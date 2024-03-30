What’s an EV-ready corridor and how close do you live to one?

The future of electric vehicle adoption in the United States is taking shape on computer-generated maps of the Interstate Highway system in Argonne National Laboratory, a high-security complex in a deceptively parklike setting in suburban Chicago.

Argonne National Laboratory developed hardware and software for vehicle charging and improved grid efficiency.

Born in the “Oppenheimer” era of the Manhattan Project, the sprawling lab includes buildings dating to the 1940s and ultra-modern facilities that created technologies that underpin the latest EVs.

A key program today: promoting and helping to plan a national charging grid, so EV owners can drive countrywide with the same confidence as owners of gasoline-powered cars.

Range anxiety is real

“People worry it’s not as easy to charge an EV as finding a gas station,” researcher Yan Zhou told me. “Charging infrastructure is a barrier to EV adoption” because people worry about not being able to find a charger when they need one.

Zhou is among the researchers working to determine where the chargers need to go to make EV travel as stress-free and reliable as we’ve come to expect from gasoline-powered cars and trucks.

“Building a national charging network that’s efficient and available to everyone is vital,” she said.

The continually changing map of EV-ready corridors along major travel routes is the genesis of that network: a way to ensure there are chargers where drivers need them.

Why government researchers are doing this work

The U.S. national labs are charged with basic research to develop technologies and manufacturing processes that will reduce U.S. energy consumption and promote employment. Part of the Department of Energy, they also do top-secret development linked to national defense and Joe Biden alone knows what else.

When it comes to electric vehicles, Argonne and the other national labs developed the battery chemistry many of them use and the software that allows DC fast chargers (DCFCs) to fill those batteries in minutes rather than hours, and more.

DOE figures show EV owners do 80% to 90% of their EV charging at home or work, Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe said as he unveiled three new EVs on March 7.

The real worry comes from potential EV buyers who are nervous about being able to charge quickly on long drives from one city to another, for business, vacations, etc. The answer to that worry is more DCFCs along major transportation routes.

There are currently around 40,000 DCFCs in the U.S. Some projections of EV growth say the U.S. will need 175,000-200,000 by 2030.

What makes a corridor EV ready?

Researchers at Argonne use the ever-changing maps to track the development what DOE calls ‘EV-ready corridors’ on interstate highways and other major roads.

To qualify as ready, a major road must have at least four DCFCs every 50 miles. Each station must have at least four chargers, all of which can simultaneously deliver 150 kW of power to charge four vehicles at once. That’s enough power to charge many EVs — depending on battery software and other variables — from around 10% to 80% in a half hour or so. You can plot your travel from charger to charger using the up to date DOE map of DCFCs on and near major highways.

The ability to charge at that rate or faster, without having to wait to use a charger, is a key to enabling EVs to cover long distances in about the same time as a gasoline-powered vehicles. General Motors cites data saying that while most people think they only spend a couple of minutes stopped as highway gas stations, the average stop is about 20 minutes, including stretching legs, restroom breaks, buying refreshments, etc.

Unlike gasoline pumps, which need to be attended while they work, EV owners can walk away and do other things while their vehicle charges.

Argonne National Laboratory's Smart Energy Plaza features DC fast chargers, a canopy with 80 kW of solar charging capacity and 1 mWh of battery storage.

75,000 miles down, 100K miles to go

About 75,000 miles of major inter-city corridors already are EV-ready, but that’s a drop in the bucket, mainly on the East and West coasts and Great Lakes region.

Vast stretches of the country remain charging deserts, areas where EV drivers have to change their route or anticipate having to wait for an open charger.

“People want assurance they can rely on the public charging network,” Zhou said.

Improving the network needs a combination of government incentives and initiatives by business. The federal Infrastructure Act includes $5 billion to build a backbone of chargers along major routes and an additional $2.5 billion for rural areas and other underserved communities. The Infrastructure Act calls for “a convenient, accessible, equitable” national network of chargers.

“All industry stakeholders must participate,” Zhou said, including automakers, service station operators and other businesses. “Private industry is making a significant contribution to building a network. The federal contribution is a drop in the bucket.

Lots more fast EV chargers are coming, fast

I recently successfully used one of the first of the new chargers that are part of a DCFC network General Motors and Pilot Flying J are opening on highways across the country. That program will install 2,000 individual chargers at 500 Pilot Flying J stations on underserved routes.

The Department of Energy considers a traffic corridor EV-ready if it has at least 4 350 kW DC fast chargers every 50 miles.

“We’re going to put them everywhere,” GM head of public charging Alex Keros told me.

“The current federal programs are unprecedented opportunities to expand EV charging infrastructure throughout the country’s key travel corridors. We will continue … to help lower the barriers to overall adoption and make long-distance EV travel a reality for all drivers.”

GM’s also part of the seven-company consortium called Ionna that plans to install “at least 30,000 chargers” at stations in the U.S. and Canada. BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis are the other partners in the consortium. Tesla is opening its 15,000-charger nationwide DCFC network to drivers of other brands. That network of chargers, which Tesla calls superchargers, was the first DCFC network. It’s ease of use and reliability have been the envy of owners of other EVs.

