inventory management solution, is built to meet this need. Eurotec is on a digital transformation journey and has invested in NetSuite, and as part of this implementation, Eurotec needed a WMS (Warehouse Management System) with advanced scanning functionality. Using Cloud Inventory, Eurotec can track and control scanned inventory in real-time with a mobile platform. Cloud Inventory was able to accommodate Eurotec's nuanced inventory control needs with the smooth implementation and ease of configuration that Eurotec was looking for.

"After having some issues with a competitor, we went back to market to find a WMS that would fit our requirements, which were at times complex due to the business model," said Tom Peacock, Systems Manager, Eurotec Group Limited. "One of the options was DSI's Cloud Inventory. After going through their product demonstration and looking at the ease of configurability built into the system, it quickly became apparent that Cloud Inventory would fit our requirements with no development time needed."

"Eurotec has an ambitious business model that has made it an industry leader. This model demands an inventory management approach that offers the highest degrees of precision in visibility and control, as well as configurability and attentive service," said Mark Goode, President and CEO of DSI. "We are excited to partner with Eurotec as they implement the mobile, cloud-based inventory management solutions that will optimize their warehouse operations."

Empowered by the advanced scanning capabilities, real-time inventory control, and flexible configurability that Cloud Inventory provides, Eurotec is positioned to increase efficiency and reduce costs in its warehouse operations while continuing to deliver on its business model.

About DSI

DSI's Cloud Inventory® and mobile-first applications empower organizations with real-time inventory visibility at all points in the supply chain, from the warehouse to the field. Based in Kansas City, our global team has the supply chain knowledge and mobile-first development expertise to deliver solutions that solve today's business challenges. Visit www.dsiglobal.com to learn more.

About Eurotec Group Limited

Eurotec Group Limited is a leading supplier of products and services in the construction, fit-out and rail industries throughout the UK and Europe. In continually developing and improving systems and processes, Eurotec can maintain its market leading position and operation in a responsible and sustainable way. Learn more: www.eurotec-group.co.uk/.

