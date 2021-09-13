U.S. markets open in 5 hours

EV Charging Station Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 30.26% and Hit USD 111.90 Billion by 2028 Backed by Increasing Electrification of Automotive, says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Key Players Studied in this Report are Charge Point Inc. (U.S.), bSchneider Electric (Rueil-Malmaison, France), Tesla Inc. (Palo Alto, California, U.S.), BP Chargemaster (Luton. U.K.), Shell International BV (The Hague, The Netherlands), Webasto Group (Stockdorf, Germany), Siemens AG (Munich, Germany), EVBox (Amsterdam), Eaton (Dublin, Ireland).

Pune, India, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market size is to Hit USD 111.90 Billion by 2028; Stringent Government Regulation for Vehicle Emission to Augment Growth. The global EV Charging Station Market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 111.90 billion by 2028 from USD 17.59 billion in 2021 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 30.26% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled, “EV Charging Station Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 24.16 billion in 2020.

In recent times, demand for Electric Vehicles is rising rapidly worldwide. However, China and the United States are holding the major market share for the same. Since the demand for EVs is increasing, thus electronic charging industry is also propelling. Governments worldwide are contributing towards setting up the charging stations. For instance, the Chinese government has approved the development of fast-charging stations by the national policies. Similarly, in the United States, the government is offering all its support and funds to develop EV charging stations. Such active support by government agencies is likely to fuel the market for level 3 charging stations during the forecast period.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electric-vehicle-ev-charging-stations-market-102058


The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the economy worldwide, and the EV charging stations market was also impacted. Due to the spread of the virus, governments worldwide announced lockdowns. This impacted most of the industries and forced people to stay at home and which, in turn, has reduced the frequent traveling and meeting with others. Moreover, many companies offered work from home for their employees to ensure company continuity in business during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is projected to hinder the market for EV charging stations over the forecast period. It has been reported that remote working practices are predicted to impede the growth of the automotive industry.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electric-vehicle-ev-charging-stations-market-102058


By charger type, the market for electric vehicle charging stations is divided into fast and slow/moderate. By application, it is bifurcated into commercial and residential. Lastly, in terms of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Increasing Purchase of Electric Vehicles to Propel Market Growth

To allure consumers to buy EVs, governments are offering automakers subsidies, rebates, tax exemptions, and fixed quotas. These factors are expected to drive the EV Charging Station Market growth. Since the demand for EVs is rising, the demand for charging stations and established power grids have also increased to ensure that the cars run smoothly. Furthermore, stringent government vehicle emission regulations have made consumers buy EVs.


Quick Buy - Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102058


Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Increasing Working Population

Asia Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the largest position in the market during the forecast period owing to the demand for large-scale EV charging infrastructure in China. The country's fast-rising economy is also fueling the expansion of advanced technologies to improve electrification in China. For instance, China invested nearly USD 2.4 billion in the charging infrastructure to improve its efficiency in 2020. Other Asian nations such as Japan and Korea have significantly increased the number of electric vehicle charging stations in their respective countries in the coming years. The region’s market stood at USD 12.64 billion in 2020.

Europe is expected to showcase significant EV Charging Station Market share in upcoming years, owing to the presence of key players in this area. This is promoting consumers to adopt EVs and autonomous vehicles in the region.

Major key Players studied in report:

  • Charge Point Inc. (U.S.)

  • Schneider Electric (Rueil-Malmaison, France)

  • Tesla Inc. (Palo Alto, California, U.S.)

  • BP Chargemaster (Luton. U.K.)

  • Shell International BV (The Hague, The Netherlands)

  • Webasto Group (Stockdorf, Germany)

  • Siemens AG (Munich, Germany)

  • EVBox (Amsterdam)

  • Eaton (Dublin, Ireland)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/electric-vehicle-ev-charging-stations-market-102058


Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Segmentation:

By Charger Type:

  • Fast

  • Slow/Moderate

By Application Type:

  • Commercial

  • Residential

By Geography

  • North America (U.S. and Canada)

  • Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/electric-vehicle-ev-charging-stations-market-102058


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


