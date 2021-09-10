EU's Sefcovic ends Northern Ireland trip on 'optimistic note'

BELFAST, Sept 10 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said two days of talks about how to ease the impacts of a post-Brexit trade agreement on Northern Ireland had ended on an "optimistic note" and promised to engage tirelessly with the British government this month.

"I will be leaving... on an optimistic note," Sefcovic told a press briefing in Belfast on Friday.

"We will continue to engage tirelessly with the UK in the month of September. But the spirit of compromise needs to be a mutual bond." (Reporting by Amanda Ferguson and Philip Blenkinsop; Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by James Davey)