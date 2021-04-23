U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,136.00
    +8.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,755.00
    +46.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,770.25
    +20.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.80
    +15.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.67
    +0.24 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.00
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    26.14
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2057
    +0.0039 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.29
    +0.79 (+4.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3881
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8480
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,801.53
    -4,420.91 (-8.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,146.12
    -96.94 (-7.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,905.73
    -32.51 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

EU's Breton to meet Intel CEO, TMSC's executive to discuss chips

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • FILE PHOTO: Thierry Breton, the EU commissioner for internal market and consumer protection, industry, research and energy, addresses a news conference in Brussels
  • FILE PHOTO: ntel's logo is pictured during preparations at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover
1 / 2

EU's Breton to meet Intel CEO, TMSC's executive to discuss chips

FILE PHOTO: Thierry Breton, the EU commissioner for internal market and consumer protection, industry, research and energy, addresses a news conference in Brussels
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS (Reuters) - The chief executive of chipmaker Intel will meet European industry chief Thierry Breton on April 30, the European Commission said, as the EU executive seeks to reduce reliance on imported semiconductors.

Breton will also hold a video conference with Maria Marced, President of Taiwan's TMSC, on the same day.

A source with knowledge of the meeting said Breton would discuss the possible creation of a new foundry in Europe and other possible partnerships.

Intel said last month that it will build a major new semiconductor factory - called a "fab" by industry officials - in Europe, with plans to announce a site within the next year.

(Reporting by Michel Rose in Paris, Doug Busvine in Berlin and Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Recommended Stories

  • Chipmaker Intel Beats First-Quarter Targets But Stock Drops On Outlook

    Chipmaker Intel late Thursday handily beat Wall Street's first-quarter targets but its second-quarter earnings guidance disappointed. Intel stock dropped in extended trading on the news.

  • Putin calls for Russian greenhouse gas emissions to be lower than EU's

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he wanted Russia's total net greenhouse gas emissions to be less than the European Union's over the next 30 years, a goal he described as tough but achievable. Russia is the world's fourth largest greenhouse gas emitter. Putin is set to deliver a speech at an online climate change summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday.

  • Intel (INTC) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC)Q1 2021 Earnings CallApr 22, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day.

  • Daimler Sees Mercedes Margins Surging to Highest in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG forecast that its main Mercedes-Benz unit will be more profitable than it’s been in years thanks to resurgent vehicle demand in the midst of the global pandemic.The world’s biggest luxury-vehicle maker said it expects a 10% to 12% annual return on sales for its cars and vans division, raising its forecast from 8% to 10%. That would be a historically strong showing -- the car operation came up short of double-digit margins every year following Daimler’s 2007 sale of Chrysler.“We are very confident that we can keep up the pace to improve our margins on a sustainable basis and at the same time expand our electric-vehicle lineup,” Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said. Plans to spin off and list the Daimler truck unit before year-end are “well on track.”A year after the auto industry’s worst crisis in decades, business for German premium-car makers has roared back to record levels. Both Mercedes and BMW AG reported all-time high sales for the first quarter, driven by red-hot demand in China. Getting earnings back on track will be pivotal to financing investments in electrification and software development as the industry segues to more technologically advanced, battery-powered vehicles.Daimler shares rose as much as 1.9% on Friday in Frankfurt trading and have climbed almost 30% this year.Daimler’s supervisory board Friday extended the contracts of Wilhelm and truck chief Martin Daum until 2027 and 2025 respectively. It also appointed former Siemens AG Chief Executive Officer Joe Kaeser to the supervisory board of the truck division and plans to nominate him as chairman.China BoostStrong demand in China has continued during the second quarter, Wilhelm said on a call with analysts. Sales in the company’s largest market soared 60% in the first three months of the year.The higher guidance for cars was “encouraging,” especially in light of production curbs related to the global semiconductor shortage, RBC Capital Markets analyst Tom Narayan said in a note. Premium carmakers appeared to be faring better than mass-market peers in the supply crunch, he said.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysMercedes is already hitting 2025 targets as a result of robust China sales, the new S-Class and SUVs ahead of increased lower-margin BEV sales in 2022. A separately listed Mercedes business by year-end -- focused on BEVs and tech -- is aimed to close the valuation gap with Tesla.-- Michael Dean, BI automotive analystClick here to read the researchMercedes this month revved up its electric-car rollout with the new EQS sedan, the battery-powered sibling to its flagship S-Class, as traditional carmakers broaden their attack on Tesla Inc. Daimler expects the truck spinoff to help the company better tackle diverging technology trends in the passenger-car and commercial-vehicle industries.The company will update investors on its commercial-vehicle strategy on May 20. The unit’s margins are likely to reach the upper end of the target corridor for this year of 6% to 7%, Wilhelm said.Chip CrunchWhile carmakers around the world are benefiting from customers returning to showrooms, the global shortage of semiconductors that’s hampered production since late last year may deliver the biggest blow to output this quarter.The chip crunch has led Daimler to prioritize making its highest-returning models. This contributed to profitability for the cars division rising to 15.2% during the first quarter, up from 2.2% a year ago.“Although visibility is limited at present, Daimler assumes some recovery in the third and fourth quarter,” the company said.Daimler also raised the expected operating return for mobility services to between 14% and 15%, up from 12% to 13% previously. Improving business conditions prompted the company to release preliminary first-quarter earnings last week.(Updates with Joe Kaeser named candidate for truck unit chairman in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What the chip shortage means for the US economy

    The global chip shortage is bigger than just the automotive and consumer tech industries. It could impact the entire U.S. economy.

  • Biden news – live: Trump calls LeBron James ‘racist’ as president hosts second day of climate summit

    Follow here for the latest updates on US politics

  • Intel’s new CEO has another big problem to fix

    Intel Corp.'s new chief executive, Pat Gelsinger, has another urgent problem to deal with, in addition to restoring the chip giant's manufacturing business to its former glory.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – April 22nd, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels, however, would bring support levels into play.

  • Stocks Drop on Biden Plan to Lift Capital-Gain Tax: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks had their biggest slide in five weeks after President Joe Biden was said to propose almost doubling the capital-gain tax for the wealthy. The dollar advanced.The S&P 500 turned lower after Bloomberg News reported that for those earning $1 million or more, the new top rate, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for rich investors could be as high as 43.4%. Speculation arose that some traders may sell shares before any change is made to capture the lower rate.“Sticker shock over some of these tax figures will be hard to shake off for some investors,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in a note. “Some traders are looking for an excuse to lock in profits and they might choose to use this tax story as their catalyst.”Equities whipsawed throughout the session amid mixed economic data and renewed concern the pandemic was worsening. All major groups in the S&P 500 fell, led by material, energy and tech shares. AT&T Inc. jumped after beating earnings estimates. Intel Corp. -- the biggest chipmaker -- slid in afterhours trading as it reported a drop in data-center revenue and a steep slump in gross profit margin.Elsewhere, Bitcoin declined for the sixth time in seven days, extending losses after the higher capital gains proposal was revealed. Investors already face a capital-gains tax if they hold the cryptocurrency for more than a year.Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.9% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.7%.The MSCI All-Country World Index declined 0.2%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.2%.The euro declined 0.2% to $1.2014.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.1% to 107.98 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.54%.Germany’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to -0.25%.Britain’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.74%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $61.66 a barrel.Gold fell 0.5% to $1,783.50 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Mogul Adds Bitcoin, Ether Fund Listings to His Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Huobi Technology Holdings Ltd. has launched four cryptocurrency-related funds targeting $100 million in total assets by September, the latest attempt to ride a stunning rally in digital assets.Huobi Tech is rolling out four funds including ones that will virtually track Bitcoin and Ether prices, allowing investors to bet on the coins without actually holding any currency. It’s the latest so-called crypto tracker after similar funds have launched around the world. The firm already has secured $50 million in commitments across the four funds.The offerings also include an active fund investing in a basket of virtual assets, and a private equity fund dedicated to investment in the crypto mining sector. In March, Huobi Tech obtained a license from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong to manage and distribute funds invested solely in crypto -- the first such approval after Arrano Capital.“Virtual assets have become established as a strong category in alternative investment, and more players will compete in this arena,” Huobi Tech finance chief Zhang Li said during a Zoom interview from Beijing. “For professional investors who still have concerns about things like security and tax filing, they will opt to buy our funds rather than holding coins themselves.”The new Hong Kong license and funds highlight 38-year-old Huobi founder Leon Li’s endeavor to ensure his crypto empire, whose main exchange unit has drawn scrutiny over the years from Beijing, complies with regulations as it expands into adjacent arenas.The move also come as mainstream financial companies embrace crypto after Bitcoin’s value took off in October. However, some still warn of a bubble, and volatility and regulatory risk around the globe remain concerns for the asset class.Longer term, Zhang said she expects the firm to provide a full suite of crypto-related services including custody, without specifying details.Read more: The Crypto Mogul Who’s Got the Ear of China’s Central BankFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasury-Buying Spree of $17 Billion Has UAE Eclipsing China

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates went on its biggest Treasury-buying spree on record in February, purchasing more of the safe-haven securities than China in one of the worst months for U.S. debt markets in years.The Gulf nation, OPEC’s third-biggest crude producer, raised its stockpile by about $17 billion to $50.6 billion, making it the largest buyer after the U.K. that month, according to U.S. Treasury Department data. A spokesperson for the UAE central bank declined to make any immediate comment Wednesday.Though the UAE, whose capital Abu Dhabi accounts for almost 6% of the world’s oil reserves, may have built up enough of a buffer to commit more if its dollar earnings to the $21 trillion Treasuries market, it came as prices tumbled amid growing expectations of a global economic rebound. U.S. debt dropped 1.8% in February, according to a Bloomberg Barclays Index, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note climbing about 34 basis points, its sharpest increase since November 2016.“Other than the fact that rates were higher and that is the deepest and most liquid market, I wouldn’t know any other reason” why the government would boost purchases, said Abdul Kadir Hussain, the Dubai-based head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital.The move took UAE holdings to levels last seen in 2019 before the global pandemic and the crash in oil prices. China bought $9 billion of Treasuries in February to bring its total to $1.1 trillion, the highest since mid-2019. The country’s holdings are second only to Japan, which holds almost $1.3 trillion.Although a recovery in oil has been a boon across the energy-rich Middle East, the windfall may be even bigger for the UAE since it needs one of the lowest crude prices to balance its budget. Other top oil exporters in the Persian Gulf, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, cut back their Treasury holdings in February.The official tally may not accurately reflect the true size of a country’s holdings if they are held by banks in foreign countries.Like many of its regional peers, the UAE needs to have sufficient reserves to maintain confidence in its currency peg to the dollar. The central bank’s gross international reserves rose to almost 389 billion dirhams ($105.9 billion) in February, from 381.9 billion dirhams a month earlier.The International Monetary Fund estimates the UAE central bank’s reserves will reach $119 billion this year, in addition to more than $1 trillion in assets managed by the country’s wealth funds.Treasuries extended their declines in March, with the 10-year yield jumping a further 34 basis points to 1.74%. The yield was at 1.58% as of 10:39 a.m. in London Wednesday.(Adds China ranking, Japan’s holdings in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Activists dump fake coal outside Lloyd's of London in fossil fuel protest

    Climate activists dumped fake coal outside Lloyd's of London's headquarters on Friday, targeting the global insurer in a protest against the industry's backing for major fossil fuel mining projects. Activists from the Extinction Rebellion group unfurled banners with slogans including "Climate Criminals" and dumped the blackened boulders in the road outside the building on Lime Street in the heart of the City of London. The group said that Lloyd's facilitated the fossil fuel industry.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Yields Still Dictating Gold’s Direction

    Gold is likely to remain strong until Treasury yields find the “sweet spot” or balance point.

  • Daimler raises profit outlook, sees potential Q2 sales hit from chip shortage

    LONDON (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz car maker Daimler AG on Friday raised its profit outlook for 2021, but said the global semiconductor chip shortage may continue to impact sales in the second quarter. Daimler said it assumed there would be some recovery in chip availability in the second half of this year but there was limited visibility at present. Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said underlying car demand was strong, but the chip shortage had prevented sales from reaching full potential.

  • European Equities: Prelim Private Sector PMIs for April and Corporate Earnings in Focus

    It’s a busy day ahead, with economic data from the Eurozone and the U.S and corporate earnings to provide. Biden tax plans weighed on the DAX futures early on…

  • Australia’s Stimulus Debate Gets a Jolt From Canada’s Taper

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada’s move to scale back debt purchases may fuel debate on whether its Australian counterpart is certain to extend its yield-curve control and announce a third round of quantitative easing.Governor Tiff Macklem is scaling back purchases of Canadian government debt by a quarter and accelerating the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase at a time when Australia’s economy is arguably outperforming its North American peer. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe will have a close eye on developments in Ottawa while he awaits a pickup in consumer prices and wages at home.“Canada does give you a flavor of what happens when your trajectory is stronger than anticipated, slack reduced faster than anticipated and so I think the RBA will be watching reasonably closely,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “What it does do here is increase the debate on whether QE3 is really a done deal.”Canada’s currency posted its biggest gain since June in response to the tapering -- the sort of response that would spook policy makers Down Under desperate to keep a lid on the Aussie. Bond yields also rose, but not by an alarming degree, while equities gained.Yet Canada is experiencing core inflation close to its 2% target, which is very different to sluggish gains in Australia, and helps explain its early mover status.“The RBA and BoC were some of the first central banks to move after the global financial crisis -- is the playbook going to be the same this time for central banks? No,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Melbourne. “There’s a lot more focus on the jobs markets, wage growth now and for the RBA.”Lowe has also subtly shifted the focus toward the need for much stronger wages growth before changing the policy stance. He wants to see wages growth above 3% to sustainably generate inflation consistent with the bank’s 2-3% target.Australia’s labor market has been a source of strength. The jobless rate fell to 5.6% last month, just shy of the level the bank predicted it would be at the end of 2022. As a result, the RBA will likely lift its economic growth and employment expectations when it released updated forecasts in two weeks.Cautious TradersYet traders are perhaps a little less bullish that Canada’s move is the beginning of a global policy shift, given renewed outbreaks of Covid-19 that threatens to further damage global growth.“We are in this twilight zone for central banks like the Bank of Canada -- there’s concerns around the virus and potential for it to reignite, so bond traders are still circumspect,” said Prashant Newnaha, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. “If we didn’t have the risk of the virus in the background, it’d potentially be a different story in bond markets.”RBC’s Ong detects a shift in the RBA’s communication about whether to roll over its three-year yield target to the November 2024 bond from the current April-2024.“Increasingly, we’ve thought the language from the RBA has shifted toward the odds of rolling to the Nov. 2024 declining,” she said. “That would be a step consistent with the ongoing upside surprises in Australia.”In minutes of its April policy meeting released Tuesday, Australia’s central bank repeated that it would make a decision later in the year. “In considering this issue, members would give close attention to the flow of economic data and the outlook for inflation and employment,” it said.JPMorgan’s Craig reckons that Canada will be less influential on expectations for Australia’s policy outlook than might normally be the case, as the significance of the currency for the RBA means the Federal Reserve and the dollar are key.“If there’s one central bank the RBA will be focused on, it’s the Fed,” he said. “The Fed’s balance sheet and their asset programs will dictate the RBA’s path more than any other peer.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Dow Fell 321 Points Because Biden Pulled the Plug

    Stocks were only moderately lower until a report that President Joe Biden was considering raising capital-gains taxes. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended materially lower.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Bitcoin Price Decline Deepens, Heads for Worst Week Since February

    Just as technical charts suggested a weakening trend, with altcoins rallying, bitcoin slides toward $50,000.

  • The worst mistake you can make on a Zoom job interview: ‘It’s the first thing that occurs and it never goes well’

    As the class of 2021 plans to graduate next month, many college seniors are worried about landing a job amid the pandemic and an uncertain labor market.