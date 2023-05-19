EU's Breton: TikTok still a long way from EU rules compliance

PARIS (Reuters) -EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Friday he had recently spoken with TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew and told him there was still a lot to do for the Chinese-owned social network in order to comply with EU rules.

"I told him that, as of now, there is still a lot of room for improvement, in terms of having more content moderation, avoiding excesses, guaranteeing a safe use of data, in particular, the data of our children", Breton told France 2 television.

Various Western countries including Britain, the United States and several European Union member states have already restricted the use TikTok over security concerns.

The EU last month singled out 19 large online platforms, including TikTok, which will be subject to the Digital Services Act (DSA), a set of new online content rules from August.

The rules require the companies to do risk management, conduct external and independent auditing, share data with authorities and researchers and adopt a code of conduct.

A few months ago, Breton had already urged TikTok to bring its business in line with the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA).

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)