Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) financials are a mess. The company is burning billions in cash and can't sell vehicles profitably. Within a year, it will need to raise money to build its next manufacturing facility and still won't be generating cash.

A company flush with cash is General Motors (NYSE: GM), which has struggled in the EV market. In this video, Travis Hoium shows why these are a perfect match for a merger.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 21, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 22, 2024.

Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

EV Merger Ahead? Why GM Should Buy Rivian Today was originally published by The Motley Fool