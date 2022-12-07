EV Cargo Appoints Industry Veteran Barry Ng as Managing Director of Greater China

EV Cargo

Barry Ng joins EV Cargo as Managing Director of Greater China



Appointment will drive the expansion of EV Cargo’s business across Greater China and internationally

Hire adds significant leadership, local knowledge and expertise across freight forwarding, logistics and e-commerce related services, spanning a wide range of industry sectors



HONG KONG, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Cargo, the leading global freight forwarding, supply chain services and technology company, has appointed Mr Barry Ng (Mr Ng Chin Hung) as Managing Director of Greater China, based at its global headquarters in Hong Kong.

Mr Ng has more than 37 years of experience in freight forwarding, logistics and supply chain industries. He joins EV Cargo from Janco Holdings, a logistics services provider that is publicly listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, where he served as CEO and Executive Director with responsibility for overseeing the overall corporate development, strategic planning and management of the group. During Mr Ng’s tenure, Janco successfully expanded into the provision of robotic cross-border e-commerce fulfilment and various integrated logistics services. Prior to Janco, Mr Ng played a founding and pioneering leadership role at Hong Kong-headquartered Cargo Services Far East, where he served for more than 28 years, finishing as the Deputy Managing Director in 2018. His previous experience also includes service at Maersk Line and United Distribution Services Far East.

EV Cargo – which manages supply chains for the world’s leading brands – has been active in China for decades, through its predecessor business Allport. EV Cargo aims to surpass $3bn of revenue by 2025 through organic growth and strategic M&A activities, with growth in Asia and in particular China playing a key role. EV Cargo continues to invest in its global team to position itself for growth and resilience, as the worldwide supply chain challenges are providing ongoing opportunities for it to utilise its technology-enabled solutions.

Heath Zarin, Founder, Chairman and CEO of EV Cargo, said: “We are pleased to continue to attract exceptional talent and leadership to EV Cargo with the appointment of Barry to the newly created role of Managing Director of Greater China. China plays an indispensable role in global supply chains and is one of our most important operating countries. Given Barry’s deeply relevant experience, he is uniquely capable and particularly well equipped to drive the ongoing expansion of EV Cargo’s business across China and beyond.”

Barry Ng, Managing Director of EV Cargo, Greater China, said: “I am delighted to join EV Cargo at this exciting time in its growth strategy. With a powerful combination of great people, strategic vision, commitment to values and institutional financial resources, I look forward to working with the team to deliver supply chain excellence.”

Notes for editors

About EV Cargo: Created by EmergeVest, EV Cargo is a global technology-enabled supply chain and logistics execution platform for the world’s leading brands, providing air and sea freight, road freight and contract logistics services. EV Cargo’s experienced team of 2,900+ employees operating from 78 offices and locations worldwide offer unique mission-critical end-to-end supply chain solutions to more than 9,000 customers across the retail, consumer and industrial sectors. EV Cargo’s global network includes direct investments in 25 countries and further operational coverage through partners in 150 countries. For 2021, EV Cargo’s revenue surpassed $1.5bn, moving more than $50bn of merchandise between 700+ country pairs.

EV Cargo is a purpose-led organization focused on powering the global economy. EV Cargo manages supply chains for the world’s leading brands, which includes the flow of goods, data and funds on behalf of pioneering businesses of all sizes. Guided by its core values of growth, innovation and sustainability, EV Cargo is committed to its vision of driving the digital transformation of logistics, through its proprietary tech platform ONE EV Cargo. When matched with the insight of EV Cargo subject matter experts, the company provides a unique technology-enabled service and acts as a digital hub enabling global trade.

EV Cargo was created in 2018 by Hong Kong-based growth-oriented private equity investment group EmergeVest, facilitating a step-change in value creation via a sizeable, scalable and diversified logistics-technology company, well-positioned for future growth.

