EV Maker VinFast’s Wild Rally Makes It as Big as Ford and GM Combined

(Bloomberg) -- Vinfast Auto Ltd. shares skyrocketed 130% to add an eye-popping $53 billion in market value to the Vietnamese electric vehiclemaker on Tuesday, extending a raucous week since it went public.

The stock’s now 280% surge from an Aug. 15 debut has vaulted its market capitalization beyond $93 billion, making it bigger than BYD Co Ltd. and putting its paper value in-line with that of General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. combined. Tuesday’s rally came as more than 12 million shares changed hands, with investors flipping the stock that has a small portion of shares available for trading.

VinFast continues to be the top performing company that went public via a special-purpose acquisition company merger, trading above $40 a piece after its tie-up with Black Spade Acquisition Co. Just 1.3 million shares are currently available for trading, meaning investors should brace for volatility as lower-float stocks are prone to see big swings.

Additionally, many companies that merged with blank check firms have had rallies that fizzle out in the days and weeks after a deal closes, when the social media buzz subsides. De-SPACs that have made their debut this year have seen a median slump of about 45%, with 14 of them wiping out more than 80% of their value, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

