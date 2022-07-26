U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

EV Nickel Initiates Surface Water Baseline Monitoring Study on Shaw Dome Nickel Project's Langmuir W4 Zone

EV Nickel Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • EVNI.V

● Environmental study will provide baseline reference for surface waters
● Commissioned Timmins-based Blue Heron Environmental to complete the study
● Represents a first step in preparation for permitting and advancement of the Langmuir W4 Zone

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / EV Nickel Inc. (TSX-V:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commissioned Blue Heron Environmental ("Blue Heron") to initiate a surface monitoring program that will document the hydrology and water quality baseline data for the area around the Langmuir W4 Zone, part of the Shaw Dome Nickel Project.

EV Nickel Inc., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Press release picture
EV Nickel Inc., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Press release picture

The surface water monitoring program will capture the seasonal variability on a quarterly basis and represents an important step required to advance the Langmuir W4 Zone along a permitting pathway. Blue Heron is familiar with the Langmuir W4 Zone, having completed preliminary surface water monitoring around W4 in 2010. Work is scheduled to commence immediately on the program to capture the summer season conditions on the surface waters around the project.

"Understanding the water quality and stream flow conditions is important to ensure that any development of the Langmuir W4 Zone has the smallest possible impact on the surrounding environment," states Sean Samson, President and CEO of EV Nickel. "Plus, the information collected in the surface water monitoring program will provide EVNi with the information required to approach the Provincial and Federal ministries to advance the Zone forward on a path towards permitting and development, inline with EVNi's objective of building a Clean Nickel TM business across the Shaw Dome Nickel Project".

The Langmuir W4 Zone represents undeveloped, high grade, near surface mineralization that is in close proximity to processing opportunities. EVNi continues to explore the W4 Zone, including testing the down plunge continuation of the sulphide mineralization, referred to as the "W4 Extension", all with the intent to provide an updated resource estimate in 2023 (for further detail, please the see news release dated July 11, 2022).

About EV Nickel Inc.
EV Nickel's mission is to accelerate the transition to clean energy. It is a Canadian nickel exploration company, focussed on the Shaw Dome Nickel Project, south of Timmins, Ontario. In addition to extensive historic production, the Shaw Dome area is home to the Langmuir W4 Zone, the basis of a 2010 historical estimate of 677K tonnes @ 1.00% Ni, ~15M lbs of Class 1 Nickel. EV Nickel plans to grow and advance a Clean Nickel TM business, targeting the growing demand for Class 1 Nickel from the electric vehicle battery sector. EV Nickel has more than 30,000 hectares to explore and has identified more than 100km of favourable strike length.

Qualified Person
The Company's Projects are under the direct technical supervision of Paul Davis, P.Geo., and Vice-President of the Company. Mr. Davis is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release. There are no known factors that could materially affect the reliability of the information verified by Mr. Davis.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although EV Nickel believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in business plans and strategies, market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under various contractual arrangements, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, and to explore and develop its projects and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration, future prices of metals and other commodities, environmental challenges and risks, the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop its projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives, changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with such laws and regulations, the Company's ability to obtain required shareholder or regulatory approvals, dependence on key management personnel, natural disasters and global pandemics, including COVID-19 and general competition in the mining industry. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. The forward-looking information in this press release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of EV Nickel based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Contact Information
For further information, visit www.evnickel.com
Or contact: Sean Samson, Chief Executive Officer at samson@evnickel.com.
EV Nickel Inc.
200 - 150 King St. W,
Toronto, ON M5H 1J9
www.evnickel.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release

SOURCE: EV Nickel Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709761/EV-Nickel-Initiates-Surface-Water-Baseline-Monitoring-Study-on-Shaw-Dome-Nickel-Projects-Langmuir-W4-Zone

