U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,324.50
    +24.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,676.00
    +151.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,975.25
    +112.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.90
    +15.70 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.50
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0160 (+0.83%)
     

  • Vix

    28.81
    +1.06 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0520
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,115.43
    +969.76 (+2.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.60
    +34.31 (+4.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

EV Battery Tech Announces Optimal Site Developments and Provides Corporate Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CRYBF
Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.
Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.

Vancouver, B.C., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) (OTCQB: CRYBF) is pleased to announce developments at its wholly owned cryptocurrency mining subsidiary Optimal CP Inc. (“Optimal”) for the Company’s inaugural bitcoin mining facility and general corporate updates.

Optimal expects the initial tranche of 100 ASIC miners to be delivered to its facility in mid-March and will be commissioned into the first mining enclosure over the following four to eight weeks.

Following the commissioning of this initial tranche of 100 ASIC miners, it is the Company’s goal to add an average of 500 kW per month of ASIC capacity over the ensuing six months which is expected to result in an additional 3,500 kW of mining capacity with an aggregate hashrate of approximately 100 petahash. In total, the Company projects a mining capacity of approximately 12 bitcoin per month to be in place by the end of the third quarter of 2022.

The experienced Optimal team continues to make developments on time and on budget as we build out this new cash-flowing blockchain vertical in our portfolio,” stated EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin.

Optimal has retained the services of an Alberta-based electrical contractor with experience in the provision and commissioning of mining enclosure systems to commence the procurement and delivery of its initial mining enclosure systems in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Finalization of this process will allow Optimal to commence the construction and tiered commissioning of its inaugural mining facility. The facility is expected to be best suited to Optimal’s ambitions for its initial crypto production and the expansion of that facility as future tiers of state-of-the-art ASIC machines continue to arrive.

In addition to the Company advancing its crypto mining vertical, it continues to make progress in its other blockchain division and marketing efforts. Some notable developments include:

  • The Company continues to advance the development of the Smart Miner. The collaboration between IONiX Pro Battery Technologies (“IONiX Pro”) and the Renewable Obligation Base energy economy (“ROBe2”) is working to develop the first carbon-negative mining device. ROBe2 has already placed an order for the first 10,000 miners to be deployed in its first ROBe2 Eco System Development.

  • Development of the “Smart Command” application continues as the Company prepares itself for beta testing of the application. The Smart Command application enables users to monitor and control their Energy Storage System (ESS) products as well as the ability to pay for electric vehicle (EV) charging using crypto currency.

  • The Company has engaged IAM Ventures Inc. for CAD $150,000 to assist with the marketing efforts for the Company inclusive of analysis, development and creation of content for all marketing collateral, email marketing, generation and maintenance of landing pages, and utilization of an influencer network to assist the Company in broadening awareness of its brand.

  • The Company and IONiX Pro continue to work with Daymak Inc. to custom develop battery systems for their Avvenire EV and Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) line up using EV Battery Tech’s patented BMS and proprietary blockchain technology. The first prototype using the IONiX Pro Battery System was unveiled in December 2021. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEipnUOEdHo

Our portfolio of blockchain assets continues to progress on all fronts. As we get closer and closer to anticipated revenue from our mining operations, we continue to develop our long-term verticals which we believe will have a disruptive force in their respective market segments, concluded Mr. Goodwin.

On behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin
Chief Executive Officer

About Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented battery management systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Contact Numbers and Emails

For further information about the Company, please visit https://www.evbattery.tech.
For further information about the Company’s Products please visit https://www.ionixpro.com.
For Investor Inquiries, please contact (236) 259-0279 or email info@evbattery.tech
For Product or Sales Inquiries, please contact (236) 266-5174 or email sales@ionixpro.com.
All communications are managed by AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

About Optimal CP Inc.

Optimal CP is a company focused on meeting the fast-growing demand for cost-effective cryptocurrency infrastructure in North America. Optimal's focus on integrating its mining facilities into power generation facilities in Alberta, and using state-of-the-art operations techniques, will allow it to achieve a high degree of financial optionality and long-term operational certainty that can deliver some of the cleanest and lowest-cost mining operations in the world.

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: Optimal’s expectation of the delivery of the initial tranche of 100 ASIC miners and their commission into the first mining enclosure; the Company’s expectations from a 500 kW increase per month of the ASIC capacity; the Alberta-based electrical contractor commencing the procurement and delivery of Optimal’s initial mining enclosure systems in a timely and cost-efficient manner; finalization of the process allowing Optimal to commence the construction and tiered commissioning of its inaugural mining facility; the expectation that the facility will be best suited to Optimal’s ambitions; the continued advancement of the Smart Miner; development of the “Smart Command”; the Company’s engagement of IAM Ventures Inc.; and continued work with Daymak Inc., . Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. Further risk factors are discussed in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for year ended January 31, 2021.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Home Depot's stock tumble cutting more than 220 points off the Dow's price

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. tumbled 9.8% in afternoon trading Tuesday, to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its dividend, but reported gross margin that fell and provided a less than enthusiastic profit outlook. The stock's price decline of $33.84 was shaving about 223 points off the Dow's price, representing about 38% of the Dow's decline of 580 points, or 1.7%. The stock

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor star Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Tuesday, and are up 2% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. You can thank investment banker Bernstein for that. This morning, Bernstein upgraded shares of AMD to outperform -- the analyst's first upgrade of the semiconductor stock to a buy level in a decade, as StreetInsider.com just pointed out.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • Virgin Galactic Reports Mixed Q4 Results As It Relaunches Ticket Sales

    Virgin Galactic reported mixed Q4 results Tuesday after relaunching ticket sales earlier this month. SPCE stock rose late.

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Trump’s Truth Social debuts on App Store with glitches

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman highlight Digital World Acquisition stock, which is trending as Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, goes live.

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • Biden Delays Oil Permits as Gasoline Prices Surge on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has delayed issuing permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land, a move that could complicate efforts to tame gasoline prices that are poised to top $4 per gallon amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanction

  • ‘I don’t expect l will live long enough to repay these loans.’ I’m 66 and retired, but still owe $70K in student loans. Can I get them canceled?

    Question: I’m 66 years old and retired and have $70,000 in student loan debt. My loan payments have been $0 a month because my Social Security is too low to warrant payments. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt?

  • The gold price is surging on inflation and Ukraine fears. Here’s where UBS sees it going this year

    Pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused gold's price to surge, so where to next?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a