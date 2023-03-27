U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.25
    +12.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,528.00
    +94.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,915.25
    +25.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.10
    +8.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.52
    +0.26 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.50
    -6.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0770
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • Vix

    21.74
    -0.87 (-3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2238
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6230
    -0.0780 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,942.97
    +446.56 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    609.24
    -9.14 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,401.67
    +16.42 (+0.06%)
     

euroTECH's Vacuum Lifter System Increases Efficiency and Ergonomics in Wood Processing

PR Newswire
·2 min read

TAICHUNG CITY, Taiwan, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A long-standing wood processing company in the Black Forest, Germany, is facing challenges in maintaining efficiency and ergonomics in a tight labor market. To tackle this issue, the company has implemented partial automation through the use of euroTECH's vacuum lifter solution for loading the crosscut saw. This system reduces the workload of employees, making the company a more attractive employer in a physically demanding industry.

Increase Efficiency in the Crosscut Saw with vacuum lifters
The crosscut saw is a critical focus for the company, as their experienced employees manually lift individual boards and squared timber onto the saw, which can be up to 5 meters long and weigh between 30-40 kg. The process has become increasingly difficult, prompting the company to search for a solution that minimizes the need for personnel, increases efficiency, and lightens the workload, while also utilizing minimal space.

euroTECH, with extensive engineering expertise in vacuum handling, provides vacuum handling solutions through the use of vacuum pads and lifters to improve efficiency and reduce personnel requirements at the crosscut saw workstation. Partial automation is suggested due to space limitations and safety area requirements.

The solution involves building a portal with a vacuum lifting frame that employs a chain hoist to lift the load. The operator then transports a complete layer to the crosscut saw using a lightweight crane runway. An ergonomic control handle guides the suction, ventilation, and up-and-down movements required for this process. euroTECH has designed the area grippers, such as the suction box eT-Gripper, to lift layers made of all types of wood without difficulty, ranging from 70 mm wide to 5000 mm long. This feature is a significant advantage, making the system highly efficient.

Enhanced Productivity with Vacuum Lifter and Partial Automation
euroTECH's vacuum lifter boosted wood processing productivity with a partial automation solution that simplifies the processing of squared timber layers, enhances workflow speed, and improves ergonomics. This intelligent lifting system also reduces the need for complicated controls and sensor technology, and eliminates the need for safety fences, creating an efficient work environment.

euroTECH provides advanced vacuum handling and transport solutions using suction cups and lifters. Their innovative vacuum systems and components are designed for automated handling tasks, with flexible adjustments to meet individual customer needs. With extensive engineering expertise in vacuum technology, euroTECH ensures maximum efficiency and productivity, while their quick and cost-saving spare parts installation simplifies maintenance. euroTECH offers a wide range of products in the vacuum lifting components, including individual parts like vacuum suction cups and vacuum generators, as well as complete lifting systems and glass suction markfree solution. Learn more at www.etvac.de/en.

Effortlessly lift wood layers of all sizes with euroTECH's eT-Gripper vacuum suction cup lifter - the key to efficient vacuum lifting systems.
Effortlessly lift wood layers of all sizes with euroTECH's eT-Gripper vacuum suction cup lifter - the key to efficient vacuum lifting systems.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/eurotechs-vacuum-lifter-system-increases-efficiency-and-ergonomics-in-wood-processing-301781445.html

SOURCE EUROTECH VACUUM TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

Recommended Stories

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Some workers are worried that ChatGPT will replace their jobs. They might be right

    ChatGPT and other generative AI tools are starting to see more widespread adoption. That has some workers worried.

  • Is There Actually an RMD Cut-Off Age?

    Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the minimum amount that you must withdraw from certain tax-advantaged retirement accounts. They begin at age 72 or 73, depending on your circumstances and continue indefinitely. There is, unfortunately, no age when RMDs stop. You … Continue reading → The post At What Age Do RMDs Stop? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Most Americans Retire at This Age

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm Retired But Want to Work Still. What Are My Options?

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dunkin' Has a New Weapon in Its War With Starbucks

    Starbucks undoubtedly has the largest market share of the coffee business. While Dunkin' is a major player in the coffee business, it has over 8,500 locations in the United States, the company says. Starbucks has over 15,800 locations across the country, according to Statista.

  • How Big Companies Choose Who Is Laid Off

    In the current economic environment, a final decision can take weeks, according to executives and corporate advisers. With layoffs that target corporate staff, department heads often take the lead and human resources troubleshoots their lists, which can lead to intense debate and multiple rewrites. “There is no good way to do this,” said Gregory DeLapp, a human-resources executive who spent much of his career at the steel and materials manufacturer Carpenter Technology in Pennsylvania, where he helped conduct layoffs.

  • Target Making Huge Move to Delight Its Customers

    Target has always relied on its certain undefinable magic. Yes, the company has invested in digital and delivery, but the core of the company remains its brick-and-mortar presence and CEO Brian Cornell fully understands that. Target's remodels have been market-specific revamps of its stores.

  • JPMorgan's Best Retirement Advice For 2023

    "Some of the market's best days occur very close to the worst days." This is one of the pieces of advice from the 2023 Retirement Guide published recently by J.P. Morgan Asset Management . The guide is the 11th version … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Recommends These Themes For Retirement In 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • America's biggest bank bought $1.3M worth of nickel — but it was actually just a big bag of rocks. Here are 3 ways to invest in the hot commodity. (And do it legally)

    Apparently, even the price of stones has skyrocketed.

  • Does the Rule of 55 Apply to My Retirement Situation?

    Employer-sponsored, tax-deferred retirement plans like 401(k)s and 403(b)s have rules about when you can access your funds. As a general rule, if you withdraw funds before age 59 ½, you'll trigger an IRS tax penalty of 10%. The good news … Continue reading → The post What Is the Rule of 55 and How Does It Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Banking Crisis Has Triggered Capital Flight From Oil To Gold

    Oil traders ran for the exit during the last major sell off in oil, and now the latest Commitment of Traders report has revealed where that oil money flowed to

  • Labor market: Workers are getting two jobs amid inflation, says industry watcher

    'What we actually think is happening is that you’re going back to a time where people had two jobs,' Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • How to Find Your 401(k) Vesting Schedule

    Any money that you put into your 401(k) is yours. But when it comes to employer match contributions, things work a little differently. To own any portion of your employer's contributions, you'll need to vest in your employer's match contributions. … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Vesting and What It Means for You appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Chinese Apps Are the Favorites of Young Americans

    It isn’t just the algorithms, but a competitive, user-oriented culture boosting apps such as TikTok, Shein and Temu.

  • Britain’s electric car fate is sealed without homegrown batteries

    With the Spring Budget only just in the rearview mirror, Treasury officials are already putting the finishing touches on a new set-piece event: Green Day.

  • Aerospace Executives Go to Trial Over Alleged No-Poach Deals

    The Justice Department is still trying to win its first trial over alleged criminal labor-market collusion.

  • How Options-Hedging Turbocharged Oil Volatility

    The economic fears gripping Wall Street have sparked outsize swings in oil prices, exacerbated by trading that investors and analysts say has little to do with the fundamental value of crude. One culprit is an arcane area of trading known on Wall Street as delta hedging, aimed at reducing the risks tied to directional price moves. As declines mounted, banks and trading firms on the other side of those trades had to unload crude to mitigate potential losses, investors said, dragging benchmark prices to 15-month lows.

  • Roth 403(b) Tax Rules You Need to Know

    A Roth 403(b) plan is one type of tax-advantaged, employer-sponsored retirement savings account that combines elements of a Roth IRA and a traditional 403(b). While these plans share some similarities with 401(k) plans, they have certain characteristics that set them … Continue reading → The post Roth 403(b) Plans: Rules, Tax Benefits and More appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.