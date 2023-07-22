EV exhibit shows what's old is new again at Ford Piquette Avenue Plant Museum

What’s old is sort of what’s new and it's being showcased July 28-30 in a new exhibit at the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant Museum that celebrates electric vehicles of the past, EVs of the future and Detroit’s role in it all.

Sponsored by Henry Ford III and his wife, Emily, the “EVs: Then and Now” exhibit will highlight Detroit’s role as a hotbed of production and innovation of EVs over the past 100 years. EVS were popular in the early 1900s before the internal combustion engine took over and gas-powered vehicles become the norm. EVs are now making a comeback as the powering revolution unfolds.

Besides some cool historic and present-day EVs, there will also be a few expert panels and speakers examining the connection between Detroit, EVs and what is taking place today.

Henry Ford III is pictured in the driver's seat of a sit-in car in the dealership exhibit at the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant Museum. Left of Ford is Phillip Sarofim, founder and chief executive officer of Trousdale Ventures. Far right is Freeman Thomas, CEO of Meyers Manx who make EV dune buggies. Next to Thomas is Hinrich Woebcken, senior executive advisor, CesiumAstro.

Ford, a trustee of the museum and board member at Ford Motor Co., is the great-great grandson of the company’s patriarch. He’s the son of Edsel (and Cynthia) Ford, who is the son of Henry Ford II. Henry Ford III will speak July 28 during the opening festivities.

I’ll moderate a conversation July 30 with Matt Anderson, curator of transportation at the Henry Ford, as well.

The Piquette Plant, built by Ford in 1904, is in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood, known as the “cradle of the automotive industry.” The plant is also the birthplace of the Model T. Today, the museum is a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to the celebration of Detroit’s auto lineage and spirit of innovation.

“Piquette is such a special place,” Ford told me as we chatted Monday. “It’s one of the last truly authentic examples of what factory life was like in the early 1900s.”

It’s also the perfect backdrop for this exhibit.

The Ford Piquette Avenue Plant Museum in Detroit.

“I don’t think a lot of people understand or appreciate what was going on with EVs here in the early 1900s. Detroit really was sort of an early Silicon Valley,” Ford said.

With the auto industry looking to EVs for the future, I was curious how he thought the transition was going and what might inspire more consumers to consider them.

“It’s coming,” he said of the transformation (he drives a F150 Lightning). “The change has started. And as EVs offer a competitive value for consumers, more people will buy them.”

Changing with the times: A balancing act

Speaking of mobility and change, many were surprised when Trevor Pawl, the 40-year-old mobility chief for the state of Michigan, announced he was leaving in January to travel the globe with his wife and two young children.

It isn’t often someone just picks up and leaves, especially mid-career, but that’s what he did. I saw a photo he posted on social media this week and reached out to see how his adventure was going and ask why he decided to do so now.

Trevor Pawl, former mobility chief for the state of Michigan, left the job in January. He is shown here with his wife, Jessica Pawl, and their two kids on their journey across the world. Here they are in Charmonix, France, in June 2023.

“My wife, Jessica, and I began saving for an aspirational year of travel as soon as we got married,” seven years ago, he explained. “We felt the time was right,” to do this now, with a growing family, “before our oldest begins school and while our infant daughter was easily portable.”

So, what’s it been like traveling with two young children?

“It has been exhausting, beautiful, and one of the best decisions we’ve ever made,” he said. “There have been some hard moments, but they’ve helped Jess and I grow in ways we could have never imagined before the trip. And, although they may not remember, we hope that exposing our kids to new environments and cultures sets them up to love, and be curious about, the world they’ll be growing up in.”

Their adventure winds down this fall when their youngest starts preschool.

On the heels of the pandemic, which thrust lots of things into overload and unchartered waters, many folks were inspired to change course in their jobs or careers, Gregory Thrasher, assistant professor of management in the school of business at Oakland University, told me. He has given speeches, lectures and written numerous papers about work life trajectories and what motivates them.

For some, that change boils down to wanting work-life balance and re-prioritizing things; for others it has been about a recalibration of careers.

“This really is less of a generational thing and has more to do with people having stopped as a result of the pandemic, looking at their lives and careers, and deciding they want more, or maybe something totally different,” Thrasher said.

Four years ago, talking about working remotely for example, wasn’t being discussed in a wholesale way but today it is a major conversation piece and growing point of contention for some employers and employees as people rethink careers and jobs, he said.

Ann Marie Dennis worked in law enforcement for 20 years in departments across the region when she decided she wanted to go in a new direction. She began taking classes at Oakland University and focused on social work. Dennis will graduate with a master's degree in social work from OU in 2024. She just wrote a new book, “Behind Her Badge: A Woman’s Journey into and out of Law Enforcement," about her experience.

I asked if there was a moment that inspired her to chart a new path.

Ann Marie Dennis worked in law enforcement for 20 years and decided she wanted to become a social worker. She's taking graduate classes at Oakland University and expects to graduate in 2024.

“I think my second spinal fusion (surgery) was the real catalyst letting me know that I wasn't going to be able to physically do the job anymore,” she said. “As soon as I went back to school and started taking classes, I knew that I would never be able to go back. Now that I've found social work, I feel like I've finally found the place where I was always supposed to be.”

Indeed, even yours truly is (to a degree) taking advantage of the more pronounced work-life balance focus found in some quarters. As longtime readers of this column know, for the last 18 years I have hosted a Sunday public affairs show, “Michigan Matters,” on CBS Detroit. The station, as I’m sure some of you know, launched broadcast and streaming news in January 2023. It had been over 20 years since it last did so. It started with weeknight news and had been adding more along the way. Starting a news operation from scratch is a massive undertaking and I will soon tell the story in this space about what that has been like. That said, the station needs all hands on deck to focus on gearing up for more so I’m taking the summer off as "Michigan Matters" goes on hiatus (our first real break since we began in March 2005).

It goes without saying 2024 promises to be a big year in Michigan on lots of fronts and the show will return this fall, ready to roll. While not the drastic change made by Pawl or Dennis, it’s good to recharge the batteries once in a while.

The bottom line on what’s taking place across our region, COVID-19 changed the work landscape and it will be those who are nimble and willing to try new things who will continue to thrive.

