EU's Sefcovic urges Britain to translate change of tone into results

BRUSSELS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic urged Britain on Friday to make a clear move towards the EU position and translate a change in tone into concrete solutions for Northern Ireland.

"It is essential that the recent change in tone now leads to joint tangible solutions in the framework of the Protocol," he said in a statement after meeting British Brexit Minister David Frost and referring to the protocol governing Northern Ireland's trading arrangements.

He urged Britain to make a "clear move" towards the EU position on rules governing the trade of and checks on food products moving from Britain to Northern Ireland. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

  • Rare first printing of US Constitution sells for record $43M

    The document offered for sale was one of 13 known copies of the first printing of the Constitution and one of only two in private hands. This printing of the Constitution was last sold in 1988, when real estate developer and collector S. Howard Goldman bought it at auction for $165,000. Proceeds from Thursday's sale will benefit a foundation established by Goldman's widow, Dorothy Tapper Goldman, to further the understanding of constitutional principles.

  • PUC OKs $2M settlement over Revolution Pipeline fire

    Includes a $1 million civil penalty following the Sept. 10, 2018, pipeline failure and fire in Beaver County.

  • OPEC Backlash Brews as U.S. Lawmakers Eye 1890 Law as Club

    (Bloomberg) -- Some U.S. lawmakers are seizing on the energy price surge to revive long-standing legislation that would subject the OPEC oil cartel to the same antitrust laws used more than century ago to break up Standard Oil’s monopoly.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingElizabeth Holmes F

  • Federal regulators say vote will be taken on Spire pipeline permit before it expires Dec. 13

    A day after U.S. Rep. Cori Bush accused the St. Louis-based utility of using "scare tactics," the chairman of the Federal Energy Regularly Commission said the company was "fear mongering." Nevertheless, some say extending the utility's permits is inevitable.

  • Pelosi Hails ‘Historic’ Bill as House Poised to Pass Biden Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelsoi hailed President Joe Biden’s roughly $2 trillion economic agenda as “historic, transformative and larger than anything we have done before,” as the chamber was poised to pass the legislation Friday morning.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingElizabet

  • Social Security, Medicare, and other key programs on the line as Dec. 15 debt limit deadline nears

    'Even a short delay in the payment of Social Security benefits would be a burden,' the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare said.

  • House votes to censure Rep. Gosar for animated video depicting him killing Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

    By a vote of 223-207, the House voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and strip him of committee assignments for posting an anime video depicting him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and attacking President Biden. Speaker Nancy Pelosi read the censure as Gosar stood in the well of the House floor.

  • Biden to have routine colonoscopy, transfer power to Harris

    President Joe Biden will briefly transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday when he undergoes a “routine colonoscopy" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the White House said. Biden drove early Friday to the medical center in the Washington suburbs for his first routine physical exam as president. Press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would be under anesthesia during the procedure and would transfer power to Harris.

  • Biden aims to limit turnover among federal contract workers

    President Joe Biden signed an executive order Thursday aimed at limiting turnover for federal service contract workers by offering them right of first refusal when a contract changes hands. Under the order, when a federal service contract is transferred from one contractor to another, employees from the previous contract who performed their jobs well must be offered the opportunity to keep their job working for the new contractor. The White House said the order will reduce turnover among workers who fulfill critical roles supporting federal operations.

  • Eugene council votes to explore banning natural gas in new buildings

    It’s a long way from a done deal, but Eugene leaders on Wednesday took a step toward banning natural gas connections in new buildings, which would be a first in Oregon. The City Council voted to “direct the city manager to schedule work sessions to discuss changes to the city code that would require all newly constructed commercial and residential buildings to be electric only beginning Jan. 1, 2023.” Activists who favor an “electrify everything” approach to energy decarbonization called it a victory that would lead to Eugene and more communities rejecting new gas infrastructure.

  • Biden heading to Walter Reed for annual physical on eve of his birthday

    President Biden will briefly transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris while he undergoes a routine procedure.

  • Biden Nominee to Oversee Big Banks Faces Criticism at Senate Hearing

    Saule Omarova, the president’s choice to lead a top banking regulator, is facing questions about her thinking and past writing on bank oversight at her confirmation hearing before a Senate banking panel.

  • Florida becomes 1st state with law imposing fines on companies requiring COVID vaccine

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Thursday four bills passed by Republicans that protect workers who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Why it matters: With the bills signed, Florida becomes the first state with a law imposing possible fines on companies that require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment, CNN reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The bills were passed during a special legislative session the Republican gover

  • Dems' Build Back Better Bill Will Add $160 Billion to Deficit, CBO Says

    The Congressional Budget Office on Thursday estimated that, despite promises from President Joe Biden and others in his party that their Build Back Better plan would be fully paid for, the legislation would add about $160 billion to budget deficits over the next 10 years — with a $750 billion gap in the first five years, a result of the front-loaded nature of the spending plans that Democrats made temporary to keep costs low. The budget scorekeeper said that the plan would actually increase defi

  • OSHA suspends enforcement of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses

    OSHA is abiding by a court order and suspending enforcement of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

  • House Votes To Censure Rep. Paul Gosar Over Twitter Anime Video Targeting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Joe Biden

    The House on Wednesday voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and to remove him from his committee assignments over his Twitter post featured an altered anime video in which he is shown killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and threatening President Joe Biden with swords. The vote was 223-207, with two Republicans, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Rep. […]

  • Plan to cap part of I-95 in Wilmington and turn it into greenspace is a hit, but who will pay?

    WILMAPCO hosts a public vision workshop on ways to reconnect Wilmington communities divided by Interstate 95.

  • Lankford slams Biden admin's memo moving to undo religious liberty protections: 'Disregard' for Americans

    FIRST ON FOX: Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. said Wednesday that a recent memo from the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department showed the Biden administration's disregard for Americans' First Amendment rights.

  • AOC allegedly interrupts McCarthy to say she voted for Biden to be a new FDR

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., allegedly claimed that she voted for President Biden in order to make him a transformational president like Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

  • 40% of America’s trucking capacity is left on the table every day, MIT expert tells Congress

    American long-haul truck drivers are "seriously underutilized," and the problem comes from the scheduling practices of shippers and receivers, an expert from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology tells U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday.