EU's Borrell could choreograph U.S., Iran return to nuclear deal -Zarif

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sketched out a path on Monday to overcome the U.S.-Iranian impasse over who goes first in returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying the EU foreign policy chief could "choreograph" the moves.

"There can be a mechanism to basically either synchronize it or coordinate what can be done," Zarif told CNN in an interview, saying EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell "can ... sort of choreograph the actions that are needed to be taken by the United States and the actions that are needed to be taken by Iran." (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Jonathan Landay Editing by Chris Reese)

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With 8% Dividend Yield

    Let’s talk portfolio defense. After last week’s social flash mob market manipulation, that’s a topic that should not be ignored. Now, this is not to say that the markets are collapsing. After 2% losses to close out last week’s Friday session, this week’s trading kicked off with a positive tone, as the S&P 500 rose 1.5% and the Nasdaq climbed 2.5%. The underlying bullish factors – a more stable political scene, steadily progressing COVID vaccination programs – are still in play, even if they are not quite as strong as investors had hoped. While increased volatility could stay with us for a while, it’s time to consider defensive stocks. And that will bring us to dividends. By providing a steady income stream, no matter what the market conditions, a reliable dividend stock provides a pad for your investment portfolio when the share stop appreciating. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up three dividend stocks yielding 8%. That’s not all they offer, however. Each of these stocks has scored enough praise from the Street to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. New Residential Investment (NRZ) We’ll start by looking into the REIT sector, real estate investment trusts. These companies have long been known for dividends that are both high-yield and reliable – as a result of company compliance with tax rules, that require REITs to return a certain percentage of profits directly to shareholders. NRZ, a mid-size company with a market cap of $3.9 billion, holds a diverse portfolio of residential mortgages, original loans, and mortgage loan servicing rights. The company is based in New York City. NRZ holds a $20 billion investment portfolio, which has yielded $3.4 billion in dividends since the company’s inception. The portfolio has proven resilient in the face of the corona crisis, and after a difficult first quarter last year, NRZ saw rising gains in Q2 and Q3. The third quarter, the last reported, showed GAAP income of $77 million, or 19 cents per share. While down year-over-year, this EPS was a strong turnaround from the 21-cent loss reported in the prior quarter. The rising income has put NRZ in a position to increase the dividend. The Q3 payment was 15 cents per common share; the Q4 dividend was bumped up to 20 cents per common share. At this rate, the dividend annualizes to 80 cents and yields an impressive 8.5%. In another move to return profits to investors, the company announced in November that it had approved $100 million in stock repurchases. BTIG analyst Eric Hagen is impressed with New Residential – especially by the company’s sound balance sheet and liquidity. “[We] like the opportunity to potentially build some capital through retained earnings while maintaining a competitive payout. We think the dividend increase highlights the strengthening liquidity position the company sees itself having right now… we expect NRZ has been able to release capital as it's sourced roughly $1 billion of securitized debt for its MSR portfolio through two separate deals since September,” Hagen opined. In line with his comments, Hagen rates NRZ a Buy, and his $11 price target implies an upside of 17% for the year ahead. (To watch Hagen’s track record, click here) It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. NRZ’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 7 Buys. The stock’s $11.25 average price target suggests ~20% upside from the current share price of $9.44. (See NRZ stock analysis on TipRanks) Saratoga Investment Corporation (SAR) With the next stock, we move to the investment management sector. Saratoga specializes in mid-market debt, appreciation, and equity investments, and holds over $546 million in assets under management. Saratoga’s portfolio is wide ranging, and includes industrials, software, waste disposal, and home security, among others. Saratoga saw a slow – but steady – rebound from the corona crisis. The company’s revenues fell in 1Q20, and have been slowly increasing since. The fiscal Q3 report, released early in January, showed $14.3 million at the top line. In pre-tax adjusted terms, Saratoga’s net investment income of 50 cents per share beat the 47-cent forecast by 6%. They say that slow and steady wins the race, and Saratoga has shown investors a generally steady hand over the past year. The stock has rebounded 163% from its post-corona crash low last March. And the dividend, which the company cut back in CYQ2, has been raised twice since then. The current dividend, at 42 cents per common share, was declared last month for payment on February 10. The annualized payment of $1.68 gives a yield of 8.1%. Analyst Mickey Schleien, of Ladenburg Thalmann, takes a bullish view of Saratoga, writing, “We believe SAR's portfolio is relatively defensive with a focus on software, IT services, education services, and the CLO... SAR's CLO continues to be current and performing, and the company is seeking to refinance/upsize it which we believe could provide upside to our forecast." The analyst continued, "Our model anticipates SAR employing cash and SBA debentures to fund net portfolio growth. We believe the Board will continue to increase the dividend considering the portfolio's performance, the existence of undistributed taxable income, and the economic benefit of the Covid-19 vaccination program.” To this end, Schleien rates SAR a Buy along with a $25 price target. This figure implies a 20% upside from current levels. (To watch Schleien’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts agree with Schleien on this stock – the 3 other reviews on record are Buys, and the analyst consensus rating is a Strong Buy. Saratoga’s shares are trading for $20.87, and carry an average price target of $25.50, suggesting an upside of 22% for the next 12 months. (See SAR stock analysis on TipRanks) Hercules Capital (HTGC) Last but not least is Hercules Capital, a venture capital company. Hercules offers financing support to small, early-stage client companies with scientific bent; Hercules’ clients are in life sciences, technology, and financial SaaS. Since getting started in 2003, Hercules has invested over $11 billion in more than 500 companies. The quality of Hercules’ portfolio is clear from the company’s recent performance. The stock has bounced back fully from the corona crisis of last winter, rebounding 140% from its low point reached last April. Earnings have also recovered; for the first nine months of 2020, HTGC posted net investment income of $115 million, or 11% higher than the same period of 2019. For dividend investors, the key point here is that the net investment income covered the distribution – in fact, it totaled 106% of the base distribution payout. The company was confident enough to boost the distribution with a 2-cent supplemental payment. The combined payout gives a $1.28 annualized payment per common share, and a yield of 8.7%. In another sign of confidence, Hercules completed a $100 million investment grade bond offering in November, raising capital for debt pay-downs, new investments, and corporate purposes. The bonds were offered in two tranches, each of $50 million, and the notes are due in March of 2026. Covering the stock for Piper Sandler, analyst Crispin Love sees plenty to love in HTGC. “We continue to believe that HTGC's focus on fast growing technology and life sciences companies sets the company up well in the current environment. In addition, Hercules is not dependent on a COVID recovery as it does not have investments in "at-risk" sectors. Hercules also has a strong liquidity position, which should allow the company to act quickly when it finds attractive investment opportunities,” Love commented. All of the above convinced Love to rate HTGC an Outperform (i.e. Buy). In addition to the call, he set a $16 price target, suggesting 9% upside potential. (To watch Love’s track record, click here) Recent share appreciation has pushed Hercules’ stock right up to the average price target of $15.21, leaving just ~4% upside from the trading price of $14.67. Wall Street doesn’t seem to mind, however, as the analyst consensus rating is a unanimous Strong Buy, based on 6 recent Buy-side reviews. (See HTGC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Nine Investors Instantly Make $16 Billion On GameStop Stock 'Squeeze'

    Here's a game many would like to play how to make a billion bucks in a month? And nine investors just pulled it off with GameStop stock.

  • 'Spill the beans man:' Tesla's Elon Musk grills Robinhood CEO on GameStop/Reddit trading saga

    Elon Musk spontaneously interviewed Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev late Sunday evening, injecting himself into the fray of the retail investing frenzy that’s sent markets into a tailspin.

  • Reddit Traders Declare ‘BioWar’ as Shorted Biotechs Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. blew past a five-year high as Reddit investors rallied around a call to start a “#BioWar” on the heavily-shorted biotech that develops rare disease drugs.The stock, which recently ended development on a Covid-19 drug, rallied as much as 36% on Monday after a poster on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum called it “the most undervalued stock in the market” while another said a brewing #BioWar was “about sticking it to the shorts in a massive way.”​Biotechs with little to no revenue have long been the focus of short bets on Wall Street and could emerge as a new focal point for small-time investors waging war with elite hedge funds. But the battleground is an already crowded arena with hedge funds positioned on both sides.Indeed, BioCryst is a short target with about 17% of float, or $259 million, sold short, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners. But it’s also a hedge fund pick held by the likes of Citadel and the well-known biotech outfit, Baker Bros. Advisors LP.Before Monday’s rally, shares of BioCryst had already shrugged off the scuttling of a Covid-19 trial supported by the National Institutes of Health. The company is expected to generate less than $31 million in revenue for all of 2020.Novavax Inc., another heavily-shorted biotech, has also garnered interest across chat forums, which could benefit funds like RA Capital Management and Perceptive Advisors, which hold stakes in the company. The stock has more than doubled in the past few trading days, albeit on key positive results for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The short position on Novavax stands at $1.5 billion, according to S3.Meanwhile, the motivations behind Monday’s 150% rally in Healthier Choices Management Corp. powered by Reddit was unclear as Twitter users said it was an opportunity to send hedge funds “on the run.” However, short interest in the sub-penny stock, which makes vaping products and operates health food stores in Florida, appears negligible.The micro-cap’s largest holders were its management team.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Rallies As Republicans Offer Biden Stimulus Bargain; Microsoft Surges As GameStop Collapses

    The Dow Jones rallied as President Joe Biden got set to meet with Republicans over a stimulus plan. Microsoft stock gained as GameStop stock collapsed.

  • Tesla challenger Faraday Future wants to go from 0 to $20B in sales by selling lots of $180K electric cars

    Electric vehicle maker Faraday Future has big goals for the next five years, CEO Carsten Breitfeld explains to Yahoo Finance.

  • Bank of America downgrades Moderna stock over concerns about valuation

    Shares of Moderna Inc. tumbled 8.2% in trading on Monday after Bank of America analysts downgraded the company's stock to underperform from neutral, citing valuation concerns. Until December, Moderna was a clinical-stage company that had yet to bring to market a single therapy, but it now has one of two authorized COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. The company's stock is up 52.7% so far this year and has soared 677.6% over the past 12 months. Moderna "shares continue to run...attaining levels that are increasingly difficult to justify on a fundamental basis," the Bank of America analysts wrote in a Feb. 1 note to investors. They estimate that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine will have about 14% of the COVID-19 vaccine market in the U.S. and Europe, and it will generate peak sales of $12.8 billion in 2022, a sales figure that is expected to decline to less than $1 billion by 2027. The emergence of two other viable COVID-19 vaccine candidates, which are being developed by Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc. , also cut into analyst expectations, though neither experimental vaccine has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration or has so far reported efficacy rates as high as Moderna or BioNTech SE /Pfizer Inc.'s vaccines. "The number of vaccine options with compelling characteristics (single injection, lower cost, clean safety) could begin to weigh on Moderna's margins and market share longer-term," Bank of America analysts concluded. The S&P 500 is up 13.5% over the last 12 months.

  • Novavax Surges On Highly Effective Covid Shot; Is NVAX Stock A Buy?

    Novavax said in January its coronavirus vaccine was 89.3% effective in a Phase 3 test. It's also effective against the U.K. variant. Is NVAX stock a buy?

  • Novavax Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    In the race to bring a coronavirus vaccine to market, Novavax (NVAX) looked like a loser -- lagging rivals like Pfizer and Moderna by months. Now, all of a sudden, Novavax looks like a winner -- and its stock doubled over the past two trading sessions. What rabbit did Novavax pull out of which hat to accomplish this? After close of trading Thursday, the company announced that in clinical Phase 3 trials, its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine has shown "strong efficacy" in preventing infection with COVID-19, even when "over 50%" of the cases combated were of the "now-predominant UK variant" of the disease. Furthermore, the company says that Phase 2b trials in South Africa have demonstrated "clinical efficacy" in preventing infection with the "South Africa escape variant" of the disease. Overall, NVX-CoV2373 is looking to be 89.3% effective at protecting patients against coronavirus. In short, said Novavax CEO Stanley C. Erck: "NVX-CoV2373 is the first vaccine to demonstrate not only high clinical efficacy against COVID-19 but also significant clinical efficacy against both the rapidly emerging UK and South Africa variants." In so doing, Novavax has addressed the concerns of multiple medical professionals (and patients) worrying that, no sooner had we invented vaccines to beat coronavirus, than the virus already mutated into forms against which the vaccine could not defend. B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani explained the significance of the news, calling the data both "overwhelmingly positive" and "above Street expectations." Indeed, the 5-star analyst points out that at 96% efficacy against the original strain of coronavirus, Novavax's vaccine appears to be the "best-in-class" vaccine. Better than Pfizer's. Better than Moderna's, too. (And probably way better than Sputnik V). In Mamtani's view, the United Kingdom (where the Phase 3 trial was conducted and the "UK variant" is obviously a primary concern), rollout to market of Novavax's vaccine is likely to begin within the "next few weeks." In the US as well, the analyst is predicting rapid Emergency Use Authorization. This seems patently good news -- good enough that Mamtani was willing to jump to the conclusion that "NVAX shares are undervalued and [even after the 3845% jump in share price, over the past 12 months, the stock] doesn't fully reflect the potential of the underlying adjuvant platform that enables rapid creation and large-scale production of vaccine candidates." Regardless of how big the orders end up coming in, explains Mamtani, Novavax's vaccine has significant advantages over the competition, including in particular the ability to be shipped at room temperature. Furthermore, Novavax has demonstrated a facility at employing small doses and combinations with other drugs and vaccines "to remain one of the pioneers in addressing the evolving C-19 pandemic globally," such that even as the virus mutates, Novavax's vaccines can still target it. In fact, that's probably the best news of all. Accordingly, Mamtani reiterates a Buy rating on Novavax shares and bumped the price target up from $223 to a Street high of $334. Investors could be pocketing gains of 23%, should Mamtani's thesis play out over the coming months. (To watch Mamtani’s track record, click here) Novavax has decent support amongst Mamtani's colleagues, but its current valuation presents a conundrum. NVAX's Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 5 Buys and 1 Sell. However, the share gains keep coming in thick and fast, and the $226.50 average price target now suggests shares will decline by 16% over the next 12 months. (See NVAX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for coronavirus stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Zomedica Stock Is up 330% in One Month; Is There Room for More Upside?

    January provided its fair share of high-flying stocks, with several benefitting from the short-squeeze mania which has driven some prices to ridiculous heights. One company recording unseemly gains, is Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (ZOM). Shares are already up by ~330% since the turn of the year, although the surge has nothing to do with high short interest. The stock recently benefited from an endorsement from Netflix’s “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin. While it turns out Baskin was paid to promote the stock, there is another upcoming and more tangible catalyst for investors to get behind; this is due to the upcoming launch of Truforma, Zomedica’s point-of-care (POC) diagnostic device for the detection of thyroid disease in dogs and cats and adrenal disease in dogs. The platform will hit the market on March 30, and ahead of the product’s debut, the company has also just nabbed a vital distribution deal. Last week, Zomedica announced an agreement with Miller Veterinary Supply who will distribute Truforma. Miller is the U.S.’s oldest wholesale veterinary distributor and one of the veterinary industry’s fastest growing businesses. The company will be Zomedica’s representative in the eastern and mid-eastern states. Its sales and customer service efforts will be bolstered by sales representatives assigned by Zomedica, which the company is currently recruiting as it prepares for the launch. The pet market has been a prime beneficiary of the pandemic’s stay-at-home mandates and according to the American Pet Products Association, spending in the segment reached a record $99 billion in the U.S. last year. Outlay on diagnostic care in this market is expected to grow to $2.8 billion in 2024 from $1.7 billion in 2019. H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth says that ahead of Truforma’s debut, the agreement “strengthens the commercial machinery.” “We are encouraged by the progress in commercial preparation for the upcoming launch, and accordingly we are raising the probability of launch to 90%, up from 75% previously,” the 5-star analyst said. “Additionally, due to the lower yield of the long-term Treasury note that has resulted in a lower risk-free rate and a lower market risk premium, we have adjusted the discount rate to 6% from 12%.” To this end, Ramakanth boosted his price target on ZOM from $0.3 to $1.2, suggesting upside of an additional 20% from current levels. Needless to say, Ramakanth’s rating stays a Buy. (To watch Ramakanth’s track record, click here) Zomedica appears to be flying under the Street’s radar and currently Ramakanth’s is the sole Zomedica review. (See ZOM stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • What the GameStop vigilantes get wrong about the 2008 financial crash

    Hedge funds and short sellers aren't the world's most loveable creatures, but they didn't cause the 2008 meltdown.

  • Wall St. strategist warns on GameStop: 'There's not an infinite pool of greater fools'

    AlphaOmega Advisors founder Peter Cecchini, the former chief market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald, expects “the fantasy narrative” surrounding GameStop's (GME) surge “reverts to reality” at some point.

  • Apple Selling $14 Billion of Bonds as Share Buybacks Seen Rising

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is selling $14 billion of bonds to take advantage of cheap borrowing costs, tapping the market for a third time since May as it looks to return more cash to shareholders.The company is issuing debt in six parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, will yield 95 basis points above Treasuries, after initially discussing between 115 and 120 basis points, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.Until 2020, Apple hadn’t borrowed in the U.S. investment-grade market more than once in a calendar year since 2017. But rock-bottom interest rates are proving too tempting for the world’s most valuable company to pass up as it pursues aggressive share buybacks and dividends.Apple’s outstanding 40-year bonds, the 2.55% securities due 2060, widened more than 5 basis points Monday to trade around 89 basis points over Treasuries, according to Trace. Bondholders typically sell out of their positions to make room for the new notes, which often come with a heftier yield to entice investors.The average investment-grade company can borrow at a rate of 1.86% for about nine years, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data. That’s down from 1.94% when Apple was last in the market in August.The tech giant said it will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including buying back stock and paying dividends. It may also be used in funding for working capital, capital expenditures, acquisition and repayment of debt, the person said.After years of hoarding cash, Apple has been working to reduce its net cash position, largely through payouts to stockholders. Still, the company may need to expand its annual shareholder returns to over $100 billion to reach its net-cash neutral target over the next few years, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Apple is coming off a quarter in which revenue topped $100 billion for the first time. Executives didn’t provide an official forecast in reporting earnings Wednesday, but warned that sales growth from AirPods and other wearables will decelerate in the current period.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are managing the bond sale, the person said.(Updates to reflect deal size and pricing in first two paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gamestop shares are down 26% — a big move for anyone who just got in

    GameStop shares were down double digit percentages by mid-session on Monday, following a massive short squeeze last month fueled by retail investors on Reddit’s WalStreetBets forum.

  • Your next stimulus check: New $1,400 payment faces big votes this week

    Speaker Pelosi and her Democrats want to fast-track new aid. When might you get more cash?

  • Kashkari Says Let Market Be: If Investors Lose, ‘That’s on Them’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari on Monday became the latest central bank official to push back against the idea that the trading frenzy in GameStop Corp. and other hot stocks calls for a monetary policy response.“GameStop has gotten a lot of attention. If one group of speculators wants to have a battle of wills with another group of speculators over an individual stock, God bless them,” Kashkari said while answering questions during a virtual town hall event.“That’s for them to do, and if they make money, fine. And if they lose money, that’s on them,” he said. “I’m not at all thinking about modifying my views on monetary policy because of speculators in these individual stocks.”GameStop shares were lower on Monday after rallying 1,600% in January. Hordes of day traders piled into the shares after noticing elevated short interest in the company in hopes that buying would force shorts to cover, driving the price ever higher.Kashkari’s perspective on the potential for froth in financial markets echoed that of some other Fed officials. At a Jan. 27 press conference, Chair Jerome Powell declined to comment on the recent meteoric rise in of GameStop shares and those of similarly beaten-down companies. But he told reporters that the main forces propelling the stock market higher in recent months were vaccine developments and fiscal stimulus.San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly chimed in on Jan. 29, arguing during a virtual event that she didn’t favor tightening up monetary policy, which would potentially slow the economic recovery, “simply to ensure that some people who already have stock market wealth don’t get more.”The U.S. central bank has signaled it will hold interest rates near zero at least through 2023 and keep buying bonds at a $120 billion monthly pace until “substantial further progress” has been made on employment and inflation.“The key now is for the Federal Reserve to keep our foot on the monetary policy gas until we really have achieved maximum employment,” Kashkari said.Speaking at a separate event Monday, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said that while supervisors had good visibility on the capital levels of big banks through stress-testing as they gauge the potential for systemic risks, he was monitoring the situation closely.“Non-bank financials I’m watching very carefully -- potential instability funding risks that might occur,” Kaplan said. “And I’m conscious of the fact that we’ve had to make these extraordinary moves that we’ve had at the Fed with interest rates and bond buying.”(Updates with Kaplan comments beginning in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘My family won’t let me go hungry’: Two young traders reveal the perils of trying to surf GameStop’s epic wave

    'I’m young and it’s scary having it all in there,' says one young trader who uses Robinhood.

  • Nokia Stock Gets an Upgrade Because Ericsson’s Earnings and 5G Performance Were So Good

    Swedish telecoms giant (ERIC-B)posted such good earnings last week that optimism has spread to (NOKIA) which received an upgrade on Monday from Norway’s largest investment bank. DNB Markets upgraded Finland’s Nokia to buy from sell and raised the target price on the stock from €4 ($4.83) to €4.8. Nokia was thrust into the spotlight last week and its stock was boosted amid a wider retail trading frenzy, but shares in Nokia fell near 2% in Monday trading, hovering around €3.95.

  • Redditors divided on shift to push up Silver

    Silver futures surged 10% this morning after Redditor retail investors shifted focus to the precious metal over the weekend.

  • After 10 Years of Underperformance, Commodities Are Set to Boom. Here’s How to Play the Rally.

    Commodities are starting to revive after a 10-year bear market. Natural resources like energy, metals, and agriculture look set for an extended run, and investors should get on board. The recovery in commodity prices, Goldman Sachs analysts say, “will actually be the beginning of a much longer structural bull market” that could rival that of the 1970s, when gold rose 25-fold, and the mid to late 2000s, when oil peaked at over $140 a barrel.