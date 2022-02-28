U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

EV Manufacturer Mullen Announces Progress on Solid-State Polymer Battery Pack Development

Mullen Technologies, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • MULN
Mullen Technologies, Inc.
Mullen Technologies, Inc.

Data collected from solid-state cell testing shows impressive results, including a range of 600-plus miles on a full charge and over 300 miles of range delivered in 18 minutes with DC fast charging. Solid-state polymer batteries are slated for the second generation of the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover.

BREA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces an update on Mullen’s next-generation solid-state polymer battery technology, which is a significant advancement over today’s current lithium-Ion batteries.

Mullen’s testing of solid-state polymer cells reveals the potential for a 150-kilowatt-hour battery pack that delivers over 600-plus miles of range and highlights an 18-minute DC fast charge which can yield over 300 miles of range. Mullen is working towards utilizing solid-state polymer battery packs in its second generation Mullen FIVE EV Crossovers, with in-vehicle prototype testing set for 2025. Mullen’s first-generation FIVE EV Crossover, due in late 2024, is planned to launch with traditional lithium-ion cell chemistry.

Mullen is also conducting extensive research and development into other advanced battery technologies, including lithium-sulfur and lithium-iron-phosphate. Mullen's ultimate goal is to deliver EV batteries that will surpass today's existing lithium-Ion technology and offer a host of benefits such as increased efficiency, energy density, and range while also lowering the cost, weight, thermal and environmental risks.

“We’ve conducted successful testing and will begin pack level development next,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The test data collected shows an impressive outcome and future for solid-state batteries. To sum up, we tested our 300 Ah (ampere hour) cell which yielded 343 Ah at 4.3 volts, and the results surpassed all expectations. We can say with almost certainty that this technology, once implemented on the Mullen FIVE, will deliver over 600 miles of range on a full charge. The future is bright for Mullen Automotive.”

Mullen has recently announced a string of key partnerships with hofer powertrain, Comau, ARRK, Dürr, and DSA Systems for EV powertrain, engineering, manufacturing, vehicle production systems, and over-the-air (OTA) and vehicle system diagnostics, respectively. The Company expects these strategic developments to play a crucial role in bringing the FIVE to market with the latest technology and in the shortest amount of time. Mullen FIVE was also named "Top Zero Emission SUV" as part of the ZEVA® Awards at the Los Angeles International Auto Show in November 2021, where the vehicle made its debut.

The FIVE is built on an EV crossover skateboard platform that offers multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels in a svelte design that is “Strikingly DifferentTM and exciting to experience in person. Learn more about the Mullen FIVE at MullenUSA.com.

About Mullen
Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether the Company will achieve its objectives of launching its EV crossover, the FIVE within anticipated timelines and if so, if the FIVE will be a success; and whether the Company’s partnerships with ARRK, Dürr, and DSA Systems and Over the Air (OTA) will result in expediting the rollout of the FIVE. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; and (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:
Mullen Automotive, Inc.
+1 (714) 613-1900
www.MullenUSA.com

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com


