Britain’s post-Covid debt pile grows at faster pace than all but one EU nation

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has struggled to rein in Britain’s inflation - Punit PARANJPE / AFP

Britain’s debt pile has expanded at a faster pace than any EU country apart from France since the pandemic began, official data shows.

The UK’s government debt has surged from 85.5pc of gross domestic product (GDP) in the last three months of 2019 to 100.5pc in the first three months of this year, a jump of 15 percentage points, the Office for National Statistics said.

By contrast, across the EU, the debt burden rose from 77.5pc of GDP to 83.7pc over the same period – an increase of only 6.2 percentage points, less than half the increase recorded in the UK.

It means that the UK’s debt pile grew at a faster pace than all EU nations, apart from France where the growth post-Covid debt-to-GDP ratio was the same as Britain’s. However, France’s overall burden was much larger, at 112.4pc of GDP at the start of the year.

A toxic cocktail of high government borrowing during the pandemic, sluggish UK economic growth and soaring borrowing costs mean the gap between Britain and the EU has more than doubled.

At the end of 2019, the UK’s debt burden as a share of GDP was eight percentage points higher than the EU’s. Now, the gap is 16.8 percentage points.

Barret Kupelian, chief economist at PwC, said: “Ultimately, the big difference in the UK is the lack of economic growth. It’s the denominator of the debt-to-GDP ratio.”

In the first three months of this year, UK GDP was still 0.5pc below where it was at the end of 2019, compared with in the eurozone where it was 2.7pc higher.

Sluggish UK growth is partly a hangover from the financial crisis, Mr Kupelian said.

Since then, productivity growth and business investment in the UK has become sluggish. Mr Kupelian added that the key difference to Europe is the continued decline in labour participation in the UK since the pandemic.

George Buckley, chief UK economist at Nomura, said: “Excluding interest payments, the UK had a whopping deficit in 2020, absolutely huge, much bigger than the rest of European countries.

Story continues

“We ran larger deficits during the pandemic. Then we had a weaker economic outturn relative to everywhere else.”

Higher inflation in the UK has also triggered market jitters which have pushed up government borrowing costs. Yields on UK government debt have increased by more than their European counterparts.

Mr Buckley added: “You’ve got higher interest rates on higher debt.”

On top of this, a much larger share of UK government debt is also index-linked, which means it rises directly in line with the UK’s higher inflation rates.

It came as stubborn eurozone price rises overshadowed stronger growth figures on Monday in a setback for Christine Lagarde’s battle to tame inflation.

While headline inflation eased from 5.5pc in June to 5.3pc in the year to July, core inflation, which strips out volatile movements in energy and food, remained stuck at 5.5pc. This defied expectations for a fall.

Claus Vistesen, chief European economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, warned that “worryingly sticky” services inflation was likely to remain high during the busy summer tourist season, piling pressure on the European Central Bank to take interest rates to a fresh record.

Speaking before the figures were released, Ms Lagarde, the ECB’s president, warned that any pause on rates in September would not be “definitive”.

It came as separate figures published by Eurostat showed the single currency area grew 0.3pc in the three months to June.

This was slightly higher than the expected increase of 0.2pc and follows six months of near-stagnation.

Despite the setback on prices, headline eurozone inflation has halved from a peak of 10.6pc last Autumn.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.