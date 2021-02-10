U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,906.91
    -4.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,399.14
    +23.31 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,975.54
    -32.16 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.45
    -2.55 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.65
    +0.29 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.40
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    27.14
    -0.26 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2133
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1380
    -0.0190 (-1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3849
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.6370
    +0.0690 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,857.86
    -1,812.66 (-3.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    911.55
    -24.36 (-2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,524.36
    -7.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,562.93
    +57.00 (+0.19%)
     

EU's top privacy regulator urges ban on surveillance-based ad targeting

Natasha Lomas
·11 min read

The European Union's lead data protection supervisor has recommended that a ban on targeted advertising based on tracking Internet users' digital activity be included in a major reform of digital services rules which aims to increase operators' accountability, among other key goals.

The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS), Wojciech Wiewiorówski, made the call for a ban on surveillance-based targeted ads in reference to the Commission's Digital Services Act (DSA) -- following a request for consultation from EU lawmakers.

The DSA legislative proposal was introduced in December, alongside the Digital Markets Act (DMA) -- kicking off the EU's (often lengthy) co-legislative process which involves debate and negotiations in the European Parliament and Council on amendments before any final text can be agreed for approval. This means battle lines are being drawn to try to influence the final shape of the biggest overhaul to pan-EU digital rules for decades -- with everything to play for.

Understanding Europe’s big push to rewrite the digital rulebook

The intervention by Europe's lead data protection supervisor calling for a ban on targeted ads is a powerful pre-emptive push against attempts to water down legislative protections for consumer interests.

The Commission had not gone so far in its proposal -- but big tech lobbyists are certainly pushing in the opposite direction so the EDPS taking a strong line here looks important.

In his opinion on the DSA the EDPS writes that "additional safeguards" are needed to supplement risk mitigation measures proposed by the Commission -- arguing that "certain activities in the context of online platforms present increasing risks not only for the rights of individuals, but for society as a whole".

Online advertising, recommender systems and content moderation are the areas the EDPS is particularly concerned about.

"Given the multitude of risks associated with online targeted advertising, the EDPS urges the co-legislators to consider additional rules going beyond transparency," he goes on. "Such measures should include a phase-out leading to a prohibition of targeted advertising on the basis of pervasive tracking, as well as restrictions in relation to the categories of data that can be processed for targeting purposes and the categories of data that may be disclosed to advertisers or third parties to enable or facilitate targeted advertising."

It's the latest regional salvo aimed at mass-surveillance-based targeted ads after the European Parliament called for tighter rules back in October -- when it suggested EU lawmakers should consider a phased in ban.

Again, though, the EDPS is going a bit further here in actually calling for one. (Facebook's Nick Clegg will be clutching his pearls.)

More recently, the CEO of European publishing giant Axel Springer, a long time co-conspirator of adtech interests, went public with a (rather protectionist-flavored) rant about US-based data-mining tech platforms turning citizens into "the marionettes of capitalist monopolies" -- calling for EU lawmakers to extend regional privacy rules by prohibiting platforms from storing personal data and using it for commercial gain at all.

"Every attempt to water down data protection in the name of supposed voluntary consent must be ruled out," wrote Mathias Döpfner in Business Insider last month. "Permission to use data should not even be possible in the first place. Sensitive and personal data does not belong in the hands of platforms that rule the market (so-called gatekeepers) or in the hands of states."

Apple CEO, Tim Cook, also took to the virtual stage of a (usually) Brussels based conference last month to urge Europe to double down on enforcement of its flagship General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

In the speech Cook warned that the adtech 'data complex' is fuelling a social catastrophe by driving the spread of disinformation as it works to profit off of mass manipulation. He went on to urge lawmakers on both sides of the pond to "send a universal, humanistic response to those who claim a right to users’ private information about what should not and will not be tolerated". So it's not just European companies (and institutions) calling for pro-privacy reform of adtech.

The iPhone maker is preparing to introduce stricter limits on tracking on its smartphones by making apps ask users for permission to track, instead of just grabbing their data -- a move that's naturally raised the hackles of the adtech sector, which relies on mass surveillance to power 'relevant' ads.

Hence the adtech industry has resorted to crying 'antitrust' as a tactic to push competition regulators to block platform-level moves against its consentless surveillance. And on that front it's notable than the EDPS' opinion on the DMA, which proposes extra rules for intermediating platforms with the most market power, reiterates the vital links between competition, consumer protection and data protection law -- saying these three are "inextricably linked policy areas in the context of the online platform economy"; and that there "should be a relationship of complementarity, not a relationship where one area replaces or enters into friction with another".

Wiewiorówski also takes aim at recommender systems in his DSA opinion -- saying these should not be based on profiling by default to ensure compliance with regional data protection rules (where privacy by design and default is supposed to be the legal default).

Here too be calls for additional measures to beef up the Commission's legislative proposal -- with the aim of "further promot[ing] transparency and user control".

This is necessary because such system have "significant impact", the EDPS argues.

The role of content recommendation engines in driving Internet users towards hateful and extremist points of view has long been a subject of public scrutiny. Back in 2017, for example, UK parliamentarians grilled a number of tech companies on the topic -- raising concerns that AI-driven tools, engineered to maximize platform profit by increasing user engagement, risked automating radicalization, causing damage not just to the individuals who become hooked on hateful views the algorithms feeds them but cascading knock-on harms for all of us as societal cohesion is eaten away in the name of keeping the eyeballs busy.

Yet years on little information is available on how such algorithmic recommender systems work because the private companies that operate and profit off these AIs shield the workings as proprietary business secrets.

Apple’s Tim Cook warns of adtech fuelling a ‘social catastrophe’ as he defends app tracker opt-in

The Commission's DSA proposal takes aim at this sort of secrecy as a bar to accountability -- with its push for transparency obligations. The proposed obligations (in the initial draft) include requirements for platforms to provide “meaningful” criteria used to target ads; and explain the “main parameters” of their recommender algorithms; as well as requirements to foreground user controls (including at least one “nonprofiling” option).

However the EDPS wants regional lawmakers to go further in the service of protecting individuals from exploitation (and society as a whole from the toxic byproducts that flow from an industry based on harvesting personal data to manipulate people).

On content moderation, Wiewiorówski's opinion stresses that this should "take place in accordance with the rule of law". Though the Commission draft has favored leaving it with platforms to interpret the law.

"Given the already endemic monitoring of individuals’ behaviour, particularly in the context of online platforms, the DSA should delineate when efforts to combat 'illegal content' legitimise the use of automated means to detect, identify and address illegal content," he writes, in what looks like a tacit recognition of recent CJEU jurisprudence in this area.

"Profiling for purposes of content moderation should be prohibited unless the provider can demonstrate that such measures are strictly necessary to address the systemic risks explicitly identified by the DSA," he adds.

The EDPS has also suggested minimum interoperability requirements for very large platforms, and for those designated as 'gatekeepers' (under the DMA), and urges lawmakers to work to promote the development of technical standards to help with this at the European level.

On the DMA, he also urges amendments to ensure the proposal "complements the GDPR effectively", as he puts it, calling for "increasing protection for the fundamental rights and freedoms of the persons concerned, and avoiding frictions with current data protection rules".

Among the EDPS' specific recommendations are: That the DMA makes it clear that gatekeeper platforms must provide users with easier and more accessible consent management; clarification to the scope of data portability envisaged in the draft; and rewording of a provision that requires gatekeepers to provide other businesses with access to aggregated user data -- again with an eye on ensuring "full consistency with the GDPR".

The opinion also raises the issue of the need for "effective anonymisation" -- with the EDPS calling for "re-identification tests when sharing query, click and view data in relation to free and paid search generated by end users on online search engines of the gatekeeper".

ePrivacy reform emerges from stasis

Wiewiorówski's contributions to shaping incoming platform regulations come on the same day that the European Council has finally reached agreement on its negotiating position for a long-delayed EU reform effort around existing ePrivacy rules.

In a press release announcing the development, the Commission writes that Member States agreed on a negotiating mandate for revised rules on the protection of privacy and confidentiality in the use of electronic communications services.

"These updated ‘ePrivacy’ rules will define cases in which service providers are allowed to process electronic communications data or have access to data stored on end-users’ devices," it writes, adding: "Today’s agreement allows the Portuguese presidency to start talks with the European Parliament on the final text."

Reform of the ePrivacy directive has been stalled for years as conflicting interests locked horns -- putting paid to the (prior) Commission's hopes that the whole effort could be done and dusted in 2018. (The original ePrivacy reform proposal came out in January 2017; four years later the Council has finally settled on its arguing mandate.)

The fact that the GDPR was passed first appears to have upped the stakes for data-hungry ePrivacy lobbyists -- in both the adtech and telco space (the latter having a keen interest in removing existing regulatory barriers on comms data in order that it can exploit the vast troves of user data which Internet giants running rival messaging and VoIP services have long been able to).

There's a concerted effort to try to use ePrivacy to undo consumer protections baked into GDPR -- including attempts to water down protections provided for sensitive personal data. So the stage is set for an ugly rights battle as negotiations kick off with the European Parliament.

Metadata and cookie consent rules are also bound up with ePrivacy so there's all sorts of messy and contested issues on the table here.

Digital rights advocacy group Access Now summed up the ePrivacy development by slamming the Council for "hugely" missing the mark.

“The reform is supposed to strengthen privacy rights in the EU [but] States poked so many holes into the proposal that it now looks like French Gruyère," said Estelle Massé, senior policy analyst at Access Now, in a statement. “The text adopted today is below par when compared to the Parliament’s text and previous versions of government positions. We lost forward-looking provisions for the protection of privacy while several surveillance measures have been added."

The group said it will be pushing to restore requirements for service providers to protect online users’ privacy by default and for the establishment of clear rules against online tracking beyond cookies, among other policy preferences.

The Council, meanwhile, appears to be advocating for a highly dilute (and so probably useless) flavor of 'do not track' -- by suggesting users should be able to give consent to the use of "certain types of cookies by whitelisting one or several providers in their browser settings", per the Commission.

"Software providers will be encouraged to make it easy for users to set up and amend whitelists on their browsers and withdraw consent at any moment," it adds in its press release.

Clearly the devil will be in the detail of the Council's position there. (The European Parliament has, by contrast, previously clearly endorsed a "legally binding and enforceable" Do Not Track mechanism for ePrivacy so, again, the stage is set for clashes.)

Tech-publisher coalition backs new push for browser-level privacy controls

Encryption is another likely bone of ePrivacy contention.

As security and privacy researcher, Dr Lukasz Olejnik, noted back in mid 2017, the parliament strongly backed end-to-end encryption as a means of protecting the confidentiality of comms data -- saying then that Member States should not impose any obligations on service providers to weaken strong encryption.

So it's notable that the Council does not have much to say about e2e encryption -- at least in the PR version of its public position. (A line in this that runs: "As a main rule, electronic communications data will be confidential. Any interference, including listening to, monitoring and processing of data by anyone other than the end-user will be prohibited, except when permitted by the ePrivacy regulation" is hardly reassuring, either.)

It certainly looks like a worrying omission given recent efforts at the Council level to advocate for 'lawful' access to encrypted data. Digital and humans rights groups will be buckling up for a fight.

What’s all this about Europe wanting crypto backdoors?

ePrivacy: An overview of Europe’s other big privacy rule change

Latest Stories

  • Warren Buffett's favorite indicator hints that stocks are significantly overvalued

    The Buffett Indicator has gone haywire of late.

  • How much income will your 401(k) provide?

    Retirement account owners have long had trouble translating the money in their 401(k) into income. Later this year, possibly in the third quarter, plan sponsors will be required to include two lifetime income illustrations on participants’ pension benefit statement at least once annually. In essence, the illustrations show how much income a participant’s account balance would produce in today’s dollars if used to purchase either a single life annuity or a qualified joint and 100% survivor annuity.

  • Stocks aren’t in a bubble, but here’s what is, according to fund manager Cathie Wood

    For all the attention given to the argument that the stock market is in a bubble, it is important to point out that not everyone shares that view. Few fund managers have been more successful than Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest and fund manager of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) which according to FactSet have drawn in more inflows than any other actively managed stock exchange-traded fund over the last 12 months. In a monthly webinar, Wood made the argument against stocks being in a bubble.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Cannabis Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Investors have been fixated on growth companies over the past year, and one segment which has been on the rise is the fledgling cannabis industry. The sector offers a unique proposition and the prospect of further growth, as there is still a major catalyst on the horizon which will completely alter the industry. As expected, a Democrat led senate has been good news for those banking on marijuana reform at the federal level; And it looks like the anticipated changes could happen faster than initially expected. Backed by Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic Senators have stated that they will push for federal-level legalization of marijuana, promising “a unified discussion draft on comprehensive [cannabis] reform” in the first half of this year. The statement feeds expectations that the Democratic Congressional majority will pass – and that President Biden will sign – a bill to legalize marijuana. Investors are also looking at further state-level legalization moves; one key state in this regard is New York. So, the cannabis industry is looking up. There is an expanding network of state legalization regimes, and expectations of a change in federal policy; both are putting upward pressure on cannabis shares. Against this backdrop, we used TipRanks’ database to find two cannabis stocks that have been earmarked as 'Strong Buys' by the analyst consensus. Both have posted impressive year-to-date performances, and stand to rise even more in the year ahead. Village Farms International (VFF) We will start with Village Farms International, a company that has long been involved in the niche agricultural business. The company started out as a farmer, producing high-quality greenhouse vegetables year-round for sale in the North American market. That background fit the company well for a transition to the cannabis industry – Village Farms has experience in greenhouse production and industrial-scale growing. Village Farms’ shares are showing a tremendous growth profile, up 327% in the past 12 months – with a strong spike in recent days. Two important pieces of news precipitated the surge since the end of January. First, the company has fully repaid – ahead of schedule – the $15 million debt it incurred during its November acquisition of the cannabis growing company Pure Sunfarms. And second, Village Farms increased its investment in the Asian cannabinoid company Altum by 50%, to hold a 10% stake in the company. The move increases the international reach of Village Farms, and its ability to increase Altum holdings in the future. The company was able to fund these moves because it had a successful equity sale in January, putting an additional 10.8 million shares on the market, and raising US$135 million in new capital. In addition to its strong capital and expansion positions, Village Farms has been reporting solid financial results. The company saw US$43 million in revenue for 3Q20, a gain of 12.5% year-over-year. EPS came in at 1 cent per share, a turnaround from the US$0.10 loss in the year-ago quarter. Covering Village Farms for Craig-Hallum, 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers writes: “Village Farms has clearly established itself as the leading cannabis producer in Canada with #1 brand share and industry-leading profitability. Canadian cannabis sales in 2020 through October (latest available) were up 128% y/y, and dispensary counts are set to accelerate through 2021, providing a tailwind to VFF revenues.” Turning to the US markets, and VFF’s position in Canada’s larger neighbor, the analyst goes on to add, “With 5.7M SF of greenhouses in TX, the company also has real US optionality, which is finally being appreciated by investors after the GA election. VFF has historically been undervalued compared to less profitable peers, but we expect shares to continue working higher … as the prospect for US reform increases throughout the year.” To this end, Des Lauriers rates VFF a Buy, and his $25 price target suggests the stock has room for ~26% upside in the coming year. (To watch Des Lauriers’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 3 recent reviews on VFF shares, and all are Buys, giving the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating and showing a general agreement on Wall Street about the company’s strengths. Shares are priced at $19.90, and the $24.33 average price target implies an upside of ~23% for the year ahead. (See VFF stock analysis on TipRanks) TerrAscend Corporation (TRSSF) The next cannabis stock we’re looking at, TerrAscend, is another major cannabis producer in both the US, Canada, and Europe. The company is involved in both the medical and recreational sides of the market, and both grows and produces cannabis and markets a range of products through numerous brand names. TerrAscend’s US operations are located in California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Utah, and the company looks to expand as more states legalize cannabis. In a strong sign of the cannabis industry’s strength, TRSSF shares are up a sky-high 624% over the past 12 months. Growth has been fueled by expansion of the cultivation operations in California and Pennsylvania, and by the move into the adult-use recreational market in New Jersey. Last month, TerrAscend closed a non-brokered private placement stock sale, putting more than 18 million common shares on the market. The sale price was C$12.35 (US$9.72), and the offering grossed C$224 million (US$176.3 million). The bulk of the proceeds – some 80% of the total – was put up by four large US-based institutional investors. The funds raised will be used to continue expansion of the company’s cultivation operations (TRSSF has plans to expand growing and manufacturing ops in New Jersey), as well as to pursue merger & acquisition activities. TerrAscend’s rapid growth and strong future prospects have attracted attention from top-rated analysts, including 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers of Craig-Hallum (stated above). "TerrAscend is a leading multi-state operator (MSO) in the US cannabis market with top-tier management, assets, and access to deal flow. We have been bullish on the company since initiating coverage last year and are happy to say the TRSSF team has exceeded our expectations, generating rapid increases in margins and operating leverage that have earned them a place solidly in the Top Tier of MSOs," Des Lauriers noted. The analyst summed up, "[With] US$280M+ raised since the elections and federal reform moving quicker than expected, we think TRSSF does deserve a premium to peers." In line with his bullish comments, Des Lauriers rates TRSSF shares a Buy, and has a $20 price target that implies a ~31% upside potential for the next 12 months. Once again, we’re looking at a stock with broad agreement from Wall Street’s analysts – the Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous, based on 7 recent reviews. Shares are selling for $15.30, and their recent appreciation has pushed that price almost up to the $15.43 average price target. (See TRSSF stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Your next stimulus check is just weeks away — will you get the full $1,400?

    Congressional leaders are hurrying the new payments along. Will you get one — and when?

  • This Could Be The Biggest EV IPO Ever With Value Topping Investor Ford's

    The highly anticipated Rivian IPO could happen as soon as September with the electric truck startup seeking a valuation of at least $50 billion, Bloomberg reported.

  • Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs

    Interest from retail investors appeared to lift cannabis stocks broadly higher on Wednesday, signaling that the recent trading frenzy behind Reddit favorites such as GameStop is shifting to other companies. Shares of Tilray jumped 40% in morning trading, while shares of Canopy Growth Corp and Aurora Cannabis Inc both rallied more than 12%. The ETFMG cannabis stocks exchange-traded fund, which has more than doubled in value since November's U.S. presidential elections, gained nearly 10%, while the broad S&P 500 index edged just 0.2% higher before turning lower.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood explains how bitcoin could increase by $400,000

    Cathie Wood and Ark Invest see bitcoin adoption by companies as a cash alternative on the balance sheet as sending btc higher by $40,000.

  • Apple Car: After Hyundai Fallout, Rumors Of Renault Partnership Appear

    The Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Car project continues to heat the market, although not directly the Apple stock. For some time, the Cupertino company has been working on a fully autonomous electric car, but it doesn’t seem to have found the right partner among car manufacturers so far. Apple-Hyundai Deal Is Off: Until a few days ago, the agreement with Hyundai Motor Company Ltd. (OTC: HYMTF) seemed like a done deal. The South Korean company - after the first successful approaches last January - was ready to make the Kia plant in West Point (Georgia) available to Apple, but some days ago the process came to a screeching halt, apparently due to internal disagreements within the Hyundai board. See also: How To Buy Apple Stock Speculations On Renault: However, Apple has plenty of options. With the Hyundai-Kia hypothesis fading out, a possible partnership with Renault ADR (OTC: RNLSY) seems to be gaining ground, with the French automaker being an ally of other major Asian car manufacturers such as Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (OTC: NSANY) and Mitsubishi. Apple's goal would be to strike an agreement with an Asian company, probably to intercept the (potential) endless electric car market in the continent. Renault Stock On The Rise: After rumors of a possible deal with Renault - the automaker which manufactures Zoe, one of the best-selling electric cars in the world - the French automaker's shares spiked yesterday, rising again above $40, which Renault hadn’t reached since December 2019. However, shared dropped 2% today, perhaps due to a lack of confirmation or just for some profit-taking. See Also: Why Apple Could Emerge As Tesla's 'First True Competitor' Time Until 2024: "We are receiving several requests for cooperation in the joint development of autonomous electric vehicles from various companies, but they are at an early stage and nothing has been decided," Hyundai executives said in a note in which they dismissed the deal with Apple. In conclusion, the Apple Car will have to wait for now: there is time until 2024, which is the expected release date. This article originally appeared on Financialounge.com and was translated from Italian to English. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBoom In Digital Payments: Here Are The Stocks To Bet On© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Don’t Get Greedy With Ocugen Stock, Says Analyst

    What does it take to move a stock price from $0.29 to $15.81 -- an increase of 5,350% -- in just 18 days? Coronavirus, of course. Or more precisely, a vaccine to fight it. An unprofitable biotech that focused on commercializing therapies to cure blindness prior to the present pandemic, Ocugen (OCGN) stock took on a new life on December 22, when it announced plans to co-develop Indian Bharat Biotech's "Covaxin" vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Ever since that announcement, the stock has been on a tear, leaving Chardan analyst Keay Nakae's previous $0.70-per-share price target in the dust. Yesterday, Nakae took another look at Ocugen at its present share price, and declared it overpriced, downgrading the shares to Neutral (i.e. Hold). However, the analyst did raise his price target to $13 (to account for the stock's astounding run-up in price), which implies a 17% upside from current levels. (To watch Nakae's track record, click here) Why is Nakae having second thoughts about Ocugen now? Valuation is obviously a concern, and certainly the primary one. After all, hype aside, Ocugen stock is a company almost entirely devoid of revenues. In all the past year, its sales haven't exceeded $50,000 (It almost goes without saying, then, that Ocugen has no profits). At its current market capitalization, therefore, Ocugen stock sells for a mind-numbing 40,000 times trailing sales, which is kind of a lot. Now, what must Ocugen do to justify this valuation -- one that's not just "sky high" above fair value, but more orbiting somewhere out past Saturn? First and foremost, notes Nakae, the company has to win Emergency Use Authorization for Covaxin from the FDA, which will be no easy trick. Although Covaxin has an ongoing Phase III clinical trial, that's happening in India, and Nakae thinks that even after initial results are in (probably in March), the company may need to conduct an additional study in the U.S. to win FDA approval. Next, Ocugen will need to set up manufacturing operations to produce the vaccine in the U.S. This will of course cost money, and this is probably one reason why Nakae predicts the company "will likely need to raise debt or equity funds in the future." (After all, Ocugen "does not have any products that generate revenue" currently, and the $19 million it has in the bank probably won't cover all the bills needed to set up manufacturing operations). Finally, once manufacturing has been set up and the vaccine goes on sale, the company will have to compete with multiple other vaccines already on the market -- and then split any profits that do result with its partner Bharat. And of course, all of this only happens if the vaccine proves effective, and safe enough to convince the FDA to issue the EUA. So how long will all of this take? How long before Ocugen turns into something resembling a business, as opposed to just a "coronavirus play?" Nakae doesn't say, but he also forecast Ocugen collecting any revenues at all this year, so it won't be soon. So, that’s Chardan's view, what does the Street of the Street have in mind? The current outlook offers a conundrum. On the one hand, based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. However, after surging so high this year, the average price target, at $7.38, implies ~34% downside over the coming months. It will be interesting to see whether the analysts downgrade their ratings or upgrade price targets over the coming months. (See OCGN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for coronavirus stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Poorer countries copied America’s money-printing spree—and are paying the price

    The Federal Reserve and other powerful central banks have viewed a curiously long bout of low inflation as proof that stimulating the economy through unconventional money-printing measures can ease the pain of downturns. As the pandemic spread, a slew of central banks from India to Turkey to South Africa for the first time delved head-long into their own unconventional monetary policy, so-called “quantitative easing”, buying up government debt and corporate bonds to stabilize their currencies and boost their recoveries. Prioritizing economic support over inflation risk seemed like the right move: Many emerging market central banks initially offset the impact of fleeing foreign investors and rising borrowing costs, while helping to lift their stock prices.

  • 2 Under The Radar Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Soar In 2021

    The green energy industry has been red-hot throughout 2020. Here are the 2 companies could do very well in 2021

  • Dow Reverses Lower As Apple, Tesla Fall; Tilray Skyrockets 58%, While Nvidia Breaks Out

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded flat midday after reversing from early gains, as Tilray stock skyrocketed as much as 58%. Tesla skidded 5%. General Motors tumbled after a chip-shortage warning, while Twitter surged on strong earnings results.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya's 12 SPAC, PIPE Deals: Tracking 2021 And Lifetime Performance

    Chamath Palihapitiya has been labeled the King of SPACs and it could come with good reason. What Happened: Palihapitiya has launched six SPACs on his quest to bring SPACs with tickers IPOA to IPOZ to market. Three of the SPACs have completed deals, one has a pending merger and two are still searching for targets. Palihapitiya has also been involved with six SPACs as a member of the private investment in public equity, commonly referred to as the PIPE. The investor tweeted last Friday to “trust the process” after a short report from Hindenburg Research attacked his recently completed SPAC deal Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV). The tweet shows that all 12 deals he has been a part of have performed well. Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Chamath Palihapitiya The Palihapitiya SPACs: A look at the SPACs. Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) was the first SPAC deal completed in the IPOA to IPOZ run from Palihapitiya. Shares of the space company are up 129% year-to-date and up over 440% since the IPOA offering. Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) is an on-demand digital experience to buy and sell a home. Shares of Opendoor are up 17% year-to-date and up 166% since the shares of IPOB went public. Clover Health offers Medicare Advantage plans. The company says it holds a top-three market share position in its established market. Clover Health shares are down 23% year-to-date but are up 29% since the IPOC offering. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV (NYSE: IPOD) has not named a merger target yet. Shares of the SPAC are up 21% year-to-date and up 65% over their lifetime. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (NYSE: IPOE) announced a merger with fintech company SoFi in early January. Shares of the SPAC are up 86% year-to-date and up 131% over their lifetime. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (NYSE: IPOF) has not named a merger target yet for the largest SPAC offering from Palihapitiya. Shares of the SPAC are up 26% year-to-date and up 55% over their lifetime. The PIPE Deals: Along with his own SPACs, Palihapitiya has funded six SPAC deals as a member of the PIPE. MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is a rare earth mining company that is the "thing behind the thing" to support electric vehicles and wind turbines in the future. Shares of MP Materials are up less than 1% on the year and up 222% over their lifetime. Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE: DM) is a 3D printing company bringing additive manufacturing 2.0 to large industrial customers. Shares are up 82% year-to-date and up 212% over their lifetime. INSU Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: INSU), a pay per mile insurance company, announced a SPAC merger in November. Palihapitiya invested as part of the PIPE choosing the company as his way to attack the growing disruptive insurance market. Shares are up 13% year-to-date and up 76% over their lifetime. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp (NASDAQ: ACTC) is bringing electric bus company Proterra public in a SPAC deal that includes Palihapitiya as part of the PIPE. Shares are up 125% year-to-date and up over 149% since going public. TS Innovation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: TSIA) is bringing enterprise SaaS company public in a SPAC deal. Shares are up 65% year-to-date and up over 67% since going public. Spartan Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: SPRQ) is taking residential solar financing company Sunlight Financial public. Shares are up 22% year-to-date and up over 27% since the offering. Disclosure: The author is long shares SPCE, IPOD, SPRQ. Strong Performance And Demand: The 12 SPAC deals that Palihapitiya has been involved in have produced an average 47% return for shareholders in 2021. The average lifetime gain for the 12 SPAC deals involving the SPAC King is 137%. A Twitter poll tracking how many of the 12 SPACs are currently and were at some point owned by responders showed strong interest in Palihapitiya SPACs. Okay new question for my #spacsquad on this Friday night. Of the 12 Chamath spacs listed below, how many do you currently own and how many of them have you owned at some point. For me it is 4/6. @SpacGuru @SpacTiger @BillSPACman @Mindwalletbody @stocktalkweekly @SPACtrack https://t.co/Xv7KNbP8U5 — Chris Katje (@chriskatje) February 5, 2021 See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaZillow, Opendoor Can Triple While Disrupting Real Estate Market: Loup VenturesStarlink Begins Taking Preorders, Musk Eyes IPO When Cash Flow Predictable© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Prepares To Go Public This Year At $50B Valuation: Report

    Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed Rivian Automotive Inc may go public as early as September, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. What Happened: The Michigan-based automaker — also backed by Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) — could achieve a valuation of nearly $50 billion or more, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock The IPO timing is not certain and the listing could occur in late 2021 or even 2022, according to Bloomberg’s sources. The automaker has reportedly been in negotiations with banks about its IPO plans. Why It Matters: The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival is valued at $27.6 billion, as of its latest funding round in January, noted Bloomberg. Amazon has an agreement with Rivian for the delivery of 100,000 electric delivery vans as it strives to be carbon neutral by 2040. EV makers have gone public of late through mergers with special purpose acquisition companies. Fuel-Cell truck startup Hyzon Motors announced a merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRB) on Tuesday. Last year, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) merged with VectoIQ, a SPAC that raised more than 0 million. California-based Lucid Motors is speculated to be pondering a merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV). Peter Rawlinson, Lucid’s CEO refused comments on the possible merger last week. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo courtesy: Richard Truesdell via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaReddit User Who Leaked Tesla's Bitcoin Investment News Was Just HighThis Is How Tesla Could Let You Buy An EV With Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Electric Aircraft Startup Archer to Go Public Via SPAC Atlas Crest Investment; Shares Lift Off

    By John Jannarone and Jarrett Banks Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation Inc. is going public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, called Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC), the startup said in a statement. The $3.8 billion deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, and will provide about $1.1 billion in […]

  • 10 Tax Breaks for People Over 50

    The perks of agingOnce you turn 50, and especially after age 65, you can qualify for extra tax breaks. Older people get a bigger standard deduction, and they can earn more before they have to file a tax return at all.

  • SpaceX opens Starlink satellite internet pre-orders to the public

    SpaceX’s Starlink is taking another small step towards expanding its public beta test by opening up pre-orders to budding customers. Whereas previously you could register your interest for the chance to sign up to the satellite internet service, entering your details now gives you the ability to put down a $99 deposit. Additional charges include $499 for the Starlink Kit, including a Wi-Fi router and dish, and extras for shipping and tax.

  • Reddit User Who Leaked Tesla's Bitcoin Investment News Was Just High

    A Reddit poster who claimed to be in the know of Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) investment in Bitcoin (BTC) has confirmed that the information he made public on Jan. 2 was not true, the New York Post reported Tuesday. What Happened: After Tesla made its Bitcoin investment announcement on Monday, attention turned to the Reddit post by the user TSLAInsider made five-weeks prior. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) “I am a software dev working at R&D at Tesla in California, over the past 72 hours our company bought 24701 BTC at an average price of 33142$,” the user with the handle TSLAinsider posted on Reddit last month,” the post read, as reported by Reuters. The Post claimed that the Reddit user behind the TSLAInsider handle is a 24-year old German political science student named Hendrik. “If you want to know the truth: I am a young German guy and I was on Acid while I did this post in the last month,” Hendrik told the Post in an interview. “I had this afflatus that Elon is going to buy Bitcoin, so I created this trollpost. And now all the newspapers around the globe are writing about it, its kinda funny and scary to be honest.” The user posted a link to the Post’s story and appeared to corroborate it. Why It Matters: Reddit forums have been in the increased spotlight ever since r/WallStreetBets took Wall Street bigwigs head-on with a short squeeze in the shares of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Blackberry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and others. See Also: Reddit Pays Ode To GameStop 'Underdogs' In 5-Second Super Bowl Ad Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week said last week that financial market regulators needed to take stock of the frenzy surrounding GameStop and other stocks before taking any action, according to Reuters. The social media platform doubled its valuation to $6 billion as it raised $250 million in Series E funding from existing and new investors. Bitcoin touched its all-time high of $48,003.72 on Tuesday after the Tesla announcement. The cryptocurrency traded 0.10% higher at $46,392.83 at press-time. On Tuesday, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) closed 4.84% higher at $47.90. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1.6% lower at $849.46 on Tuesday and fell 0.47% in the after-hours session. Read Next: This Is How Tesla Could Let You Buy An EV With Bitcoin See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThis Is How Tesla Could Let You Buy An EV With BitcoinTesla China EV Sales Doubled To .6B In 2020© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; BTIG Says ‘Buy’

    How important are dividends to a stock investor’s profits? Speaking before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on October 15, 2007, investing guru John Bogle laid out the case: “Over the past 81 years… reinvested dividend income accounted for approximately 95 percent of the compound long-term return earned by the companies in the S&P 500. These stunning figures would seem to demand that mutual funds highlight the importance of dividend income.” So in other words, dividends are pretty important! Of course, right now the average stock on the S&P 500 is only paying about a 2% dividend yield, which isn’t a lot. If you want to do better than that, though, the REIT sector is a great place to begin your search for high-yield dividend stocks. REITs are companies that acquire, own, operate, and manage real estate portfolios, usually some combination of residential or commercial real properties, or their associated mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. Tax law requires that these companies return profits directly to shareholders, and most of them choose dividends as their vehicle of choice for compliance, resulting in frequent high dividend yields across the sector. The slowly ebbing COVID pandemic was hard on real estate managers, as tenants had trouble making rents and owners had trouble leasing vacant space. However, BTIG analyst Tim Hayes believes there are reasons to stay bullish on CRE properties specifically. "While we recognize the headwinds to commercial real estate (CRE) fundamentals and the potential risk to equity/earnings power, we believe there are several reasons to be constructive, especially with the sector trading at a discount to historical levels and offering attractive dividend yields at wide spreads to benchmark rates," Hayes commented. Against this backdrop, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the latest stats on Hayes’ CRE choices. These are stocks that the analyst initiated Buy ratings on, pointing out their high dividend yield. We are talking about at least 9% here. Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) The first dividend pick we are looking at is Ares Commercial Real Estate, a company focused on the commercial real estate mortgage sector. Ares boasts a diversified portfolio – featuring office space, apartments, hotels, and mixed-use properties – mainly across the Southeast and West. The company has over $2 billion invested in 49 separate loans, 95% of which are senior mortgage loans. At the end of October, the company released 3Q20 earnings (the last reported quarter), showing $22.4 million in total revenue, for a 13% year-over-year gain. The 45-cents earnings per common share was up 40% since the prior year. Furthermore, Ares closed a $667 million commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation, with firmed up funding on 23 senior loans. On the dividend front, Ares declared in December its 4Q20 dividend. The payment, at 33 cents per common share, was paid out on January 15 – and is fully covered by current income levels. At current rates, the dividend annualizes to $1.32 and gives an impressive yield of 10.50%. Among the bulls is Hayes, who wrote: “We believe shares of ACRE are unfairly discounted relative to other commercial mREITs given strong Ares sponsorship, a very healthy balance sheet, and limited exposure to at-risk assets.” In his view, this leaves the company “well positioned to face the headwinds from COVID-19.” In line with these comments, Hayes rates ACRE a Buy, and his $13.50 price target implies a 10% upside from current levels. (To watch Hayes’ track record, click here) Only one other analyst has posted a recent ACRE review, also rating the stock a Buy, which makes the analyst consensus here a Moderate Buy. Shares are priced at $12.28, and their $12.75 average price target suggests room for modest ~4% growth. (See ACRE stock analysis on TipRanks) KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Next up we have KKR, which operates in the commercial real estate sector, with almost half of its holdings in the states of New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. The company both owns and finances commercial properties; 83% of its activities are with apartment dwellings and office spaces in desirable urban locations. KKR’s quality can be seen in the company’s quarterly results. The liquidity position was strong – KKR reported $700.6 million available at the end of 3Q20, the last quarter reported. The 56-cent EPS was up 7% sequentially, and 36% year-over-year. Further evidence of KKR’s sound position came at the beginning of January, when the announced it had closed 7 new commercial loans in Q4, totaling $565.4 million. This level of activity is a clear sign that KKR is recovering from the pandemic-related economic turndown. The solid foundation put the company in position to continue its dividend – which has been kept reliable for four years now. The most recent declaration, made in December, was for a 43-cent per common share dividend that was paid out in mid-January. That rate gives an annual payment of $1.72 per common share, and a robust yield of 9.7%. Covering KREF, Hayes is most impressed by the company’s move back toward proactive loan origination, saying, “We view 4Q20 origination activity to be in line with pre-pandemic production, and demonstrates a shift from “defense” to “offense” as transaction activity has picked up and the capital markets remain accommodative. We expect increased capital deployment to support earnings power and dividend coverage, and could potentially warrant an increase in the dividend as the macroeconomic outlook improves.” To this end, Hayes gives KREF a Buy and sets a $19.50 price target that indicates ~6% growth from current levels. (To watch Hayes’ track record, click here) Wall Street has been keeping quiet on all things KREF, and the only other recent review also recommends a Buy. Put together, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, the average price target stands at 19.26 and implies a modest ~5% upside. (See KREF stock analysis on TipRanks) Starwood Property Trust (STWD) For the third stock on Hayes’ list of picks, we turn to Starwood, a commercial mortgage REIT with a varied portfolio of first mortgages and mezzanine loans, in the $50 million to $500 million range. The company operates in the US and Europe, boasts a $5.9 billion market cap, and has offices in New York, London, and San Francisco. Starwood’s high-end portfolio has brought it solid earnings, even during the ‘corona recession’ of 2020. The company recorded $152 million in GAAP earnings for 3Q20, coming out to 53 cents per share, for gains of 8% sequentially and 6% year-over-year. With that in the background, we can note the company’s dividend, which has been held steady at 48 cents per share for over two years. The last declaration was made in December, and the dividend was paid out on January 15. At the current rate, it annualizes to $1.92 and the yield is 9.23%. Once again, we’re looking at a stock that Hayes recommends to Buy. “We view STWD to be one of the few “blue chips” in the commercial mREIT sector given its size, liquidity, best-in-class management team, strong balance sheet, and diversified investment platform which has consistently generated stronger ROEs than peers. To that end, STWD is one of few commercial mREITs that neither restructured its liabilities with expensive rescue capital nor cut its dividend since the onset of COVID-19,” Hayes opined. Overall, there is little action on the Street heading STWD's way right now, with only one other analyst chiming in with a view on the company's prospects. An additional Buy rating means STWD qualifies as a Moderate Buy. However, the $21 average price target suggests shares will remain range bound for the foreseeable future. (See STWD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.