EV Charging Cables Market worth $2,453 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "EV Charging Cables Market by Power Supply (AC and DC), Application (Private Charging and Public Charging), Length (2-5 Meters, 6-10 Meters, and >10 Meters), Shape (Straight and Coiled), Mode, Charging Level, Diameter and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global EV Charging Cables Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.8%, to reach USD 2,453 million by 2027 from an estimated USD 665 million in 2022. Factors such as increasing electric vehicle sales, rapid development of EV charging infrastructure, government policies and subsidies, and increasing price of fossil fuels would drive the growth of the market.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "EV Charging Cables Market"
230 – Tables
70 – Figures         
243 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 71981137

Private charging segment to hold the larger share during the forecast period

Most electric vehicle owners prefer private (home) charging as it is convenient and cheap. Private charging stations are installed in home garages or outdoor locations. Coiled cables are best suited for these charging stations as they require less space and can be easily handled. These cables reduce the complexity and cost of private charging stations. Outdoor installations require outdoor-rated charging equipment. While a home charging station requires a dedicated circuit. The private charging segment is expected to continue to grow at a significant rate as the number of EV users is expected to continue rising at rapid pace in these countries. Most EV users are provided options to install a home charger when buying EVs. Thus, this type of charger is expected to increase as the number of EVs grows.

Coiled cable is expected to be the faster-growing segment

Coiled cables, also known as spiral cables, are easy to maintain as they do not spread over the surface like straight cables. Thus, coiled cables are more durable than straight cables. In addition, these cables need lesser storage space than straight cables. However, the heat dissipation of coiled cables can be a matter of concern if the spirals are too closely coiled. Dyden Corporation,BESEN International Group and TE Connectivity are some of the leading manufacturers of coiled cables. The North American region is estimated to be the second-fastest-growing market for coiled cables due to the presence of leading EV charging cable manufacturers such as LEONIAG, TE Connectivity, and Brugg Group. Coiled cables need lesser storage space than straight cables and are easy to spot.

Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id= 71981137

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for EV charging cables during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is home to some of the fastest-developing economies of the world, such as China and India which are emphasizing on fast adoption of electric vehicles. Additionally, the governments of these emerging economies have recognized the growth potential of the global electric vehicle market and, hence, have adopted various initiatives to attract major OEMs for the manufacture of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in domestic markets. Subsequently, considering the high sales volume and spending on EV infrastructure, the region is expected to remain the largest market EV charging cables during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The prominent players in the EV Charging Cables Market include LEONI AG (Germany), Aptiv (Ireland), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), BESEN International Group, and Dyden Corporation. These companies also offer extensive solutions in the EV charging cables industry. Key strategies adopted by these companies to sustain their positions have been analyzed to derive the ranking for these companies.

Browse Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market by Application (Public, Private), Level of Charging, Charging Point Type, Infrastructure, Service Type, Installation, Electric Bus Charging, DC Fast Charging, IOT Connectivity and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Electric Scooter Market and Electric Motorcycle Market by Vehicle (E-Scooters/Mopeds & E-Motorcycles), Battery (Lead Acid & Li-Ion), Distance, Voltage (36V, 48V, 60V, 72V, Above 72V), Technology, Usage (Private, Commercial), Vehicle Class & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ev-charging-cable-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ev-charging-cable.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ev-charging-cables-market-worth-2-453-million-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301568381.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

