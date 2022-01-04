U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,798.25
    +12.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,560.00
    +105.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,509.00
    +23.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.00
    +8.60 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.30
    +0.22 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.50
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1280
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.80
    -0.42 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3482
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.2990
    +0.9630 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,553.65
    -706.08 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,187.24
    -3.58 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.68
    +104.14 (+1.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

EV Nickel announces continued High-Grade Nickel Intersections from Langmuir, completing the Phase 1 Drilling

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • The second half of the Phase 1 drill program on the Langmuir Nickel Project included:

    • EV21-09 intersects 15.7 metres grading 1.14% Ni on eastern margin of W4

    • EV21-01 intersection extended to 19.5 metres grading 0.96% Ni

  • These results now confirm nickel sulphide mineralization to the east and west of the W4 Zone

  • Phase 2 drilling starts now, on additional high priority targets, full details of the plan to be released next week

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to report the assay results for the full Phase 1 drill program on the Langmuir Nickel Project ("Langmuir" or the "Property"). Building off of the first half results shared in December (see December 8, 2021 News Release), Rogue continues to identify high-grade mineralization along trend of the W4 Zone.

Phase 1 focussed within and proximal to the W4 Zone and was designed to test gaps within the historic drilling, provide representative intersections of the mineralization and test the favourable ultramafic horizon to the east and west of the W4 mineralization. Phase 1 totalled 20 holes, comprising 4,192 metres of diamond drilling.

Hole EV21-09 intersected 15.7 metres grading 1.14% Ni starting at a drill depth of 123.30 metres, testing an area along the eastern boundary of the W4 Zone, outside of the previously identified nickel mineralization from the historic exploration. Hole EV21-09 represents a significant, near surface intercept demonstrating potential to expand the known mineralization along the edges and at depth in the W4 Zone.

A short drill interval of nickel sulphide mineralization identified in EV21-14, approximately 85 metres west of the interpreted western boundary of the W4 Zone, indicates that the stratigraphic horizon hosting the W4 Zone continues to be a fertile geological sequence with the potential to host additional nickel sulphide mineralization. This favourable stratigraphic horizon will form a portion of the planned diamond drilling in the Phase 2 program.

"The strong results of the Phase 1 drill program confirmed the potential of the Langmuir Project to host high grade, high nickel tenor, near surface nickel sulphide mineralization." states Paul Davis, EVNi's Vice President of Exploration. "The intersection of nickel sulphide mineralization to the west of the W4 Zone indicates that the komatiitic ultramafic sequence associated with the W4 Zone, both to the east and west of the observed mineralized zone, remains sulphide saturated with the potential to host additional nickel sulphide zones that will be explored during the Phase 2 drill program."

"Our first priority at EV Nickel is finding more nickel at Langmuir and this confirmation of the mineralization to the east and west of W4 starts us down that path," said Sean Samson, President & CEO of EVNi.

The complete results of the Phase 1 drill program are included in Table 1 (second half results in bold):

Detailed location and depth details of the Phase 1 drill program are in Table 2 and are plotted on Figure 1.

Upcoming Release of Drilling Information

EVNI plans to provide the full details of the Phase 2 drilling plan next week.

Assay QA/QC

Drill core samples from the 2021 drill program at the Langmuir Project are cut and bagged at the core logging facility located near the property and transported to ALS Canada Ltd for analysis. Samples, along with certified standards and blanks that are included by the Company for quality assurance and quality control, were prepared and analyzed at the laboratory. Samples are crushed to 70% less than 2mm. A riffle split is pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Nickel, copper, cobalt and sulphur are analyzed by sodium peroxide fusion with an ICP finish and platinum, palladium and gold by fire assay and ICP-AES finish. These and future assay results may vary from time to time due to re‒analysis for quality assurance and quality control.

About EV Nickel Inc.

EV Nickel's mission is to accelerate the transition to clean energy. It is a Canadian nickel exploration company, focussed on the Shaw Dome area, south of Timmins, Ontario. The Shaw Dome area is home to its Langmuir project which includes W4, the basis of a 2010 historical estimate of 677K tonnes @ 1.00% Ni, ~15M lbs of Class 1 Nickel. EV Nickel plans to grow and advance a nickel business, targeting the growing demand for Class 1 Nickel, from the electric vehicle battery sector. EV Nickel has almost 9,100 hectares to explore across the Shaw Dome and has identified 30km of additional favourable strike length.

Qualified Person

The Company's Projects are under the direct technical supervision of Paul Davis, P.Geo., and Vice-President of the Company. Mr. Davis is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release. There are no known factors that could materially affect the reliability of the information verified by Mr. Davis.

Cautionary Note Regarding the Langmuir project's 2010 historical estimate:

Historical mineral resources for Langmuir were estimated by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., as documented in a report entitled, "Golden Chalice Resources Inc., Mineral Resource Evaluation, Langmuir W4 Project, Ontario, Canada", dated June 28, 2010 (the "Historical Report"). A qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, has not done sufficient work to verify the historical assay results and technical information reported herein. The Company is not treating the Historical Report as current. The reader is cautioned not to rely upon any of the Historical Report, or the estimates therein. The historical estimates are presented herein as geological information only, as a guide to follow-up technical work, and for targeting of confirmation and exploration drilling.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although EV Nickel believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in business plans and strategies, market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under various contractual arrangements, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, and to explore and develop its projects and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration, future prices of metals and other commodities, environmental challenges and risks, the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop its projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives, changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with such laws and regulations, the Company's ability to obtain required shareholder or regulatory approvals, dependence on key management personnel, natural disasters and global pandemics, including COVID-19 and general competition in the mining industry. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. The forward-looking information in this press release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of EV Nickel based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Contact Information
For further information, visit www.evnickel.com

Or contact: Sean Samson, Chief Executive Officer at info@evnickel.com.
EV Nickel Inc.
200 - 150 King St. W,
Toronto, ON M5H 1J9www.evnickel.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE: EV Nickel Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680840/EV-Nickel-announces-continued-High-Grade-Nickel-Intersections-from-Langmuir-completing-the-Phase-1-Drilling

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Money Machines

    Stock valuations are driven primarily by expectations of future cash flows. Investors, therefore, should look closely at the ability of companies to generate significant cash flow -- and what the companies do with that cash flow. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) generated almost $66 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months.

  • Better Buy: Novavax vs. Moderna

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are two of the biotech industry's biggest success stories from the coronavirus vaccine race. With Novavax's jab racking up approval after approval in recent weeks, revenue will soon start to flood in, just as it did for Moderna. Is Moderna's growth story approaching a plateau just as Novavax is starting its ascent with gusto, or will Moderna manage to increase its momentum?

  • Tencent to cut voting stake in Singapore tech group Sea

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Chinese gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings Ltd has agreed to convert its Class B ordinary shares in Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce firm Sea Ltd into Class A ordinary shares, reducing its voting power to under 10%. In a statement issued on Tuesday, U.S.-listed Sea said Tencent and its affiliates, which together hold a 21.3% stake in the company, had given an irrevocable notice to convert all their Class B ordinary shares. Upon conversion, all outstanding class B shares of Sea will be beneficially owned by Forrest Li, the founder, chairman and CEO of Sea, whose market value of $124 billion makes it Southeast Asia's most valued company.

  • Tesla, Apple and the new China syndrome: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, January 4, 2021.

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's Landlord? Earn up to 8.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • 8 hot tech stocks Goldman Sachs loves in 2022

    Back up the truck on these hot tech names, says Goldman Sachs.

  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Is About To Turn The Corner

    Amarin Corporation plc ( NASDAQ:AMRN ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to...

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • Why Boeing Stock Rose Today

    Investors took heart from a positive statement from a key aerospace supplier and a change of sentiment helped the sector early in 2022.

  • PayPal shares edge higher on BMO upgrade, AMD stock rises after GS names it ‘top pick,’ bitcoin dips

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre discuss PayPal's climb after BMO upgraded it to outperform, AMD's rise after being named a "top pick" by Goldman Sachs, and the price of bitcoin.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Surges on First Trading Day of 2022

    The first trading day of 2022 was a breakout one for American depositary shares of the key chip maker had its best day since July 2020 on Monday. TSMC (ticker: TSM) ADRs rose 7.1% to close at $128.80—good for its biggest percentage gain since July 29, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The gain for TSMC stock came despite a lack of material updates from the chip maker.

  • Inflation Won’t Be Driving Markets in 2022. Here’s What Will.

    Rising consumer prices are yesterday's story. Here's what Larry Hatheway and Alex Friedman of Jackson Hole Economics are focusing on today.

  • China Evergrande gets building demolition order; share trading halted

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Cash-strapped property developer China Evergrande Group said on Monday it had been ordered to demolish 39 under-construction residential buildings on the resort island of Hainan, as its shares were suspended from trading. Evergrande is struggling to repay more than $300 billion in liabilities https://www.reuters.com/business/what-analysts-have-say-about-evergrande-default-risks-rise-2021-09-21, including nearly $20 billion of offshore bonds deemed in cross-default by ratings agencies last month after it missed payments. Once China's top-selling developer and now at the heart of an unprecedented liquidity squeeze in the property sector, Evergrande has been scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors.

  • Rick Rule: Your cash savings will be crucial during a 'dramatic reckoning' — here's how to crash-proof your portfolio for 2022

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • What will happen during the next Bitcoin halving?

    Every Bitcoin user and miner is well-aware of the term Bitcoin halving and what it means to Bitcoin. The halving is the name for one of the most highly anticipated events in Bitcoin’s history.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Primed for 2022 Gains

    Wall Street traders have no shortage of cliches, and here’s a happy thought for the New Year: ‘So goes January, so goes the year.’ Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist from CFRA Research, has taken note of this quirk, writing: “If the market does well in the month of January, then it usually does well for the full year. But if we find that a lot of money has flowed into the markets, right off the bat, then the indication is that it's likely to be a very good year.” Talking of sentiment, the

  • Is It Time to Throw in the Towel on Novavax?

    Last month, I went out on a limb with a prediction about Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). On Dec. 14, I wrote that Novavax stock could "soar 20% or more within the next 20 days." Within three days, shares jumped 29%. Since then, Novavax gave up all of those gains and then some.

  • My Top 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    Are you looking for passive income? Ring in 2022 with blue chip stocks that pay you for holding them.

  • Why Apple Stock Climbed to a New All-Time High Today

    The tech titan briefly achieved a stunning $3 trillion market cap -- and analysts see even more gains ahead for investors.

  • Conservative Stock Portfolio: 10 Best Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best conservative stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Conservative Stock Portfolio: 5 Best Stocks To Buy. Analysts have been revising their economic forecasts for the beginning of 2022 as growth expectations take a major hit due […]