New EV Chargers Coming to Waterloo Region

KITCHENER, ON, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to drive electric and transforming the way Canadians get to where they need to go.

Today, the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $230,000 investment for Waterloo Region municipalities to install 46 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the region, putting Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future.

The Region of Waterloo, the Townships of Wellesley and Wilmot, and the Cities of Waterloo, Cambridge and Kitchener are also supporting this initiative, bringing the total project cost to $810,000.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, all chargers will be available for public use by January 31, 2022.

Since 2015, Canada has made a historic investment of over $1 billion so far to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more locally accessible. These investments are building a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play. The government also provides incentives of up to $5,000 to help Canadians buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments support Canada's new mandatory target of 100-percent zero-emission light-duty vehicle sales by 2035. Driving down transportation emissions is critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change targets and requires a combination of investments and regulations to support Canadians and industry in this transition.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs and get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"We're giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. We're building a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle charging stations from St. John's to Victoria, and now we're building more right here in the Region of Waterloo. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"Encouraging the use of electric vehicles is an important part of our government's plan to cut pollution. Investing in charging stations in Waterloo will support the local economy and help us build back even better, greener and consciously more inclusive for future generations."

The Honourable Bardish Chagger

Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth

"Zero-emission vehicles like EVs are a crucial part of meeting our local climate targets, and our draft plan calls for half of local vehicles to be converted in the next decade. This significant expansion of publically available chargers will make it easier than ever for people across our region to make their next vehicle an electric one and help solve climate change."

Karen Redman

Chair, Region of Waterloo

Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada.

There are over 6,000 publically accessible charging stations across Canada, compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations.

Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 17,000 new charging stations available to Canadians.

There are more than 50 models of zero-emission vehicles Canadians can choose from to make greener transportation choices.

