EV Battery Tech Provides ‘Sneak Peak’ at the First Trilogy Vision

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC), together with its subsidiary IoniX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. (“IoniX Pro”), is excited to provide updates on the first prototype of its recently launched IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision Line and its social media-driven contest (the “Contest”).

On August 5, 2021, the Company, IoniX Pro, and their partner Daymak International Inc. (“Daymak”) announced the launch of two electric vehicles, the IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision and the IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision X (together, the “Trilogy Line”). Since the announcement, the Company and IoniX Pro have begun producing the first prototype for the Trilogy Line.

“The feedback on the Trilogy Line has been very positive and we want to ensure we keep the momentum going on this exciting new product,” commented IoniX Pro’s Chief Innovation Officer, Rob Abenante.

“This collaboration has been working in perfect sync and we are moving forward way ahead of schedule,” stated Daymak CEO, Aldo Baiocchi. “This progress is so exciting to see, and it speaks volumes to what this partnership means and what we can achieve together.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Photo1: Photos of the Prototype Trilogy Vision in Production (courtesy of IoniX Pro)
Photo1: Photos of the Prototype Trilogy Vision in Production (courtesy of IoniX Pro)

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Photo 2: Photos of the Prototype Trilogy Vision in Production (courtesy of IoniX Pro)
Photo 2: Photos of the Prototype Trilogy Vision in Production (courtesy of IoniX Pro)

Photos of the Prototype Trilogy Vision in Production (courtesy of IoniX Pro)

Following the launch of the Trilogy Line, the Company launched the Contest through its social media platforms. The Contest provides contestants with the chance to win one of the first IoniX Pro Trilogy Visions. The runner up will receive an all-inclusive trip for two to Mexico and third place will receive a travel voucher redeemable for any destination in North America, worth CAD $3,000.

The Contest commenced at 9am EST on August 9, 2021 and has since received 16,062 unique entries and 33,193 interactions have been tracked through the social media platforms. The Contest is open to all residents of the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their state, province, or territory at the time of entry. Winners will be selected at random and announced on October 15, 2021.

The Contest will remain open for entrants up until 11:59pm EST on September 30, 2021. For further information on the Contest, or to participate visit www.trilogyev.com.

On behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin,
Chief Executive Officer

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The Company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Contact Numbers and Emails

For further information about the Company, please visit https://www.evbattery.tech.
For further information about the Company’s Products please visit https://www.ionixpro.com.
For Investor Inquiries, please contact (236) 259-0279 or email info@evbattery.tech.
For Product or Sales Inquiries, please contact (236) 266-5174 or email sales@ionixpro.com.
All communications are managed by AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

About AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

AlphaOne Media Group Inc. (“AlphaOne”) is a full-service Investor Relations and Marketing company that focusses on both private and public companies. AlphaOne offers communication services such as investor relations as well as marketing services over several mediums to provide effective, thorough market awareness programs that are specifically designed to maximize exposure and bring value to shareholders. AlphaOne’s dedicated and experienced team strives to promote its clients to the public and educate potential investors on their developments.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in EV Battery Tech’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as “will”, “hope”, “could”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “potential”, “believe”, “should”, “projected”, “proposed”, “rendering” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting the Company’s ability to bring its products to market, development of the Trilogy Line and the Contest to be launched. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.


