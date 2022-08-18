U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,283.82
    +9.78 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,960.58
    -19.74 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,984.69
    +46.57 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,995.60
    +8.29 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.09
    +1.98 (+2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.40
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.57
    -0.16 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0114
    -0.0066 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8570
    -0.0360 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1973
    -0.0078 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3300
    +0.2400 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,460.41
    +60.26 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.84
    +2.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.85
    +26.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

EV drivers aren't happy with public chargers, new survey says. Neither am I.

Mark Phelan, Detroit Free Press
·5 min read
A bank of electric vehicle charging stations at a Meijer parking lot in Roseville on Monday, April 4, 2022.
A bank of electric vehicle charging stations at a Meijer parking lot in Roseville on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Electric vehicles are getting better, but commercial charging stations aren’t.

That’s the verdict of a new survey by J.D. Power, overwhelmingly supported by issues I’ve recently encountered trying to charge two impressive new EVs at commercial DC Fast charging stations.

Just this month, I’ve had a charger stop working long before the battery was full, and I've been double-billed for a single charge. When was the last time anything like that happened to you at the gas pump?

“What if one of every four times you went to the gas station, the pumps weren’t working?” asked Mark LaNeve, president of Charge Enterprises, which installs and maintains charging stations. “That’s totally unacceptable.”

Data from the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience – Public Charging Satisfaction Study. This data is the Overall Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking for the DC Fast Charger.
Data from the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience – Public Charging Satisfaction Study. This data is the Overall Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking for the DC Fast Charger.

Unacceptable, but typical, according to the survey, which quizzed 11,554 drivers about charging EVs at public stations — both Level 2 and DC Fast Charger — in the first half of 2022.

“The current state of public charging really isn’t very good,” said Brent Gruber, J.D. Power executive director of global automotive and managing director of electric vehicle experience.

The survey concluded: “The growth of EV sales during the past year has been remarkable but has added stress to an already beleaguered public vehicle charging infrastructure.”

It added: “In this growth spurt, owners … are finding the charging infrastructure inadequate and plagued with nonfunctioning stations.”

"Public" is a key word. Department of Energy research shows that more than 80% of EV charging happens at the owners’ home or work, where 240-volt, or Level 2, chargers, top up the batteries.

More: Everything you need to know about charging an EV

MoreCadillac's Lyriq EV answers some questions, leaves others open

From failure to charge to being overcharged

Charging while you work or sleep is easy and convenient. EV owners rave about the ability to start every day with a full battery.

Conversely, the inability to find equally convenient and reliable chargers on long trips, or if you unexpectedly need to charge in your home area, is among the most common reasons other drivers are hesitant or downright hostile to electric vehicles.

“Public charging continues to provide challenges to overall EV adoption and current EV owners alike,” Gruber said. “Not only is the availability of public charging still an obstacle, but EV owners continue to be faced with charging station equipment that is inoperable.” Public satisfaction with Level 2 chargers fell in the Power study, while the faster DC Fast charging was flat.

“Regardless of who’s in first place, satisfaction is not very high,” Gruber said.

Charging while shopping sounded good

In the last three weeks, I’ve had a charger — located in a Meijer parking lot — start, then quit moments after I walked across the parking lot into the grocery store, expecting the battery to be full when I returned. Instead of the 120-odd miles of range I expected, the charger  gave me juice for about 10.

The charger, an EVgo 350kW DC Fast Charger that should be an EV owner’s best friend, packed it in again when I tried a couple of days later. It worked as advertised on my third attempt, delivering 31.3 kW in 29 minutes. I sat in the car the whole time this time, reading a novel I brought with me. Fool me twice, shame on you; fool me three times, I may not be able to drive home.

DC fast charging terminals are great, when they work.
DC fast charging terminals are great, when they work.

So much for the convenience of shopping or getting coffee while my car charged. Not to mention that the smartphone app I used for the transaction crashed repeatedly on earlier attempts to charge.

Data from the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience – Public Charging Satisfaction Study. This data is the Overall Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking for the Level 2 Charging Station.
Data from the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience – Public Charging Satisfaction Study. This data is the Overall Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking for the Level 2 Charging Station.

Or that Electrify America, the biggest charging service, recently charged my credit card twice for a single charging session. Electrify America’s customer service promised to rectify the error, but has that ever happened to you at a Shell station?

These self-inflicted wounds could be fatal to EV adoption.

Because home charging is so prevalent, many EV owners' “first experience with DC Fast charging may be on the Thanksgiving visit to Grandma, which is not when they want to find out their car or its app led them to a charging station that's broken,” said journalist and EV analyst John Voelcker. "Carmakers and public funders need to be far more aggressive in requiring a set level of reliability — north of 95% regardless of reason — and ensuring it's independently monitored.”

And then there was Tesla

Tesla got this right years ago by building a nationwide network of chargers only its vehicles can use. They’re virtually flawless, scoring well above charging companies like Electrify America, EVgo, ChargePoint and Volta in the survey.

“Tesla has a huge advantage,” over other automakers, Gruber said.

It’s not even clear whether other automakers understand what a huge asset Tesla’s charging network is. None is inclined to create a network of proprietary chargers, but some have begun to address the issues.

Ford monitors charging stations, reports problems and removes consistently underperforming stations from those it recommends to owners.

General Motors is working with Pilot Flying J truck stops to build a network of chargers along interstate routes. EVgo — No. 4 in customer satisfaction in the DC Fast Charger category of the survey —will run the chargers, so keep your fingers crossed. Only Tesla's DC supercharging network came in above the segment average, evidence of how great the service gap is, and how much the EV automaker's Supercharger network dominates the industry.

Volkswagen was in the game early, funding Electrify America as part of it penance for deceiving regulators about diesel emissions.

Things charging companies should do, according to experts:

  • Fix chargers quickly when they malfunction.

  • More chargers. “People will sit for 20-30 minutes, not 1½ hours,” LaNeve said.

  • More locations, particularly on interstate highways and other long-haul routes.

  • Locate chargers in convenient, well-lighted and heavily trafficked places.

  • Give drivers something to do while charging: Offer a coffee shop, food or Wi-Fi. “The average DC charging session is 35 minutes. Drivers’ level of satisfaction for something to do is quite low,” Gruber said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: J.D. Power survey finds EV drivers aren't happy with public chargers

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla doesn't need to hit the panic button over China heat wave disruptions just yet

    When news reaches the West, it generates fear-mongering headlines like "China heat wave shuts Tesla suppliers" which have likely rattled investors (because Tesla is all we care about, right?). Lithium battery giant CATL is among the companies that have been ordered to shut down production in the landlocked province of Sichuan, according to a local media report.

  • Amazon's Ring quietly fixed security flaw that put users' camera recordings at risk of exposure

    Amazon-owned Ring quietly fixed a “high-severity” security vulnerability in May that could have allowed malicious actors to access camera recordings from Ring video doorbells and extract users' personal data. Researchers at Atlanta-based application security company Checkmarx discovered the flaw when analyzing Ring's app for Android. This app allows users to monitor footage recorded on video doorbells and security cameras, and has been downloaded more than 10 million times.

  • These electric vehicles qualify for $7,500 tax credit under Inflation Reduction Act

    The new law requires that electric vehicles were assembled in North America to qualify for the rebate.

  • Electric car boom stresses public charging infrastructure, J.D. Power study finds

    J.D. Power points out that there are more Level 2 charging stations in operation than ever, but people are less satisfied with them.

  • 'Just Tell Me If I'm Broke Or Not' — Simone Biles Reveals Her Request For Advisors When It Comes To Managing Her $16M Fortune

    Growing up in a Black household, you likely heard the phrase “don’t jump on my furniture.” And as much as many people tried to adhere to the rule, for some, jumping was a natural passion and interest.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars as trading volume explodes

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors report on Bed Bath & Beyond stock skyrocketing and GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen buying more than 1.6 million Bed Bath & Beyond shares.

  • Why the Girl Scouts’ new cookie is all about the raspberries

    Are raspberries the new “it” food? Just ask the Girl Scouts. The venerable organization, long known for its annual cookie-sales drive, has announced the newest entrant to its array offerings — Raspberry Rally, which is billed as a “thin, crispy” cookie, with a chocolate coating, that is similar in style to the classic Thin Mints, but instead “infused with raspberry flavor.”

  • Jonah Hill Reveals Why He's Stepping Back From Promoting His Own Films

    "If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself," the "21 Jump Street" actor said.

  • Elon Musk’s GOP ties deepen as he appears at a Trump-aligned donor event

    With his attempt to un-buy Twitter not going to trial until October, Elon Musk has spent the interlude by wading even further into politics and the Republican camp by appearing this week at a retreat in Wyoming hosted by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

  • Tennessee football didn't make the Top 25. But it would beat these 4 ranked teams

    Tennessee football didn't make the AP Top 25, but there's a few teams the Vols would be favored to beat.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: EV Giants Are Now Direct Rivals — And Partners

    Tesla and BYD Co. are both fast-growing EV giants. While a lot of attention falls on startups such as Rivian Automotive, Lucid, Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto, as well as traditional automakers pushing into EVs, such as General Motors and Ford Motor, Tesla and BYD are setting the pace. Tesla reported better-than-expected earnings July 20.

  • China's Geely Auto grows EV ambition as fossil fuel vehicle demand sinks

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd aims to increase the proportion of electric vehicles (EVs) in its total sales to 50% in 2023, as it accelerates a transition to electric power amid weakening demand for petrol-driven cars. One out of five vehicles Geely sold in the first half were full electric or hybrid, sales of which increased nearly four fold, compared with a 20% slump in sales of vehicles with combustion engines, according to the company. Hangzhou-based Geely, China's highest-profile automaker globally due to the group's investments in Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz, posted a 35% fall in first-half net profit.

  • Seattle to clean up encampment along Interurban Trail

    The city of Seattle plans to cleanup the homeless encampment along the Interurban Trail.

  • FBI's sealed evidence that led to search of Trump's home focus of court hearing

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) -Sealed records containing evidence the U.S. Justice Department presented to secure court approval to search Donald Trump's Florida home will be at the heart of a hearing on Thursday, when news organizations will try to persuade a federal judge that the public deserves to see the details. The Justice Department has opposed the release of the affidavit containing the evidence, which gave investigators probable cause to believe crimes were committed at Trump's Palm Beach home. The search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was part of a federal investigation into whether Trump illegally removed documents when he left office in January 2021 after losing the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.

  • Whale surprises Argentine paddleboarders

    STORY: Paddleboarders Valentin Villalba and Diego Schulz told local media they were surrounded by 12 whales for around an hour.The men, who did not identify the species of the whales, said they never felt fear, but instead an immense feeling of joy.In the videos, one of them can be seen petting the whale. In another shot, the other paddleboarder is pushed off his board by one of the animals.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy First Solar Stock

    Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) have nearly doubled in a month on the back of strong earnings and the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, and this may just be the start of the company's momentum. First Solar is building two new manufacturing plants at a time when solar panel prices are rising, and demand is growing around the world. The thin-film solar panels First Solar makes work better in extreme conditions, like in deserts or near coastlines, and that's allowed the company to charge a premium versus commodity crystalline silicon solar panels.

  • Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act promises tax credits for new and used electric vehicles — here’s how to actually claim them

    Here's what to know about income caps, sticker-price limits, and rules around final assembly in North America.

  • Why there's a 'high bar' for new EV tax credits, according to a Biden economic adviser

    The White House’s top economic adviser defended restrictions placed on the Inflation Reduction Act’s key tax credits, intended to accelerate electric vehicle adoption.

  • Renewable Energy IPO Breaks Out On 114% Growth

    Boosted by 114% sales growth and a sweeping renewable energy bill, 2021 IPO Montauk Renewables powers a new buy breakout.

  • Biden admin says about 20 models will still qualify for EV tax credits

    The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday, says that if automakers want their electric vehicles to be eligible for tax credits, they'll need to have final assembly in North America. The law, which takes effect immediately, ends credits for about 70% of the 72 models that were previously eligible, according to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. About 20 model year 2022 and early model year 2023 vehicles will still make the cut for EV tax credits of up to $7,500 through the end of the year under the new legislation.