EV CONNECT NAMED TO TIME'S LIST OF THE TIME100 MOST INFLUENTIAL COMPANIES

·2 min read

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. , March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME reveals the second annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list—an extension of the annual TIME100 list of the world's most influential people—that will highlight 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

(PRNewsfoto/EV Connect)
(PRNewsfoto/EV Connect)

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations from every sector—ranging from health care and entertainment to transportation and technology—from our editors and correspondents around the world, as well as from industry experts. Then, TIME editors evaluated each one on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership and success.

"With more than ten years in the EV industry, the EV Connect team has seen the early days of charging, and we firmly believe the backbone of EV charging networks needs to be open and accessible for all," said Jordan Ramer, founder and CEO of EV Connect. "We're honored to be named by TIME magazine for our work as we continue enabling electricity as a transportation fuel and creating a reliable and robust EV ecosystem."

EV Connect is on a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel and helping build the digital backbone to support the massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. Through its innovative, open charging platform, EV Connect simplifies the set-up, management, and optimization of charging stations with premium customer service, from installation to driver support. EV Connect guides companies and cities of all sizes in managing networks of chargers and delivers a seamless EV charging experience that empowers drivers. With EV Connect's powerful software solution, drivers are connected to charging stations, site owners to their ports, utilities to demand data, and service providers to their networks. The platform scales from a single-connector charging station to thousands of connectors across hundreds of sites.

Since its inception in 2010, EV Connect has saved drivers over 1,350,000 gallons of gasoline, powered over 56 million electric miles, and reduced more than 12 million kilograms of greenhouse gasses. The EV Connect platform is ready for many thousands more connectors, site owners, sites, and drivers. Through its powerful and open management platform, EV Connect works with customers like GM, Love's Travel Stops, Marriott, and more, to quickly deploy, manage, troubleshoot, and scale customized E.V. charging networks.

To see the full list of winners, please visit: time.com/100companies

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ev-connect-named-to-times-list-of-the-time100-most-influential-companies-301513555.html

SOURCE EV Connect

