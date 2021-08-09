U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,432.35
    -4.17 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,141.32
    -67.19 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,852.15
    +16.39 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.21
    -7.55 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.42
    -1.86 (-2.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.80
    -34.30 (-1.95%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    -0.89 (-3.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1754
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    +0.0220 (+1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3860
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2470
    +0.0140 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,905.09
    +1,827.81 (+4.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,125.87
    +66.54 (+6.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.35
    +14.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

New EV Chargers Coming to Waterloo Region

·3 min read

KITCHENER, ON, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to drive electric and transforming the way Canadians get to where they need to go.

Today, the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $230,000 investment for Waterloo Region municipalities to install 46 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the region, putting Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future.

The Region of Waterloo, the Townships of Wellesley and Wilmot, and the Cities of Waterloo, Cambridge and Kitchener are also supporting this initiative, bringing the total project cost to $810,000.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, all chargers will be available for public use by January 31, 2022.

Since 2015, Canada has made a historic investment of over $1 billion so far to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more locally accessible. These investments are building a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play. The government also provides incentives of up to $5,000 to help Canadians buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments support Canada's new mandatory target of 100-percent zero-emission light-duty vehicle sales by 2035. Driving down transportation emissions is critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change targets and requires a combination of investments and regulations to support Canadians and industry in this transition.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs and get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"We're giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. We're building a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle charging stations from St. John's to Victoria, and now we're building more right here in the Region of Waterloo. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.
 Minister of Natural Resources

"Encouraging the use of electric vehicles is an important part of our government's plan to cut pollution. Investing in charging stations in Waterloo will support the local economy and help us build back even better, greener and consciously more inclusive for future generations."

The Honourable Bardish Chagger
 Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth

"Zero-emission vehicles like EVs are a crucial part of meeting our local climate targets, and our draft plan calls for half of local vehicles to be converted in the next decade. This significant expansion of publically available chargers will make it easier than ever for people across our region to make their next vehicle an electric one and help solve climate change."

Karen Redman
 Chair, Region of Waterloo

Quick Facts

  • Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada.

  • There are over 6,000 publically accessible charging stations across Canada, compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations.

  • Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 17,000 new charging stations available to Canadians.

  • There are more than 50 models of zero-emission vehicles Canadians can choose from to make greener transportation choices.

Related Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/09/c1952.html

Recommended Stories

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • A Tesla Bull Explains How the Stock Can Hit $1,100

    Gary Black, managing partner and CIO of investment advisor the Future Fund, talked with Barron's about one of his largest holdings: Tesla.

  • My Top Energy Stock to Buy in August

    There are lower-risk energy stocks near the top of the list, but this risk/reward opportunity should not be ignored.

  • Wolfsburg, we have a problem: How Volkswagen stalled in China

    In late December 2019, managers at Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg realised they might have a serious problem in China, the company's biggest market and ticket to its electric future. Its flagship Passat sedan had fared badly in an unofficial safety test carried out by an insurance industry body which simulated a front-on driver's side collision, a test that's been widely used in the United States for around a decade. The crash-test video went viral, attracting millions of views and triggering a social media furore across China, where the German auto king's success is built on its reputation for superior quality and engineering.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • U.S. job openings surge to new record high, hiring rises

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. job openings jumped to a fresh record high in June and hiring also increased, an indication that the supply constraints that have held back the labor market remain elevated even as the pace of the economic recovery gathers momentum. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, shot up by 590,000 to 10.1 million on the last day of June, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Monday. Hiring also rose to 6.7 million in June from 6.0 million in the prior month.

  • Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions' 182-MW Maryneal Windpower in Texas Starts Commercial Operation

    CHARLOTTE, N.C., August 9, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions,* a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), today announced the commercial operation of the 182-meg...

  • Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis joins rally for impeachment

    Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Saturday that President Joe Biden should be impeached, adding her voice to a growing chorus of high-profile conservatives in the media fed up with the current administration.

  • Yellen Urges Bipartisan Approach to Debt Ceiling Increase

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is calling on lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling in a bipartisan manner, rather than using a process that would allow it to go through solely with Democratic support.“In recent years Congress has addressed the debt limit through regular order, with broad bipartisan support,” Yellen said in a Monday statement. “Congress should do so again now by increasing or suspending the debt limit on a bipartisan basis.”The call presents a challenge to Republica

  • China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

    An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured. The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

  • NYC's vaccine mandate will test the authority of a 1905 Supreme Court case

    New York City’s plan to ban unvaccinated people from indoor restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues gives legal experts reason to expect the vaccine rule will test the authority of a century-old Supreme Court case. The city’s mayor Bill de Blasio announced the policy during a Tuesday press conference and said its details would be made public and implemented the week of August 16.

  • ‘No One Is Above the Law,’ N.Y. Lawmaker Says at Cuomo Hearing

    (Bloomberg) -- The chairman of the Assembly committee that will decide whether New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faces impeachment opened a hearing on Monday by calling the multiple sexual-harassment allegations “deeply disturbing,” and reminded the panel that “no one is above the law.”The Assembly Judiciary Committee is hearing from the lawyers it hired to investigate the harassment allegations against Cuomo. It also has been considering whether the Cuomo administration covered up Covid-19 nursing

  • Letters: What happens when an electric car breaks down at the side of the road

    SIR – The continued reluctance to switch to electric cars (Letters, August 5) suggests people think that the policy to move towards this form of propulsion is unwise. The lack of suitable charging facilities, the costs and length of life of replacement batteries, and the generating capacity needed are all prominent in the minds of car owners.

  • Michigan police handcuffs Black realtor and clients during house showing assuming they were thieves

    ‘I don’t get how we were treated as a threat when we’re clearly not one’

  • Climate change: UN to reveal landmark IPCC report findings

    The report will be a "massive wake-up call" to governments to cut emissions, environmental experts say.

  • Abbott Criticized for Ban on COVID Mandates as Cases Soar in Texas

    AUSTIN, Texas — The quandary sounded familiar. A prominent, ambitious red-state governor, who had staked out a firm position opposed to mask mandates and other aggressive measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, suddenly found himself on the defensive as cases and hospitalizations soared in his state. First, it was Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida. Now it is Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, who is facing withering criticism as intensive care unit beds have dwindled to the single digits in Austin and hea

  • U.S. Job Openings Hit New Record in June, Surpassing 10 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. job openings surged in June by more than forecast to a fresh record high, highlighting businesses’ persistent struggles to hire enough workers to keep up with rebounding economic activity.The number of available positions rose to 10.1 million during the month from an upwardly revised 9.5 million in May, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed Monday. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had called for an increase to 9.27 million openings.Fa

  • Trump 'Imagines' How People Would Squawk Had COVID-19 'Attack' Erupted On His Watch

    More than 400,000 Americans died of COVID-19 during the Trump administration.

  • Die Hard Trump Supporters Increasingly Demand Violence If He Isn’t Reinstated, Homeland Security Warns

    "Conspiracy theories associated with reinstating former President Trump have included calls for violence if desired outcomes are not realized," a bulletin sent to states from the Department of Homeland Security said