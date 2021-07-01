U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,310.40
    +12.90 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.41
    +81.90 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,474.94
    -29.01 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,323.83
    +13.28 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.96
    +1.49 (+2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.60
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1854
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4800
    +0.0370 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3773
    -0.0053 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5700
    +0.4870 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,419.93
    -907.39 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    824.31
    -20.36 (-2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.16
    +87.69 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,707.04
    -84.49 (-0.29%)
     

The EU's COVID-19 'digital certificates' are up and running

Natasha Lomas
·2 min read

A regulation underpinning a digital certification system for individuals in the European Union to verify their COVID-19 status via a common credential has gone into application today -- on schedule.

From today, almost all EU Member States are now able to issue and verify digital certificates, per the Commission -- with only a handful of (mostly) EEA countries still pending a step, according to its website.

A number of countries had started issuing certificates earlier. The regulation also allows for a six-week phasing in period.

The Commission said more than 200 million certificates have been generated already.

The "EU Digital COVID Certificate" -- which has gone through a few names since the idea was publicly floated back in January -- is intended to help facilitate cross-border travel within the bloc by providing standardized and universally accepted certification.

EU citizens still have the right to free movement -- even without the certificate -- but having the common credential may help facilitate travel around the bloc, such as by exempting holders from needing to undergo COVID-19-related restrictions like quarantine.

Certificates can be issued to people within EU Member States who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus with a verified vaccine; who have previously had the disease (and therefore have antibodies); or to people who have had a recent negative test.

While it's been called a "digital" certificate, a paper version can also be issued -- which similarly contains a scannable QR code (albeit printed) -- so there's no requirement for individuals to have a mobile device to be able to use the certificate to help them travel.

Certificates are also issued free of charge.

The Commission has previously said that no personal data is “exchanged or retained” during the digital certificate verification process. Signature keys for the verification are stored on servers at a national level and only accessed — via a centralized gateway — at the point the certificate is scanned.

The EU rules for the digital certificate stipulate that Member States must refrain from imposing additional travel restrictions on holders -- unless such steps are "necessary and proportionate" to safeguard public health.

The regulation is due to expire in a year's time.

More information about the EU digital COVID certificate system can be found here.

EU’s COVID-19 ‘digital pass’ gateway system goes live

Europe is working on a common framework for ‘vaccine passports’

 

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox: EU digital COVID certificate, the key to summer travel

    The European Union launched on Thursday it digital COVID certificate system designed to help citizens travel more freely across the 27-nation bloc and open up summer tourism. The EU digital COVID certificate, which can be on a smartphone or printed out, takes the form of a QR-code, which indicates if a traveller has received been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, has received a recent negative test result or has immunity due to recent recovery from a COVID-19 infection. It is designed to be free of charge, issued and valid in all EU countries and set out in the national language and in English.

  • 'We could all be silenced:' Mexico National Team warns fans against using homophobic chant

    A video tweeted by the Mexico National Team warns of the consequences by FIFA if fans use a homophobic chant during games.

  • Digital travel pass kicks off EU-wide as vacations gain pace

    As the European summer vacation season hit its stride Thursday with a new EU-wide travel pass in place, the bloc's medical office and a top airline chief issued reassuring messages on traveling, despite the threat of the surging delta coronavirus variant. Many airports saw busy scenes as masses of people sought to escape to the sunny southern European Union nations for a beach holiday, with the digital COVID-19 travel certificate a must-have. The EU Digital Certificate came officially into effect Thursday even though many member states had started introducing it over the past month, seeking to boost their summer season by making movement as seamless as possible.

  • EU regulators, Italy clear key hurdle for Alitalia's successor

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission said on Thursday it has reached a deal with Italy on the parameters for separating loss-making carrier Alitalia from its successor, a step key to securing EU approval for the new airline and to write off Alitalia's subsidies. Brussels and Rome have been in lengthy talks over Alitalia's fate and its successor Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), demanding that ITA should be independent from the former so that it will not be liable for Alitalia's billions of euros in state aid received in recent years. Commission Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager met Italy's economy and industry ministers late on Wednesday.

  • Clemson sets its first NIL policy. Athletes can’t use Tigers logo ‘at this time’

    The plan opens the door for college athletes to profit through personal endorsements or business ventures.

  • The New Mercedes ‘Tesla Fighter’ Lives Up to Its Name

    Mercedes’ new luxury electric-vehicle, dubbed a “Tesla fighter” by analysts, beats out the high-end Model S offering from company on two key fronts based on a road test, a team at Swiss bank (UBS) said. Shares in (DAI) which owns Mercedes-Benz, slipped around 1.3% in Frankfurt trading on Wednesday, paralleling losses with the blue-chip German index. The EQS is Mercedes’ new flagship all-electric vehicle, which analysts at Deutsche Bank dubbed a “Tesla fighter” ahead of its launch in April, writing that it has the potential to improve the perception of the entire brand.

  • U.S. Commerce chief says Taiwan's TSMC asked for help getting COVID vaccines

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday said she had spoken with the chief executive of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) and that he had asked for help getting access to COVID-19 vaccines. Taiwan said two weeks ago it will allow officials from Taiwan's Foxconn and TSMC to negotiate on its behalf for COVID-19 vaccines.

  • People are losing it at this video of Addison Rae filming a TikTok in front of someone trying to work

    Yeah, this is awkward.

  • Amazon Held Talks About Business App Bundle: Insider

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has held talks with several business-application makers about forming a “Rebel Alliance” to challenge Microsoft Corp.’s commanding position in workplace productivity tools, Insider reported on Thursday.The idea would have Amazon Web Services partner with the companies to offer a bundle of business applications sold for a single price, Insider reported, citing anonymous people familiar with the plan. Amazon has held talks with Dropbox Inc., Salesforce.com Inc.’s Sla

  • BTC On-Chain Analysis: CDD Falls to New Yearly Low

    A look at on-chain indicators for Bitcoin (BTC), more specifically Coin Days Destroyed (CDD), in order to determine the age of coins that are currently being sold in the market.

  • 3 Reasons Dogecoin Could Sink -- and 1 Reason It May Go to the Moon

    Dogecoin has been on a wild ride this year. But just how likely is it that it will continue growing?

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming and security on your Android, iPhone, PC and more

    Whether you’re trying to stay secure or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • AT&T To Migrate 5G Mobile Network To Microsoft Cloud, Microsoft To Acquire AT&T's Network Cloud Platform, Engineering, Lifecycle Management Software

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) will migrate its 5G mobile network to the Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) cloud. Microsoft's Azure technologies will manage AT&T's mobile network traffic under the arrangement. The companies will start with AT&T's 5G core, the software at the heart of the 5G network that connects mobile users and IoT devices with the internet and other services. The migration of the network workloads to Azure for Operators will enable AT&T to increase productivity and cost-efficiency while focus

  • Google and Microsoft End Their Five-Year Cease-Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft and Google have decided to stop playing nice. The two tech giants recently ended a years-long truce during which they agreed not to aim their substantial lobbying firepower against each other. With regulators around the world threatening to impose limits on the power of the biggest technology companies, the two rivals — which compete in web search, cloud computing and artificial intelligence — are now free to step up behind-the-scenes lobbying efforts and public complain

  • Top 20 Internet Companies in India

    In this article we will take a look at the top 20 internet companies in India. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the Top 5 Internet Companies in India. Over the past several decades, India has evolved from being resistant towards change to being one of the most […]

  • An email sent by One Medical exposed hundreds of customers' email addresses

    Primary care company One Medical has apologized after it sent out an email that exposed hundreds of customers' email addresses. The email sent out by One Medical on Wednesday asked to "verify your email," but one email seen by TechCrunch had more than 980 email addresses copied on the email. The cause: One Medical did not use the blind carbon copy (bcc:) field to mass email its customers, which would have hidden their email addresses from each other.

  • Bitcoin Moves Towards The Support At $32,000

    Bitcoin did not manage to settle above the resistance at $35,000 and gained downside momentum.

  • AT&T to run core 5G network on Microsoft's cloud

    Microsoft Corp and AT&T Inc on Wednesday said that the carrier will run core parts of its 5G wireless network on Microsoft's cloud computing platform. The newer generation of networks, which AT&T began rolling out in 2018, is designed to rely more heavily on software and data centers for routing traffic rather than telecommunications specific gear. Microsoft, which analysts believe to be the second largest cloud computing provider by revenue behind rival Amazon Web Services, has been building out specific cloud computing offering to go after carriers, and AT&T is the Redmond, Washington-based company's first major win.

  • Circle Now Supports USDC Stablecoin on Tron

    Tron, which is currently the leading blockchain for Tether’s USDT, is USDC’s fifth network.

  • Radware, Acantho Extended Partnership Over Cloud Web Application Security Protection To Businesses In Italy

    Radware Ltd (NASDAQ: RDWR) and Hera Group telecom subsidiary Acantho expanded partnership to provide cloud web application security protection to enterprise customers in Italy. Acantho has also upgraded its infrastructure with Radware's hybrid DDoS protection with a combination of DefensePro solutions and Radware's Cloud DDoS Protection, which offers on-demand cloud DDoS service deployment. Acantho will now offer Radware's Cloud WAF service, including Bot Manager, to enterprise customers to enha