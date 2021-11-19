EU's Sefcovic urges Britain to translate change of tone into results

BRUSSELS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic urged Britain on Friday to make a clear move towards the EU position and translate a change in tone into concrete solutions for Northern Ireland.

"It is essential that the recent change in tone now leads to joint tangible solutions in the framework of the Protocol," he said in a statement after meeting British Brexit Minister David Frost and referring to the protocol governing Northern Ireland's trading arrangements.

He urged Britain to make a "clear move" towards the EU position on rules governing the trade of and checks on food products moving from Britain to Northern Ireland. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)