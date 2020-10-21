U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,424.75
    -7.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,119.00
    -63.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,613.75
    -47.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,611.70
    -3.10 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    40.94
    -0.76 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.10
    +4.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    +0.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1854
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.7970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.44
    +1.26 (+4.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3040
    +0.0093 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.9100
    -0.5600 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    12,180.53
    +1,123.52 (+10.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    244.82
    +5.91 (+2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    5,799.84
    -89.38 (-1.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    23,639.46
    +72.42 (+0.31%)
     

EU's Barnier says trade deal with UK "within reach"

·1 min read

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The European Union's Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday that a new trade deal with Britain was "within reach" if both sides work hard to overcome the sticking points in the coming days.

"An agreement is within reach if both sides are willing to work constructively, compromise and working to make progress on the basis of legal texts and if we are able in the coming days to resolve the sticking points," Michel Barnier said.

"Time is of essence... Along with our British counterparts, we must find solutions to the most difficult areas." (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Marine Strauss; editing by Francesco Guarascio)

  • Jim Cramer Likes These Stocks If Joe Biden Wins The Election

    Jim Cramer discussed Tuesday on CNBC's "Mad Money" his "basket of winners" if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the presidential election.Cramer believes if Biden wins the election, the Democrats will be eager to throw money at the solar industry. Two solar stocks he likes: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). Infrastructure is another industry Cramer believes will be a winner if Biden wins. If there is a democratic sweep, we could see an infrastructure package. Cramer likes these two infrastructure stocks: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) and Deere & Company (NYSE: DE).See Also: Trump, Biden To Have Microphones Muted In Final Debate When Rival Makes Opening RemarksCramer says the main difference between President Donald Trump and Biden is trade. He believes if Biden wins, there will be no more trade war with China. Cramer likes these Chinese play stocks: 3M Company (NYSE: MMM), Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) and Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS).The biggest winners are the China consumer plays, which are Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) according to Cramer. He believes Nike will hit the $135 price range due to the company's Chinese business.See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * Container Store Surges On Big Q2 Sales Beat, Marie Kondo Partnership * Jason Snipe Gives His Bullish Thoughts On Wayfair, AutoZone(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 10 countries where you can retire on just $100,000

    Get the most from your retirement savings in these affordable places outside the U.S.

  • Snapchat Co-Founders Share $2.7 Billion Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc.’s co-founders got richer by billions of dollars in just a few hours, after the company reported better-than-expected results as the coronavirus pandemic boosted usage of its app.Shares soared as much as 25% to $35.57 in late New York trading after the owner of the popular Snapchat mobile app said sales jumped 52% to $678.7 million in the third quarter, with 249 million daily active users. The gains lifted the fortunes of Snap’s co-founders, Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, by $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively, taking them to $6.9 billion and $7.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Wealth accumulation in the tech world has been eye-popping this year as the shift of everything from work, shopping, schooling and entertainment online in the Covid-19 economy has boosted demand for digital services. Zoom Video Communication Inc.’s Eric Yuan added $6.6 billion to his net worth in just one day last month, and Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, saw his fortune swell by $75 billion in 2020 to $190 billion.Snap, whose Snapchat is used to send photos and videos that disappear within seconds, said its net loss narrowed to $200 million, or 14 cents a share. The company posted profit of 1 cent a share excluding some costs, beating the 5 cent loss that analysts predicted. If the positive advertising trends continue, fourth-quarter revenue may jump 47% to 50% from the same period last year, Snap added.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's why Netflix shares are off after reporting earnings

    Shares of consumer video service Netflix are down sharply after the bell today, following the company's Q3 earnings report. Why is Netflix suddenly worth about 5% less than before? A mixed earnings report, a disappointing new paying customer number and slightly slack guidance appear to be the answer.

  • Only two other times since George Washington was president has the U.S. stock market been as far above trend as it is now

    The internet bubble in 2000, the 1973-74 bear market — and the current market — are alarming outliers in the U.S. market’s 227-year history, writes Mark Hulbert.

  • Ford Vs. General Electric: The Blue Chip Race Back To $10

    Two of the most well-known companies in the United States are trading under $10. Analysts have given both of these companies $10 price targets. Here's a look at the race to get shares back to the $10 level.Ford Shares Under $10: Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has had a rough 2020, with shares down 18%.The good news for investors could be the company moving forward with new CEO Jim Farley. In his first days, Farley placed emphasis on the company's strong franchises and growing its electric and autonomous vehicle presence.The company has spent over $10 billion on building out its electric vehicles business; it's a key focus area for Dearborn. Ford also has highly anticipated releases of the Bronco, Mustang and F-150 on the horizon. Benchmark is the only Ford analyst with a price target of $10 or more. The analyst sees third-quarter earnings coming in better than expected and strong demand in China as near-term catalysts.The analyst thinks Ford could produce earnings per share of 65 cents to $1.15 in fiscal 2021.Related Link: Ford Reports 25% Rise in Q3 China SalesGeneral Electric Under $10: Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) are down 38% in 2020, but one analyst sees upside coming from the company's industrial business and aviation improving.Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage General Electric shares with a Buy rating and $10 price target earlier this month. GE's industrial story is the key, and the company should emerge stronger after the pandemic, the sell-side firm said. The base case for the call is predicated on a vaccine being released over the next 12 months and air travel strength resuming in that time period.The analyst sees General Electric's industrial business returning to profitable free cash flow of $1.2 billion in fiscal 2021 and $3.6 billion in fiscal 2022, after an expected loss of $3.2 billion in the current fiscal year.Goldman Sachs also believes the renewable energy business of General Electric is underappreciated.Citigroup is the only other analyst with a double-digit target price on General Electric. The firm had a price target of $11 back in April. F, GE Share Performance: Shares of Ford are down 50% over the last five years. Shares have traded between $3.96 and $9.58 over the last 52 weeks. The last time Ford shares closed over $10 was July 22, 2019, at $10.02.Shares of General Electric are down 75% over the last five years. Shares last saw a $10 close on March 5, 2020, they closed at $10.08.What's Next For F, GE: Both companies will report quarterly earnings Oct. 28. Photo by Dave Parker via Wikimedia. See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * EXCLUSIVE: 5K 1st Edition Pokemon Card Box Record Set By Trader Chris Camillo * IPO Outlook: McAfee, Cloud Company Datto Lead The Week(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AT&T stock notches worst losing streak since 2010 amid fears of iPhone subsidies’ effects on earnings

    Shares of AT&T Inc. extended a slide Tuesday that marked their longest losing streak in more than a decade.

  • Oppenheimer: These 2 Stocks Could Double, If Not More

    It’s the final countdown. With the U.S. Presidential election only two weeks away, election year stress is making the rounds on Wall Street, but one pro argues that regardless of the outcome, opportunity could emerge.Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus notes that in the last leg of the race to the White House, “the markets appear to be signaling that no matter how loud the rhetoric gets from either side and no matter which side wins, investment opportunity in some form is likely to prevail over risk beyond inauguration day in January 2021.” He added, “In our experience opportunity often arises from uncertainty while a perception of ‘certainty’ often breeds complacency.”As for Q3 earnings season, it’s already surprising to the upside. Although it’s still too early to tell how the season will play out, Stoltzfus says “so far so good.” Data from the past weekend shows 84% of companies that already reported have beat earnings expectations and 82% have exceeded revenue expectations for the quarter. Taking Stoltzfus’ outlook into consideration, Oppenheimer’s analysts are pounding the table on two under-the-radar stocks, noting that each could double or more in the next year. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also on board, as each boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus rating.NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)Developing the next generation of gene-silencing therapies with its flexible, highly specific synthetic antisense oligonucleotides, NeuBase Therapeutics wants to improve the lives of patients everywhere. Based on the strength of its platform, Oppenheimer thinks big things could be in store.Firm analyst Hartaj Singh highlights the company'sPeptide-nucleic acid (PNA) AnTisense OLigonucleotide (PATrOL) platform, which enables rapid drug design to treat various medical abnormalities, systemic delivery (IV), blood-brain barrier penetration, increased cell permeability, access to genomic loci and secondary RNA structures and the development of highly selective therapies, as overcoming the technical limitations to first-generation antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs).“We believe that in the profound potential of ASOs to treat diseases, the current field of first-gen therapies has created a ‘hurdle’ for a company like NBSE, whereby its technical advantages to ASOs through its PATrOL platform could lead to therapies with a better risk/benefit profile,” Singh explained.Additionally, the long-tail redistribution of NBSE's PNAs could have significant implications in terms of the dosing regimens for these agents (potentially weeks to months). Singh mentioned, “In combination with the enhanced druggability of targets via PNAs, we continue to view the PATrOL platform's potential highly, with the customary attention reserved for safety on such novel medicines.”After the first half of 2020 “helped shine additional validation” on this platform, the company remains on track with its lead Huntington's disease (HD) candidate, NT0100. Additional preclinical results and candidate selection are set to come by YE20.Looking at the available preclinical NHP data, it supports broad biodistribution and rapid tissue uptake following systemic (IV) administration, an important feature of the platform, according to Singh. “As the delivery of therapeutics and their penetration of deep brain structures remain of paramount importance for diseases such as HD, we are encouraged leading up to additional PD data from preclinical models (Q4 2020)… Despite the early nature of these preclinical NHP PK data and in-vitro PD data, we believe that they strongly validate the approach NeuBase has taken to truly develop a ‘better mousetrap,’ and differentiate its technology from conventional ASOs,” he commented.These features are inheritable across the class of PNAs NeuBase hopes to bring forward, and thus, Singh has high hopes for NT0200, its product for HD and myotonic dystrophy (DM1). DM1 is trailing the HD program by approximately six months. Following candidate selection in 1H21, IND-enabling studies could kick off. Everything that NBSE has going for it prompted Singh to leave his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating as is. Along with the call, he keeps the price target at $17, suggesting 104% upside potential. (To watch Singh’s track record, click here)Are other analysts in agreement? They are. Only Buy ratings, 4 to be exact, have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, the message is clear: NBSE is a Strong Buy. Given the $16.50 average price target, shares could soar 97% in the next year. (See NBSE stock analysis on TipRanks)Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL)Next up we have Prevail Therapeutics, which is developing disease-modifying gene therapies for patients with Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. After an impressive update on the progress of its pipeline, Oppenheimer likes what it’s seeing.Representing the firm, analyst Jay Olson highlights the encouraging data from the Phase 1/2a PROPEL trial evaluating its lead candidate, PR001, in Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients with the GBA1 mutation (PD-GBA). This mutation affects roughly 9% of all PD patients in the U.S.Looking more closely at the trial, it enrolled two patients, with preliminary data demonstrating normalization of CSF GCase activity at month-three from undetectable levels at baseline. According to Olson, this strongly suggests clinical improvement. It should be noted that there were serious adverse events (SAEs) at month-three, likely related to immune response to AAV9 capsid, that resolved. However, the analyst argues the immune response in AAV9 gene therapies is normal and transient.Additionally, PRVL submitted a protocol amendment for the PROPEL trial, and enrollment is expected to continue in 2H20. The company wants to change the design to an open-label study targeting 12 patients, including the two current patients, and plans to optimize the immunosuppresive regimen to spare steroid administration. To this end, two-month safety and biomarker data in a subset of patients is set to come by mid-2021. Should the therapy ultimately be approved for this indication, Olson sees possible 2035 risk-unadjusted sales of $8 billion.On top of this, a normalization of CSF GCase activity at month-four from undetectable levels at baseline was also seen in a Gaucher disease (GD2) patient on PR001 within compassionate use program. This rare inherited lysosomal disorder is also caused by autosomal recessive inheritance in the GBA1 gene.In Olson’s opinion, this result provided positive read across to the Phase 1/2 PROVIDE study in GD2, initiating in 2H20. “Because GD2 is an ultrarare disease that affects infants and results in a very short life expectancy, we believe the GD2 indication has a shorter regulatory pathway compared to other GBA1-related indications. We estimate PR001 approval, if clinically successful, may happen in 2024 given a lack of treatments for GD2 patients,” he mentioned. What’s more, the Phase 1/2 PROCLAIM study of PR006, its therapy for GRN frontotemporal dementia (GRN-FTD), is expected to kick off in 2H20, with the two-month biomarker readout from a subset of patients slated for late 2020 or early 2021.Given all of the above, Olson stated, “We view share price at an attractive entry point while PRVL remains well-capitalized with $131 million in cash providing runway into 1H22.”It should come as no surprise, then, that Olson stays with the bulls. In addition to an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, he left a $25 price target on the stock. Investors could be pocketing a gain of 156%, should this target be met in the twelve months ahead. (To watch Olson’s track record, click here)All in all, other analysts echo Olson’s sentiment. 5 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. With an average price target of $23.25, the upside potential comes in at 139%. (See PRVL stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • These are the 3 best dividend yield investments for 2021

    This is one of the worst ways to invest for yield in the stock market heading into what may be the best year for economic growth in 20 years — 2021. Classic dividend payers like Procter & Gamble (PG) Colgate-Palmolive (CL) General Mills (GIS) and Campbell Soup (CPB) are called “noncyclicals.” Instead, I’m telling income investors who subscribe to my stock letter to own cyclical names that pay dividends.

  • Can Tesla hit 2020 delivery goal? Investors watch for Musk steer

    The electric carmaker has stuck to its forecast of delivering half a million vehicles in 2020 despite a global pandemic and economic upheaval that has sunk most of its internal combustion rivals deep into the red. Analysts on average expect Tesla to report net income of $593 million in the third quarter on revenue of $8.4 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Several analysts, including Frank Schwope at Nord/LB, believe the positive numbers are due to regulatory credits - payments Tesla receives from other carmakers to offset their emissions.

  • What Trump and Biden tax policies could mean for your paycheck, tax return, investments and retirement savings

    President Donald Trump says the American Dream is on the line this election, while Democratic challenger Joe Biden says his campaign is locked in a “battle for the soul of this nation.” How might the candidates affect the things you can see and hold, like a paystub, an income tax return or a portfolio statement? The focus on finances puts tax policy front and center.

  • The No. 1 difference between millionaire investors and everyone else

    Researchers asked high-net worth investors what goes through their mind when they think about equity exposure.

  • Biden's tax plan could create rates as high as 62% for New Yorkers, Californians

    Wealthy Americans living in New York, New Jersey and California could face one of the steepest tax rates in decades if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the November election.

  • Tesla Earnings To Spotlight This 'Linchpin' For Its Electric Cars

    Tesla earnings follow blowout Q3 deliveries, as production recovered from pandemic factory shutdowns.

  • Warren Buffett wants you to refinance your mortgage — here's why

    The 90-year-old billionaire is taking advantage of low interest rates. You should, too.

  • There’s Nothing That Can Stop The World’s Next Oil Hotspot

    The mounting number of discoveries in the Guyana-Suriname oil basin is drawing in more large oil companies and could be a major boon for the economies of both countries

  • Diesel Inventories Have Done Something In The U.S. Not Seen In At Least 30 Years

    Data was reported last week by the federal government on diesel inventories that was historic in the magnitude of the change from the prior week. It could mark a shift in the weak diesel market that has benefited carriers and drivers for several months. Ultimately, the price of diesel will be set primarily by the price of crude. But the spread between crude and diesel is also an important factor in the final pump price. That spread has been trending near historic lows for months.The primary reason has been refiners making too much non-jet fuel distillate relative to demand. Diesel is a distillate; so is jet fuel. The result has been that distillate/diesel inventories in the U.S. and the world have been at historically high levels. (Other products besides diesel in the category would include heating oil.)That appears to have shifted. The most transparent and immediate numbers are the weekly Energy Information Administration statistics, released each Wednesday for the week that ended the prior Friday. And the numbers that came out last week (Thursday, actually, due to the Columbus Day holiday) were eye-popping when it comes to diesel.The most easily understood inventory number is "days cover." That number is reached by taking daily consumption, dividing it into inventories and the result is the number of days of consumption that could be covered by existing stocks.For distillate inventories that don't include jet fuel, that number tends to run in the range of 28-35 days. But earlier this year, as diesel inventories began to soar due to changes being made by refiners seeking survival — more on that later — the days cover figure broke above 50 days. In the history of the EIA series going back to 1991, the days cover figure broke above 50 only a handful of times. It was never sustained above that level.This year, the days cover figure broke through 50 days in late May and stayed above it for nine out of the next 10 weeks. The growth in inventories was unprecedented. It dropped below 50 days in early August but stayed in the 47 to 49 days' range all through September and into October. That was unprecedented.But last week, that number plummeted to 42 days, a drop of 6.1 days. It was easily the biggest one-week decline in the history of the series. It meant that in one week, six days of distillate/diesel inventory cover disappeared. That had never happened before.Why? There were two major contributors to that decline.The first is that demand for distillate/diesel soared. The fact that it had been lagging was somewhat of a mystery, given the strong trucking market. The "product supplied" figure for distillate/diesel rose to 4.175 million barrels/day in the week ending Oct. 9, the first time it had been above 4 million b/d since the second week of March. A year ago at this time, it was 4.36 million b/d.Second, refiners made a lot less of it. Since the collapse in air travel, refiners have been doing everything they can to not make too much jet fuel. They've largely succeeded; days cover for jet fuel had gotten up to more than 70 days but now is less than 40, which is even lower than distillate/diesel. But to get to that level, refiners needed to shift their distillate output away from jet and toward other distillates. Refiners have been trying through various means to not only reduce jet output but also to cut back distillate output as well. They succeeded in the first task. The second is harder. Put a barrel of crude through a refinery and you will get some level of distillate molecules. Cutting back on it can be a challenge.There was another fuel that refiners didn't want to make during the pandemic: gasoline. As a result, even during the height of the pandemic, distillate output topped 5 million b/d as every effort was made to reduce gasoline output when people weren't driving. That 5 million b/d figure for distillate is not a crazy high number normally but it is in the middle of a sharp economic contraction. However, the push to cut back on distillate output has succeeded. U.S. refiners in the week ended Oct. 9 produced 4.279 million b/d of distillates. That's the lowest number since 2013. It wasn't easy, but refiners took the steps to start making less distillate, as they already had done to make less jet fuel and less gasoline earlier. (With people driving again, refiners are back to making gasoline.)The end result: the six-day drop in U.S. days cover, created by a drop in inventories on the back of less output, and a decline in demand. But it is not just the U.S. In its latest monthly report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said middle distillate inventories in Europe in September rose just 500,000 b/d. The five-year average is 9.3 million b/d. The result is a graph that showed that inventories are still above the five-year average but are no longer at historical highs. They've gotten down to levels closer to earlier highs, still excessive but not chart-busting.  Source: International Energy AgencyIn Asia, the IEA reported that middle distillate inventories rose with historic norms. (Autumn tends to be a time in oil markets of inventory building as the world prepares for winter.)Although the decline in distillate inventories in the U.S. may have been historic, it hasn't yet resulted in a significant price reaction. The price of crude has bounced around in the last weeks but ultimately gone nowhere. Brent crude, the world's benchmark and the more relevant marker for comparison with diesel, was $43.15/barrel on Sept. 17. Last Friday, it settled at $43.32./bDuring that time, the front-month price of ultra low sulfur diesel on CME rose to $1.1791/gallon from $1.1598/g. That increased the spread of ULSD over Brent to 14.09 cts/ga from 12.8 cts g on Sept. 17.But by point of comparison, to show how much all that diesel inventory had held down prices relative to crude, the spread a year ago was about 53 cts/gallon. The current diesel to Brent spreads aren't sustainable. Diesel has not entered a permanent, long-term realignment against crude. If the move toward normalcy is going to start anytime soon, it could be that last week's numbers were the signal that it has begun.More articles by John KingstonGood news for diesel consumers, tough news for oil patch drivers in federal reportLabor Day, Roadcheck one-offs catch diesel traders by surpriseOOIDA scoffs at high cost estimates for broker transparencySee more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * FreightWaves CEO Interviewed On "The Business Of Content" Podcast * News Alert: US, Canada, Mexico Border Closures Extended To Nov. 21(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AMD: Expect a “Beat and Raise” in Q3 Earnings, Says Top Analyst

    COVID-19 has had ruinous consequences for many companies, but you’d be hard pressed to find any negative impact on perennial winner Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The chip maker has swatted away the pandemic and has continued the market trouncing performance it set off on some half a decade ago.Heading into next week’s earnings (October 27, AMC), in possession of a year-to-date share gain of 78%, RBC analyst Mitch Steves pounds the table for more AMD upside.The 5-star analyst anticipates a "beat and raise” and, as such, lifts his price target from $84 to $92. This figure implies additional upside of 13% over the following months. Needless to say, Steves’ rating stays an Outperform (i.e. Buy). (To watch Steves’ track record, click here)So, what’s behind the target increase?Steves explained, “Our checks remain positive and we anticipate: 1) upside to gaming numbers due to higher than expected demand, 2) upside on PC CPUs as well given the continued strength from WFH initiatives - we also think AMD is continuing to gain share against Intel and 3) the steady share gains on the server side should continue and the firm should reach low-mid teens share (up from 10%) in the next 2-3 quarters.”Steves also addresses the recent rumored takeover of semiconductor peer Xilinx. Investors’ initial negative reaction to the estimated $30 billion deal was based on the fear the purchase amounts to a “defensive minded transaction.” Steves believes the noise surrounding the acqusition means “the focus has shifted away from AMD's current core/organic growth story.” However, the analyst expects such worries will “likely fade” so long as AMD “can produce organic results that meet/exceed expectations.”In addition to cementing AMD’s status as a large-cap semiconductor company, those in favor of the deal also highlight the acquisition’s potential to help AMD “expand into the communications sub-segment” and point to AMD's success when going head to head against Intel in the CPU segment.So, that’s RBC’s view, let’s see now what the rest of the Street has in mind for the high-flying chip maker. AMD's Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 11 Buys, 13 Holds and 1 Sell. The $86.26 average price target suggests modest upside of 6% from current levels. (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Netflix Driving Into A 'Dead End,' Munster Says

    Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is driving into a "dead end," Loup Ventures co-founder Gene Munster said on Tuesday.What Happened: In a CNBC "Fast Money" interview, the tech investor questioned whether the company's stock can continue on the path of appreciation, adding that Netflix needed to evolve its business in order to keep delivering solid returns.Munster commented that "it's been great" for the streaming video on demand company over the past decade.The company has reached a valuation of $250 billion, "much bigger than I ever thought it would be," Munster told CNBC, but cast doubts that the "same playbook" can "yield the same results, that same price appreciation" going forward.Munster contends that Netflix -- even though a pioneer in the streaming space -- faces a different challenge than its peers like Amazon.com, Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video and Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) Disney+. "Essentially they're driving into what is a dead end here." he said while admitting consumers derive a "lot of value" for their subscription."I'm thinking about the stock and making money in the stock market," Munster said. "Ultimately, to do that, you have to evolve the business."Why It Matters: Netflix declared third-quarter results on Tuesday, with earnings at $1.74 per share and revenue of $6.44 billion, missing analyst expectations of $2.13 per share.Net paid subscriber growth was at 2.2 million versus 6.8 million net additions in the same period last year.Munster last month said that the so-called FAANG stocks were due for a "fracturing," and classified Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Netflix as the "have nots" in the post-pandemic era.Price Action: Netflix shares traded nearly 5.7% lower at $495.40 in the after-hours session on Tuesday after closing 1% lower.See Also: Netflix Plans To Trial Free Weekend Access To Lure More International SubscribersPhoto by Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar on FlickrLatest Ratings for NFLX DateFirmActionFromTo Oct 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy Oct 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight Oct 2020Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * Netflix Plans To Trial Free Weekend Access To Lure More International Subscribers * Netflix Kills Free Subscription Trials In US(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cloudera, Barrick Gold And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) is struggling because it has real competition.Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ALBO) is a totally speculative stock, said Cramer. Even if the company hits it out of the park, you won't make much money, thinks Cramer.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) are both better companies than Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR), said Cramer.Instead of Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR), Cramer would rather buy Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW). He said Cloudera doesn't have growth and he is not looking for value in that segment.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) is an inexpensive stock and it is going to stay inexpensive because it doesn't have any growth, said Cramer.Cramer likes salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) and he is going to continue to like it as long as Marc Benioff is there.Cramer would buy Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) on this pullback.See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * 'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their Consumer Discretionary Picks * 'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Guggenheim's Bristol-Myers Call(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.