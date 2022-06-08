U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

New EV Chargers Coming to British Columbia

·3 min read

LANGFORD, BC, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EV) in British Columbia and across the country.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $49,000 investment in DB Land Acquisitions Inc. Inc. to install 20 Level 2 EV chargers in Langford, British Columbia.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, all chargers will be available to British Columbians by summer 2022. DB Land Acquisitions Inc. also contributed $50,968, bringing the total project cost to $99,968.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

Budget 2022 proposes to invest an additional $1.7 billion to extend the government's purchase incentive program until March 2025 and to expand the types of vehicle models eligible under the program, which would include more vans, trucks and SUVs. In support of the government's objective of adding 50,000 ZEV chargers to Canada's network,  Budget 2022 also provides an additional $400 million to Natural Resources Canada  to continue deploying zero-emission vehicle infrastructure by extending the ZEVIP to March 2027, complemented by $500 million that Canada's Infrastructure Bank will invest in large-scale ZEV charging and refuelling infrastructure that is revenue-generating and in the public interest.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

Quotes

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in British Columbia, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson
Minister of Natural Resources 

"This investment will go a long way toward improving our community and help achieve a sustainable future. By providing convenient EV charging to residents, employees and visitors of District 56 here in Langford, we hope to encourage more drivers to make the switch to an EV."

Rebecca McKay, Chief Business Development Officer
DB Land Acquisitions Inc.

Quick Facts

  • Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada.

  • Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,000 new chargers coast to coast.

  • To date, over 136,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

Related Information

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/08/c4690.html

