EV Charging Adapter Market | 30% YOY Growth Expected in 2021 Amid COVID-19 Spread | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Latest market research report titled EV Charging Adapter Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Technavio has been monitoring the EV charging adapter market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.52 billion during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download a Free Sample Report to Know More

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., AddEnergie Technologies Inc., ChargePoint Inc., Kempower Oy, Lectron EV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Shanghai Mida EV Power Co. Ltd., Shanghai Zencar Industry Co. Ltd, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. Although the increased investments in developing charging infrastructure by governments and OEMs will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing cost pressure adversely affecting the sales of AC level 2 and DC fast chargers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

EV Charging Adapter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

EV Charging Adapter Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44596

Global Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market - Global electric vehicle transmission system market is segmented by type (single-speed transmission and multi-speed transmission) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Global Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market - Global electric vehicle power inverter market is segmented by application (full hybrids, pure EV, plug-in hybrids, commercial HEV, and mild hybrids) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
EV Charging Adapter Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our EV charging adapter market report covers the following areas:

  • EV Charging Adapter Market size

  • EV Charging Adapter Market trends

  • EV Charging Adapter Market industry analysis

This study identifies rising demand for rapid charging units to combat range issues as one of the prime reasons driving the EV charging adapter market growth during the next few years.

EV Charging Adapter Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the EV Charging Adapter Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the EV Charging Adapter Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

EV Charging Adapter Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist EV charging adapter market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the EV charging adapter market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the EV charging adapter market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of EV charging adapter market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • AC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • DC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • AC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABB Ltd.

  • AddEnergie Technologies Inc.

  • ChargePoint Inc.

  • Kempower Oy

  • Lectron EV

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Shanghai Mida EV Power Co. Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/ev-charging-adapter-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/ev-charging-adaptermarket

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ev-charging-adapter-market--30-yoy-growth-expected-in-2021-amid-covid-19-spread--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301363715.html

SOURCE Technavio

