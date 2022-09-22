U.S. markets open in 6 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,790.00
    -16.25 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,216.00
    -66.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,638.00
    -72.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.70
    -8.40 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.46
    +0.52 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,667.20
    -8.50 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    -0.08 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9819
    -0.0024 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.99
    +0.83 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1228
    -0.0045 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.2520
    +1.2160 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,827.38
    -41.43 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.79
    -9.09 (-2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

EV charging operator Bump unlocks $180 million

0
Romain Dillet
·2 min read

French startup Bump has signed a multi-year financing partnership with DIF Capital Partners in order to roll out more charging stations for electric vehicles and double down on growth in general.

It is an equity and quasi-equity $180 million deal that will be progressively unlocked from 2022 to 2030. Yesterday, ZePlug also announced a significant investment — but ZePlug focuses on a different market with partnerships with residential and office buildings.

Today’s news is extremely important because Bump operates with a capital intensive business model. The company has already created 300 charging stations and plans to ship another 2,000 charging stations by the end of 2023.

Bump funds and manages the installation of new charging stations so that there is no upfront cost for their partners. After that, the company handles maintenance and operation. It then takes a cut on kWh, which progressively covers the investment costs and creates some revenue for the company.

Like solar panels, it can take 5, 10 or 15 years before a charging station becomes profitable. It’s an infrastructure company, meaning that it’s a long-term business.

Bump has two types of clients. It partners with retailers, malls, hotels and various companies that own parking space to roll out charging stations for anyone looking for a charging station.

It also works with logistics companies and other B2B clients that need to switch to electric vehicles. They get their own charging spots for their vehicles managed by Bump. Clients include StarService, TopChrono, Stuart, Europcar, Zity, Bolt and Marcel.

“I often compare our offering with Salesforce in the 2000s,” co-founder and CEO François Oudot told me. “You can either buy a server and a floppy disk, or you can pay a monthly subscription per user.”

And it’s true that switching to electric vehicles can be costly. You have to buy new cars and trucks — electric vehicles tend to be more expensive than gas vehicles. You then have to pay a construction company to install charging stations.

Vehicles aren’t supposed to be a core investment for logistics companies. Many companies choose to lease cars, and they would rather pay a bit more to charge their vehicles if they don’t have to do anything to manage their charging stations.

Bump itself works with big construction companies to install charging stations. They have their own software stack and a team that can remotely monitor charging stations. If it’s a hardware issue, third-party companies can also be contacted 24/7 in case they need to go there in person to fix something.

With today’s new funding, Bump plans to roll out 25,000 charging stations by 2030. The startup will also hire a hundred people.

Image Credits: Bump

Recommended Stories

  • ICG invests $240 million in French EV charging firm Zeplug

    In a joint statement, the companies said Zeplug would receive a "significant primary capital investment" from asset manager ICG's infrastructure investment arm ICG Infra. Zeplug, which was founded in 2014 and gets its income by charging fixed monthly subscription fees, will be merged as part of the deal with Bornes Solutions, a subsidiary of a firm within ICG Infra's portfolio, they added on Wednesday.

  • Russian stocks fall sharply as Putin threatens West with nuclear war

    The Russian stock market tumbled on Wednesday after Vladimir Putin ordered his country’s first mobilisation since the Second World War and warned the West he was prepared to use nuclear weapons.

  • Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

    Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.

  • It's time to reform New York's antiquated wrongful death law | Opinion

    New York's wrongful death law is painfully outdated. Kathy Hochul must sign a much-needed update.

  • SAO: It was an 'unintentional' gunshot by Jacksonville police that killed suspect on July 30

    The State Attorney's Office says the officer-involved shooting death of Bobby James Brown during a police standoff was unintentional but not criminal.

  • Suwannee County farm picked for Florida medical marijuana operation

    The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state’s newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida.

  • Chinese EV battery makers are aggressively expanding production in Europe

    Sales of electric vehicles in Europe are growing quickly: One in ten new cars sold in the EU now solely runs on batteries, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

  • NY exec who landed no-bid contract held fundraiser for Hochul weeks earlier

    Digital Gadgets LLC founder Charlie Tebele hosted a fundraising event for New York Gov. Hochul approximately a month before shaking hands on a deal to provide COVID-19 tests for the state.

  • Man arrested for machete standoff has history of pulling knives at Memphis restaurants

    Video obtained by FOX13 shows deputies with guns drawn, surrounding the man as he wielded a knife in the restaurant’s parking lot.

  • Judge shows mercy to Columbia nurse who lied to FBI about fake COVID vaccination cards

    A Columbia nurse faced five years in prison for lying to the FBI about making fake COVID vaccination cards. But U.S. Judge Terry Wooten, after hearing her story, showed her mercy.

  • Germany raids Russian oligarch's properties in money-laundering probe

    ROTTACH-EGERN, Germany (Reuters) - German police raided a lakeside villa registered to Russian-Uzbek oligarch Alisher Usmanov in the southern state of Bavaria on Wednesday as part of investigations into suspected money-laundering, sources familiar with the matter said. "Any allegations of tax evasion by Mr Usmanov are unfounded, false and damaging to his honour, dignity and reputation, which Mr Usmanov will defend by all disposable legal means," Usmanov's press service said in a statement. Usmanov was added to the Western sanctions list in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • ‘We don’t have the answers.’ Mystery grows over human remains found in Florida woods

    ‘These types of cases are uncommon in our area,’ officials say.

  • China's Nio takes on BMW, Mercedes in home market with flexible battery plan

    Chinese electric-car startup Nio is looking to grab a share of Europe’s growing market for electric vehicles by rolling out a battery leasing and swapping network to cut costs for users, its president told Reuters. Nio plans to build 1,000 battery swapping stations outside China by 2025, most of them in Europe, to service the expanded range of EVs it will begin selling this year in Germany and other markets, said Qin Lihong, who is also a Nio co-founder. Nio opened its first overseas plant in Hungary this month to make power products such as battery swapping stations, which are costly to ship from China because of their size, Qin said.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Bouncing Back Today

    A day after Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares plunged due to the company warning that supply chain issues would eat into third-quarter results, investors are warming to the stock again. Shares of Ford were up as much as 3.7% on Wednesday on hopes that the company's issues, though severe, will be temporary. On Tuesday, Ford quantified the toll these issues were taking.

  • U.S. theft claims soar for Hyundai, Kia vehicles, non-profit group says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. theft claims were nearly twice as common for Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp vehicles compared with all other manufacturers among 2015 through 2019 model-year vehicles, a non-profit group said Thursday. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) Highway Loss Data Institute said many 2015-19 model year Hyundai and Kia vehicles do not have electronic immobilizers, which prevent people from breaking in and bypassing the ignition.

  • Ford’s Profit Warning Shows the Truck Business Is Strong. EVs Could Make It Better.

    Ford's truck business is a cash machine. If its EVs turn out to be more profitable, then Ford's operating profit has room to grow because mix matters.

  • I-75 reopens in Florida after truck crash covers highway in beer

    Four semi trucks and a pickup were involved a Florida pile-up that left I-75 covered in Coors.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Boeing To Axe 150 Finance Jobs In US Following Flight Debacles

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shared plans to cut 150 finance jobs in the U.S. in 2022 to streamline its corporate structure and focus more resources on manufacturing and product development. Boeing would reduce staffing in its information technology and finance departments, Reuters reported citing an email from the company. Boeing ramped up its workforce by 10,000 employees earlier this year and its engineering and manufacturing departments to respond to the market demand. Following two 737 MAX crashes

  • UPS, union reach tentative agreement to extend contract

    UPS Airlines and Teamsters Local 2727, the union representing the company’s aircraft maintenance technicians and related trades, have reached tentative agreement on a three-year contract extension, according to a news release. The pilots, represented by Independent Pilots Association, approved the agreement with 90.72% voting in favor of the contract that included contractual improvements in pilot compensation and retirement.