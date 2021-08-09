EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest

The Trilogy Vision EV Contest Begins on August 9, and the Winner will be Announced on October 15

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to announce the launch of a social media-driven sweepstakes (the “Contest”) with a grand prize giveaway of the recently announced 2023 IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision Electric Vehicle (EV) (the “Trilogy Vision”). Further to the Company’s news release dated August 5, 2021, EV Battery Tech is now providing the chance to win a Trilogy Vision being made in collaboration with its subsidiary, IoniX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. (“IoniX Pro”), and Daymak International Inc. (“Daymak”). The Trilogy Vision is a proposed three-wheel, two-seat performance electric vehicle, that was designed to provide the experience of ultimate luxury, eco-efficiency, and sport car speed. The vehicle’s sleek body style and advanced eco-technology are expected to be ideal as both a commuter and recreational EV.

The Contest

The Contest begins on August 9, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends on September 30, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET. There are three prizes available to be won, the winners will be announced on October 15, 2021.

Win a Trilogy Vision!

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Contest,1 the grand prize winner of the Contest will receive one of the first brand new production Trilogy Visions (the “Grand Prize”). The Trilogy Vision is expected to be commencing consumer delivery dates in 2023.

Win a Vacation or Trip of Your Choice!



The second runner up of the Contest will receive an all-inclusive trip for two to Mexico, including flights, for up to five nights (the “Second Prize”)3.

The third runner up of the Contest will receive a travel voucher worth CAD$3,000 for use to any one destination in Canada or the United States (the “Third Prize”)4.

The Contest is open to all residents of the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their state, province, or territory of residence at the time of entry. Entries will be made through Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

“The IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision is expected to combine unique styling and supercar performance to create an eco-friendly EV that is both thrilling and fun to drive,” said IoniX Pro Chief Innovation Officer, Robert Abenante.

“This Contest gives prospective consumers the chance to win one of the first models off the assembly line,” continued, Mr. Abenante.

How To Enter

No purchase is necessary to participate in the Contest. Participants may submit up to five entries per day as follows:

1 Entry per “Follow” : Follow @evtrilogy on Facebook and Instagram, and/or @trilogyev on Twitter

1 Entry : Subscribe to Trilogy EV’s newsletter at evbattery.tech

3 Entries : Tag up to three friends on any of the Contest-branded posts on Facebook, Instagram, and/or Twitter using the hashtags #TrilogyContest and #TrilogyEV

3 Entries: Share any one (1) of the Contest-branded posts using the hashtags #TrilogyContest and #TrilogyEV

5 Entries: Post a picture of oneself on Trilogy EV’s social media channels using the hashtags #TrilogyContest and #TrilogyEV

Terms and conditions apply. The full rules for the Contest are available at www.trilogyev.com (the “Contest Rules”). Winners will be randomly selected and the odds of winning will depend upon the number of eligible entries received in the Contest. Before being declared a confirmed prize winner, each selected entrant will be required to correctly answer a skill-testing question in accordance with the Contest Rules.

“With all the ongoing negative connotations associated with the COVID pandemic, we wanted to bring some fun and excitement into people’s lives,” said EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin.

“This Contest does not require any purchases, just an opportunity to win one of our first IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision EV’s or one of two trips that we could all desperately use these days! Please see our terms and conditions and good luck!” added, Mr. Goodwin.

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The Company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Further information about the Company is available on its website ( https://www.evbattery.tech )



Contact Numbers and Emails

For further information about the Company, please visit https://www.evbattery.tech .

For further information about the Company’s Products please visit https://www.ionixpro.com .

For Investor Inquiries, please contact (236) 259-0279 or email info@evbattery.tech .

For Product or Sales Inquiries, please contact (236) 266-5174 or email sales@ionixpro.com .

All communications are managed by AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

About AlphaOne Media Group Inc.



AlphaOne Media Group Inc. (“AlphaOne”) is a full-service Investor Relations and Marketing company that focuses on both private and public companies. AlphaOne offers communication services such as investor relations as well as marketing services over several mediums to provide effective, thorough market awareness programs that are specifically designed to maximize exposure and bring value to shareholders. AlphaOne’s dedicated and experienced team strives to promote its clients to the public and educate potential investors on their developments.

Footnotes

1 Completion of the initial prototype of the Trilogy Vision is anticipated during 2021 with delivery of the Grand Prize to the confirmed winner to occur no later than December 31, 2023. In the event that production of the Grand Prize Trilogy Vision does not proceed in accordance with the aforementioned timeline, or availability of the IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision is precluded, delayed or otherwise subject to restrictions based on regulatory approvals, licensing, import, or other distribution restrictions, the Company reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to substitute the Grand Prize Trilogy Vision with a cash prize equal to the approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the Grand Prize IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision, being Twenty Thousand Canadian Dollars (CAD$20,000).

2 The maximum ARV of the Second Prize is CAD$5,000.

3 The maximum ARV of the Third Prize is CAD$3,000.

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests”, “scheduled” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the development of the Trilogy Vision in collaboration with Daymak; the launch and completion dates associated with the Trilogy Vision; the specifications of the Trilogy Vision; the completion date of the Trilogy Vision; the Company’s execution on its business plan and expanded reach; the ability of the Company’s products to set a new industry standard upon launch.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the availability of capital to fund development of the Trilogy Line and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares and other risks of the automotive industry including, without limitation, those associated with the environment, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or in the completion of development or construction activities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the in the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis under “Risk Factors” as well as in other public disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.



