EV Battery Tech Announces Change of Company Name

·1 min read
Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.

Vancouver, B.C., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (formerly Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.) (the “Company”) (CSE: ACDC) (OTCQB: CRYBF) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to “Cryptoblox Technologies Inc.” and will change its stock trading symbol on the Canadian Securities exchange from “ACDC” to “BLOX”.

The Company has built a diversified portfolio of Blockchain divisions ranging from battery technology to crypto currency mining. The rebrand is consistent with the Company’s focus on its core blockchain technology business. The Company continues to advance all of its divisions and as part of this rebranding, the Company intends to provide a comprehensive update on all operations and launch a new website in the coming weeks.

The Company expects the symbol change to take effect on or around March 9, 2022. No action will be required by existing shareholders with regards to the name and symbol change. The new CUSIP number will be 22906X106 and the new ISIN will be CA 22906X1069.

On behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin
Chief Executive Officer

About Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (formerly Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.)

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented battery management systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage solution (ESS) markets. The Company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Contact Numbers and Emails

For further information about the Company, please visit https://www.evbattery.tech.
For Investor Inquiries, please contact (236) 259-0279 or email info@evbattery.tech
All communications are managed by AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company’s proposed trading symbol change. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.


