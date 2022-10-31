U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

EV Electric Vehicle Market Size to reach US$ 1108 Bn by 2030 with a 22.5% CAGR, EV Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Research, Trends and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Beyond Market Insights
·6 min read
Beyond Market Insights
Beyond Market Insights

According to Beyond Market Insights, the size of the Global Electric Vehicle Market was worth around USD 178.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1108.8 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 22.5% between 2022 and 2030.

New York, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Market Insights has a recently published research report titled “Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Types (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), by End Use (Private, Commercial), by Components (Battery Cells and Packs, On-Board Charge, Motor, and Others), by Region and Key Players: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Regional Outlook, and Forecast from 2022 to 2030” [178+ Pages Report] in its research database.

The report analyses the Electric Vehicle Market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Electric Vehicle Market.

Get the Free Sample Copy of the Electric Vehicle Market Report @ https://beyondmarketinsights.com/request-sample/4553

Electric Vehicle Market: Overview/ Growth Factors Electricity is used to power electric vehicles. These vehicles are propelled by an electric motor that runs on a continuous supply of energy from batteries rather than an internal combustion engine. Many different types of batteries are used in these cars. Among them are nickel-based designs using lithium-ion, zinc air, molten salt, and other materials. The primary reason for developing the electric vehicle was to replace more environmentally damaging traditional ways of transportation. Its popularity has increased as a result of numerous technological advancements. The supply of high-performance, fuel-efficient, and low-emission vehicles is rising, and there are stricter emission regulations as well as lower battery costs, and rising gas prices. All of these factors are helping to grow the electric vehicle industry. The increasing investments in the electric mobility arena are seen as a driving force in the expansion of the electric car market. However, the significant initial investment required to establish EV fast charging infrastructure, as well as a lack of adequate EV charging infrastructure, are projected to stymie industry growth. Furthermore, high car costs and insufficient standardization of EV charging stations are expected to be challenges for the electric vehicle market during the projection period.

Electric Vehicle Market Segmental Overview

On the basis of vehicle types, the market is segmented into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The passenger cars segment is expected to dominate the global electric vehicle market over the forecast period due to rising demand and sales of passenger automobiles in Asia-Pacific, the passenger car category had a market share of more than. However, due to the presence of original equipment manufacturers and other automakers in the Asia-Pacific area, EVs are adopted there at a high rate. These elements will aid in promoting the expansion of this segment. Due to ongoing advancements in EV batteries that increase the load capacity of commercial vehicles, it is also predicted that the commercial vehicle market would grow in the upcoming years.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://beyondmarketinsights.com/request-customization/4553

Electric Vehicle Market Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the electric vehicle market over the forecast period due to the rising demand for passenger vehicles in developing countries. In terms of passenger cars and other vehicles, China makes up the largest portion. As their governments heavily invest in EV startups to encourage the production and sale of EVs around the world, other nations like Japan, Korea, and India are also opportunistic markets. Government subsidies to market participants from both developing and developed countries, along with strict regulations, are what is causing the electric car industry in the Asia-Pacific area to flourish. The growth of low-emission bus fleets is supported by subsidies and other incentives from China's Ministry of Transport, which has a positive impact on the market.

Buy this Premium Research Report @ https://beyondmarketinsights.com/buy-now/4553

The global Electric Vehicle market is segmented as follows:

Electric Vehicle Market by Components (Qualitative)

  • Battery Cells & Packs

  • On-Board Charge

  • Motor

  • Reducer

  • Fuel Stack

  • Power Control Unit

  • Battery Management System

  • Fuel Processor

  • Power Conditioner

  • Air Compressor

  • Humidifier

Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Types

  • Passenger Cars

  • Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Class

  • Low-priced

  • Mid-priced

  • Luxury

Electric Vehicle Market by Top Speed

  • <125 MPH

  • >125 MPH

Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Drive Type

  • Front Wheel Drive

  • Rear Wheel Drive

  • All Wheel Drive

Electric Vehicle Market by Charging Point Type

  • Normal Charging

  • Super Charging

Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Connectivity

  • V2B or V2H

  • V2G

  • V2V

  • V2X

Electric Vehicle Market by Propulsion

  • BEV - Battery Electric Vehicle

  • PHEV - Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles

  • FCEV - Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicle Market by End Use

  • Private

  • Commercial Fleets

Electric Vehicle Market by Region/Geography

  • North America - United States, Canada, Mexico

  • Europe- France, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Italy, Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific- China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America- Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Browse Complete Electric Vehicle Market Report Details with Table of Content and List of Table Click Here - https://beyondmarketinsights.com/report/electric-vehicle-market/

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@beyondmarketinsights.com | +1 (310) 601-4227 (USA)

 

 

 

 

 

EV Electric Vehicle Market Report Scope

 

 

Report Attribute

Details

 

 

Market size value in 2021

USD 178.5 billion

 

 

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 1108.8 billion

 

 

Growth Rate

CAGR of 22.5 % from 2022 to 2030

 

 

Base year for estimate

2021

 

 

Historical data

2017 - 2021

 

 

Forecast period

2022 - 2030

 

 

Quantitative units

Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030

 

 

Report Coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, Trends
competitive landscape, and growth factors

 

 

Segments Covered

Components, Vehicle Types, Vehicle Class, Speed, Vehicle Connectivity, Propulsion
Vehicle Drive Type, Charging Point Type, End-User, Applications, Region

 

 

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

 

 

Country scope

U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico and Others

 

 

Key companies profiled

Tesla, Volkswagen AG, Saic motors, BYD, Stellantis, BMW Group, Nissan motors, Hyundai Group, Great wall motors, Toyota motor corp., GAC motors, Renault Group, and Others

 

 

 

 

 

Browse other latest Research Reports of Beyond Market Insights:

About Us
Beyond Market Insights is a top market research company delivering industry expertise and meticulous consulting services to customers for their business expansion. The reports and services delivered by Beyond Market Insights are used by respected educational institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to estimate and understand the changing international and regional business environments.

Our client's trust in our solutions and services has made us boundless every time the most useful. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in the right decision-making and direction for strategies to expand their business.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

Contact Us
Beyond Market Insights
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

USA: +1 (310) 601-4227
Email: sales@beyondmarketinsights.com
Web: https://beyondmarketinsights.com/


