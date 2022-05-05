U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,238.30
    -61.87 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,670.99
    -390.07 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,695.86
    -268.99 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,928.73
    -21.19 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.53
    +2.72 (+2.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.10
    +31.30 (+1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.63 (+2.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    -0.0067 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0130
    +0.0960 (+3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2406
    -0.0229 (-1.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1750
    +1.0010 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,305.61
    +374.61 (+0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    912.09
    -9.03 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,596.88
    +103.43 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

EU's new rules for Big Tech will come into force in Spring 2023, says Vestager

Natasha Lomas
·5 min read

The European Union's flagship reform for tackling Big Tech platform power, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), will come into force in early 2023, Commission EVP Margrethe Vestager has said -- rowing back from an earlier suggested timeframe of this fall.

But she also implied that enforcements against unruly Internet "gatekeepers" could flow soon after the regulation is in place.

"The DMA will enter into force next spring and we are getting ready for enforcement as soon as the first notifications come in," Vestager said today in a speech to the International Competition Network conference in Berlin.

"This next chapter is exciting. It means a lot of concrete preparations," the EU's competition chief went on. "It's about setting up new structures within the Commission, pooling resources from DG Comp [Directorate-General for Competition] and Cnect [Directorate-General for Communications] based on relevant experience. It's about hiring staff. It's about preparing the IT systems. It's about drafting further legal texts on procedures or notification forms. Our teams are currently busy with all these preparations and we're aiming to come forward with the new structures very soon."

EU lawmakers reached political agreement on the ex ante regulation back in March, paving the way for full adoption later this year of a draft law which was only proposed by the Commission at the end of 2020 -- underscoring how much consensus there is across the bloc's institutions of the need to rein in Big Tech.

Europe says yes to messaging interoperability as it agrees on major new regime for Big Tech

However there has been some concern that the Commission will not be immediately ready for the new, centralized enforcement role it's taking on as the DMA's 'sheriff' of Big Tech -- a role which will consist of assessing whether platform giants are sticking to the ex ante regulation's long list of up-front 'dos and don'ts', which cover detailed (and sometimes technically complex) compliance obligations related to issues such as self-preferencing, FRAND terms, interoperability and portability, to name a few.

The Commission will also be responsible for taking effective enforcement action to bring any obligation-breaching gatekeepers quickly into line.

The tech giants that will be subject to the DMA have not yet been designated. But the criteria of "a core platform service" with "significant" impact on the EU's internal market; a market capitalisation of at least €75BN (or an annual turnover of €7.5BN); at least 45M monthly end users in the EU and 10,000+ annual business users, as well as an entrenched market position means the usual GAFAM giants are certainly in the frame.

Vestager herself has previously implied the task of effectively enforcing the incoming rules against such well-resourced tech giants will be difficult -- citing, earlier this year, the ongoing tug-of-war between the Netherlands' antitrust authority and Apple over App Store rules -- so her remarks today may be intended to subtly correct any perceived lack of confidence in the Commission's understanding of its mission.

The slightly longer lead in time for the DMA coming into force also gives the EU more time to get properly ready, of course.

But more prep times inevitably means a longer runway before any enforcement is possible -- which may redirect fresh criticism at the Commission as any delay in addressing glaringly obvious Big Tech breaches will bolster the critique that the EU failed to take the mission seriously enough for the legislation to have the sought for impact of ensuring digital markets remain (or, well, become) open and contestable fast.

The regulation provides for a three month notification period for gatekeepers to declare themselves to the Commission -- and up to around two additional months for the EU's executive body to confirm the designation -- so there will still be a multi month period after the DMA enters into force before any enforcements are likely to flow.

Indeed, it could be fall 2023 before we see any real fireworks. So the Commission may quickly find itself taking flak that even its new 'faster' ex ante regulatory regime isn't quick enough to put meaningful limits on the 'move fast and break things' Big Tech cartel.

Vestager's speech also only tentatively frames the EU as being perhaps "slightly ahead" on the global stage when it comes to laying "the future of digital markets" with a "hybrid approach... in which both ex ante regulation and traditional competition tools will both play their part".

Is that more subtle managing of expectations on her part? EU citizens can only wait to find out -- but how long the Commission will leave consumers and markets waiting for DMA enforcement is the killer question.

A big chunk of Vestager's speech at the ICN conference also focused on the need for wide-ranging cooperation between competition regulators to, as she argued it, effectively tackle the challenges posed by digital markets -- a theme she's often talked up before. Although cynics might say that linking the EU's success here to global alignment with its regulatory approach smacks of pro-active buck passing -- especially given the competition commissioner's long stated preference for less radical remedies for tackling platform power in digital markets vs the stronger medicine of actually breaking tech giants up.

"For that next chapter, close cooperation with competition authorities, both inside and outside the EU will be crucial," she emphasized today. "This is irrespective of whether they apply traditional enforcement tools or have developed their own specific regulatory instruments, like the German digital regulation. Close cooperation will be necessary because we will not be short of work and we will not be short of novel services or practices to look at. And the efforts needed at a global scale are enormous. So we will need to work together more than ever."

Vestager suggested cooperation is already happening as part of preparatory work for the DMA -- which she said will involve "discussing with national competition authorities our future cooperation within the DMA, as well as coordination between the DMA and existing national regulations".

"Many of you will be watching the roll out of the DMA with great interest. This will be a mutual learning experience. The EU has worked hard to find the right balance, and I think we have come up with something that is tough but also very fair," she also said, before schooling her audience that: "It goes without saying that the more we, as an international competition community, are able to harmonise our approach, the less opportunity there will be for global tech giants to exploit enforcement gaps between our jurisdictions."

How Europe has expanded its bid to disrupt Big Tech

‘Jedi Blue’ ad deal between Google and Facebook sparks new antitrust probes in EU and UK

Recommended Stories

  • Airbus delays A321XLR jet to 2024 amid safety talks

    Airbus on Wednesday confirmed a delay in development of its A321XLR jet to early 2024 in what industry sources described as a move by regulators to tighten rules to prevent fire risks. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is looking at significant rule changes that would force Airbus to redesign areas of the lower fuselage known as "underbelly fairings", two of the sources said. A maiden test flight is still due by the end of this quarter, Airbus said in a quarterly results statement.

  • 3 Things Overheard on Lockheed Martin's Earnings Call

    Thing No. 1: It's more than just America buying Lockheed Martin's F-35 stealth fighter jets.

  • U.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Education approved about $6.8 billion in student debt relief for more than 113,000 borrowers through adjustments to its Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilIndia Wants Russia to Di

  • Bank of England raises UK interest rates to 13-year high of 1%

    Rates are now at their highest level since February 2009 as the Bank battles to keep a lid on soaring inflation.

  • Putin’s war on Ukraine is fracturing the global economy — expect lower incomes, continued inflation and smaller investment returns worldwide

    Europeans and Americans are complacent about the bill that will come due for Russia’s war on Ukraine. The U.S. government’s proposed $33 billion aid package for Ukraine is the latest instalment of generous Western aid. With Ukraine needing around $5 billion a month, more will be necessary.

  • Private payrolls rose by 247,000 in April, missing expectations

    ADP released its March private payrolls report Wednesday morning.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims increase; layoffs creep up in April

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, but remained at a level consistent with tightening labor market conditions and further wage gains. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 19,000 to a seasonally adjusted 200,000 for the week ended April 30, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Government data this week showed there were a record 11.5 million job openings on the last day of March, which widened the jobs-workers gap to a record 3.4% of the labor force from 3.1% in February.

  • Putin, nukes, and markets

    Attendees at the Milken Institute's glitzy annual conference in Beverly Hills are debating a surreal and terrifying threat: the risk of a nuclear war with Russia.

  • Putin cancer rumours grow amid signs of ill health, as ‘insider’ report suggests he could hand over power

    Amid rumours that Putin is planning to take a temporary leave of command due to ill health, experts are anticipating a big announcement on Russia’s 9 May ‘Victory Day’

  • Pope Francis Says NATO Started War in Ukraine by ‘Barking at Putin’s Door’

    Claudio Peri/Pool/ReutersROME—Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis has floated the idea that he wants to take a trip to Kyiv to try to broker a ceasefire. But now he says he would prefer to go to Moscow to try to talk some sense into Vladimir Putin, who he has not outwardly condemned in the now nearly three-month-old war and only did so lightly in a lengthy interview with an Italian newspaper.“I feel that before going to Kyiv, I must go to Moscow,” he told Corriere D

  • Europe’s Economy is ‘De Facto Stagnating,’ ECB’s Panetta Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftEuropean Central Bank Executive Board member Fabio P

  • Why Rivian's latest numbers prove Georgia's record, $1.5B incentive plan isn't a sure bet

    State officials consider the Rivian plant to be Georgia’s largest economic development project ever. But the manufacturer’s revenue and production numbers show that the project's success is anything but certain.

  • Abbott says Texas could 'resurrect' SCOTUS case requiring states to educate all kids

    The comments came after a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court revealed that a majority of justices were considering overturning Roe v. Wade.

  • Gov. DeSantis (R-FL) says the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade is a "judicial insurrection."

    Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said that the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v Wade was a “judicial insurrection”. While speaking to reporters at Fort Myers Beach, Florida, DeSantis claimed, “I think there was an intentional thing to try to whip up a lot of the public, to try to make it very political, potentially try to bully them into changing one of their positions, and that is not something that's appropriate for the judicial branch”. Talking about U.S.’s stance on abortion DeSantis said, “I mean the U.S. is more in line with countries like China and North Korea than it is with typical European countries”.

  • U.S. Officials Warn of New Nightmare as Putin Hits Peak Desperation

    GettyIt is day 70 of Putin’s war in Ukraine, but at least in Russia, the war isn’t official just yet—Russian leadership has continued to tout the invasion as a “special military operation.”But that might all change on Victory Day, the day Russia celebrates the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to declare war against Ukraine on Victory Day, May 9, western and Ukrainian officials believe.Putin will be declaring a full mobilization for war on May

  • Powell Vows to Cool Prices With Hikes That Risk Economy Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell assured Americans that policy makers will do what it takes to curb surging inflation, acknowledging this could cause “some pain” as the U.S. central bank deployed its most powerful policy tightening in decades.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilAt 78, Investor Preps f

  • OPEC+ set to stick to modest oil output rises amid price rally

    OPEC+ will likely stick to modest oil output increases on Thursday arguing it is not responsible for geopolitics and supply disruptions while stressing its worries over the demand outlook due to new COVID lockdowns in China. Delegates from the group said OPEC+ was set to agree another monthly increase of 432,000 barrels per day in its production target for June. OPEC+ includes the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia.

  • Russians have concentrated up to 40 helicopters near border with Kharkiv region - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

    DENYS KARLOVSKY - WEDNESDAY, 4 MAY 2022, 18:58 The Russian occupiers have concentrated up to 40 Mi-24 and Mi-8 attack and transport helicopters on the territory of Belgorod Oblast in close proximity to the state border with Ukraine.

  • BOE Sees Risk of U.K. Recession With Inflation Above 10%

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftThe Bank of England issued the most gloomy outlook o

  • Tolstoy’s great-great-grandson boasts of his ancestor ‘slaughtering’ British troops in Crimea

    A Russian politician who is a descendant of the novelist Leo Tolstoy has boasted of how his great-great-grandfather “slaughtered” British and French troops in the Crimea in the 19th century, whilst insisting that Moscow will not end its war in Ukraine until it has reached the Polish border.