Eurozone business activity accelerates in April

AFP
2 min read
0
The services sector propped up the eurozone's economic activity in April (Miguel MEDINA)
The services sector propped up the eurozone's economic activity in April (Miguel MEDINA)

Business activity in the eurozone picked up in April thanks to "increasingly robust" growth in the services sector, a closely watched survey showed Tuesday.

The HCOB Flash Eurozone purchasing managers' index (PMI) published by S&P Global registered a figure of 51.4 in April from 50.3 in March. It was the highest in 11 months. Any reading above 50 indicates growth, while a figure below 50 shows contraction.

"The eurozone got off to a good start in the second quarter," Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said in the statement on the PMI reading.

But the survey showed activity was growing "modestly" as manufacturing output continued to fall, although the decline was not as steep as previously.

"Increasingly robust service sector growth was nevertheless accompanied by signs of a further moderation of the manufacturing downturn," S&P Global said.

Economists said the data shows the 20-nation single currency is pulling out of the recent downturn, but the European Central Bank would still cut interest rates in June.

"The bigger-than-expected increase... suggests that the euro-zone is coming out of recession, but this will not prevent the ECB from cutting interest rates in June," Andrew Kenningham of London-based consulting firm Capital Economics.

"While these surveys are good news for the economy, we suspect that any growth will be remain quite weak in the near term," he added.

The ECB hiked rates at a record pace to tame red-hot price rises, but there are now growing calls to cut as eurozone inflation approaches the institution's two-percent target. Inflation slowed to 2.4 percent in March.

The survey also indicated that the situation in the European Union's two economic powerhouses, France and Germany, is improving.

Germany returned to growth in April, which will be welcome news to Berlin after criticism that its economy was slowing down the rest of Europe.

Meanwhile, the survey said France came close to stabilising with only a "marginal contraction of output".

raz/del/lth

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Black swan hedge fund says Fed rate cuts will signal market crash

    While U.S. financial markets debate the timing of interest rate cuts, one tail-risk hedge fund is warning that investors should make the most of recent economic optimism while it lasts, as a shift to lower rates will signal a dramatic market crash. "This is a case of be careful what you wish for," said Mark Spitznagel, chief investment officer and founder of Universa, a $16 billion hedge fund specializing in risk mitigation against "black swan" events - unpredictable and high-impact drivers of market volatility. Spitznagel's view is not widely held.

  • Vanguard favors inflation protection amid rising price pressure risks

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A Vanguard executive said on Monday increasing inflation protection in investment portfolios was worthwhile in light of recent U.S. data and the global risks of a rebound in price pressures. For international investors, the strategy was also worth considering because Middle East tensions could lift transportation costs and oil prices, Roger Hallam, global head of rates at the world's second-largest asset manager, said in a webinar. "We do think it's attractive to increase the level of inflation protection within portfolios at present," he said.

  • Inheritance tax take hits record £7.5bn after stealth raid by Hunt

    Inheritance tax receipts surged to a record high last year following a stealth raid by Jeremy Hunt.

  • Where king dollar is causing pain the most

    Its latest rally, following stronger-than-expected March inflation numbers that pushed back U.S. rate cut bets even further, highlights how sensitive currency markets are to relative interest rate changes. "We track investor flows, and the dollar buying since the CPI release has been strong," said Tim Graf, head of macro strategy for Europe at State Street Global Markets. One dollar is worth just under 155 yen, its strongest since 1990, and Japan has warned that it might start buying yen to support its value.

  • UK Recovery From Recession Gains Pace as PMI Beats Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK economy’s recovery from recession unexpectedly gathered pace at the start of the second quarter as private-sector firms reported the strongest growth in almost a year.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayZimbabwe’s ZiG Wipes Out 330% Stocks RallyRussians Transform Dubai as They Flee Putin’s War: Photo EssaySea Billionaire’s Wife to Buy Singapore Mansion for $31 MillionS

  • German Rebound Drives Euro-Zone Private Sector to 11-Month High

    (Bloomberg) -- Euro-area private-sector activity advanced to the highest level in almost a year, driven by a buoyant services sector and Germany’s return to growth.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayZimbabwe’s ZiG Wipes Out 330% Stocks RallyRussians Transform Dubai as They Flee Putin’s War: Photo EssaySea Billionaire’s Wife to Buy Singapore Mansion for $31 MillionData Tuesday showed S&P Gl

  • Path for 10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield to 5% Is Possible but Tricky

    A recent jump in U.S. government-bond yields has left investors pondering whether the 10-year Treasury yield could reach 5% as expectations for interest-rate cuts continue to be scaled back.

  • ‘Iran is broke’: How clerics crippled the Islamic Republic

    Inflation in Iran makes Britain’s cost of living crisis look like a picnic.

  • AUD/USD Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Work For Momentum

    The Aussie continues to be very noisy, but at this point I think a lot of what we are seeing is a market that is trying to find its footing more than anything else.

  • Bolivia’s Boom Has Turned to Bust, Fueling an Unlikely Presidential Comeback Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- In the thin air of El Alto, just below the Andean snowline, shoppers hunt for bargains at stalls selling cheap shoes, school books, cookware or counterfeit clothing.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayZimbabwe’s ZiG Wipes Out 330% Stocks RallyRussians Transform Dubai as They Flee Putin’s War: Photo EssaySea Billionaire’s Wife to Buy Singapore Mansion for $31 MillionSigns of B