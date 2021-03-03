U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

EV rivals Tesla, Rivian unite to target direct sales legislation

Aria Alamalhodaei
·5 min read

Tesla, Rivian, Lordstown Motors and Lucid Motors -- potential rivals in the burgeoning EV market -- are working together to pass laws that would allow direct sales in at least eight states with another batch of proposed legislation likely being introduced this year.

Passage of such legislation would clear the way for EV giants like Tesla, along with newcomers Lucid and Rivian, which have yet to bring a vehicle to market, to sell directly to consumers. However, Tesla's cooperation could also cost the company its monopoly on direct sales in some states.

Tesla and a growing number of new EV companies have a different business model than legacy automakers like GM, Ford and Stellantis. Tesla sells vehicles through their own branded stores -- similar to how Apple sells its products -- and do not have franchised dealerships. The direct sales model has attracted the ire of auto dealers, who benefit from long-established rules in all 50 states that prevent manufacturers with existing franchisees from opening their own dealerships to compete with them. Tesla and other allies argue that because they don't have franchise dealers, they should be allowed to sell directly to consumers.

"We support our other EV-only manufacturers and their desires to sell direct-to-consumers, to invest, to create jobs and to do that unfettered as we are allowed," Thad Kurowski, senior policy manager at Tesla, said while testifying in the state of Washington during the House's Consumer Protection and Business Committee. Washington is one of many states where such legislation is being considered. Tesla has six retail locations in the state.

Similar legislation is being considered in Connecticut, Nebraska, Georgia, New York, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Nevada. Some of these states ban all EV manufacturers from directly selling to customers; some only permit Tesla, at the exclusion of other companies, but cap the number of retail stores it can open.

It's a rare moment of cooperation for EV manufacturers, companies that must contend not only with each other but with legacy automakers for market share. Relations between the companies have not always been so copacetic: Tesla last July filed a lawsuit against Rivian alleging theft of trade secrets and talent poaching. Rivian responded that two of the three claims in the case were nothing more than an attempt to smear its reputation.

Tesla takes aim at Rivian in lawsuit alleging trade secret theft, poaching talent

Tesla is a veteran of battles with state legislatures over direct sales. At least a dozen states, including Arizona, Colorado and Utah have reversed bans that prevented Tesla from selling directly to consumers either through new legislation or via the courts.

Michigan, home to major automakers GM and Ford, has been a longtime battleground.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder signed a bill in 2014 that was initiated and backed by the Michigan Automobile Dealers Association, banning Tesla from selling directly to consumers in the state. Two years later, Tesla sued the state of Michigan when it denied Tesla a dealership license. The Michigan Legislature last December considered a bill that would have banned all direct sales except for Tesla, an arrangement that allowed the automaker to deliver cars to customers, so long as the vehicle sale and title transfer didn't occur in the state. That special exception for Tesla was removed from the proposed legislation, a move that would have threatened what little progress it had in the state. At the end, though, the legislation died, leaving Tesla's arrangement intact.

Lucid is leading the charge in some states where direct sales legislation is being considered, according to Daniel Witt, who worked at Tesla before joining the new EV entrant as a public policy lead. Witt emphasized the bills are the result of efforts from the coalition of EV companies, grassroots lobbying from EV owners and EV enthusiasts and consumer groups. The legislation has also found support from environmental and clean energy groups, which argue that consumer choice and ease of access are key to helping people transition away from internal combustion engine cars.

"Any situation where the door got closed behind Tesla was not a matter of trying to gain a market advantage so much as it was just a product of the negotiations in a given legislature," Witt said. "By and large, whether it's New York, or Washington or Connecticut, we're all rowing in the same direction."

In a statement to TechCrunch, the Washington State Auto Dealers Association said franchised dealers support the transition toward zero-emission vehicles and want to sell them at their locations. But it said the direct sale bill is a "battle of Main Street vs. Wall Street."

Rivian fires back at Tesla in lawsuit, accuses automaker of attempting to ‘malign its reputation’

"Electric vehicle manufacturers perpetuate [the] myth of the middleman when the reality is that they would bear the same costs if they built their own stores, but would ship their revenue to their billionaire investors out of state after the sale is made instead of reinvesting in the community," the group said.

The organization pointed out that Rivian has garnered $500 million in funding from Ford.

"What would stop Ford from abandoning its dealer network, and shifting the profits dealers generate for the company out of Ford and into greater ownership of Rivian? Or GM from spinning off an EV subsidiary?" the group said in its statement.

EV manufacturers have a long legislative road ahead of them. Bills generally must clear legislative committees and receive majority votes from both the House and Senate before being sent to the governor's desk to be signed into law.

Recommended Stories

  • California startup touts battery-swapping to juice demand for electric vehicles

    Ample, a seven-year-old San Francisco startup, wants to skirt one of the big hurdles to widespread adoption of electric vehicles by reviving the idea of quick, automated battery swaps for owners concerned about running out of juice while driving. The main benefits, according to co-founders Khaled Hassounah and John de Souza, are time and cost savings. EV owners would no longer face long lines and wait times at charging stations.

  • Edmunds compares the 2021 Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan

    The Tesla Model S debuted nearly a decade ago and instantly portended the future of electric vehicles. Tesla’s continual updates along the way have kept the rest of the automotive industry in catch-up mode. Only recently has a model come out to rival the Model S: the Porsche Taycan.

  • Tesla's Share Of European EV Market Reduced To 3.5%

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has seen a further year-over-year loss in its share of the European electric-vehicle market as of January, Marketwatch reported, citing new research by automotive analyst Matthias Schmidt. What Happened: The U.S. electric vehicle maker saw 1,619 registrations of its battery-electric vehicles in 18 key European markets in January this year, representing a market share of 3.5%, according to the report. This marks a decline from Tesla’s 1,977 registrations in January 2020 and a market share of more than 5%. Tesla’s 12-mont rollout volumes also fell behind South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor Co. (OTC: HYMTF) and its affiliate Kia, which have now emerged as the third most popular EV group in Europe. Volkswagen AG (OTC: VLKAF) remains the most popular battery-electric vehicle group in Europe, with 22 percent of the market share as 10,193 of its vehicles were registered. Why It Matters: The European market continues to see strong adoption of battery-powered electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. European automakers are also increasingly shifting to the production of electric vehicles. Tesla had remained at the top of the European EV charts in 2019 by delivering more than 109,000 vehicles and claiming a 31 percent share of the region’s electric vehicle market. But last year, Tesla fell behind the brands of Volkswagen Group as well as the alliance between Renault SA (OTC: RNSLY), Nissan Motor Co. (OTC: NSANY) and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (OTC: MMTOF). The company’s market share fell sharply to 13 percent. See Also: Musk Says Tesla FSD Subscriptions To Launch By June But Buying Would Still Be Better Price Movement: Tesla shares closed 6.3% higher on Monday at $718.43. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFrom EV Batteries To Pod Taxis: India's Richest Man Seems To Prepare For The Elon Musk ChallengeRocket Lab Nears Deal To Go Public Via Merger With SPAC Vector Acquisition: WSJ© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here's How Many Vehicles Lucid Motors Will Produce in 2021

    The company is about to begin manufacturing electric vehicles -- but investors should keep their expectations in check.

  • Tesla Says No To Swap Batteries and Rumors, Yes To Fast Charging For EVs

    Back in 2014, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) demonstrated battery swapping, a process allowing a Tesla driver to pull in with an empty battery, and then have the battery removed and exchanged for a fully charged unit in less time than it took to fill a tank with gas. But, this was the last time the company demonstrated this and the idea was scrapped. Rival Nio Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: NIO) currently offers the battery swap option to owners in China. As reported by Electrek, rumors were swirling that Tesla may be exploring the battery swap idea again. Tesla China's business registration recently added "sales of battery swap facilities for new energy vehicles," according to data provider Tianyancha, wrote CnEVPost. Tesla quickly denied these rumors, while also reinforcing the company does not believe battery pack swapping is a viable solution to increase EV utility. According to news site Shine, a Tesla official said the company believes EV charging is the best way to power its vehicles, and battery swapping is riddled with problems. Benzinga's Take: While it may be faster, battery swapping does seem like it could have more risks than simply plugging in. If a person pulls up to a station that has no charged batteries, the same problem of waiting for a charge exists. Battery degradation is another concern, because customers may not want a battery that has potentially been abused or mistreated by a previous user. And, in the small chance a problem did occur mid swap, the costs and inconvenience could be massive. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo courtesy of Tesla. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVideo: Tesla Semi Spotted In The Wild, Silent As Can BeThe Tesla Model 3 May Retain Resale Value Better Than Any Other Vehicle© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 1970 Charger Restomod Carries A Shocking Price Tag

    Would you dish out nearly $300,000 for this vintage Mopar muscle car.

  • Alabama Amazon warehouse workers speak out on union showdown

    "We're being treated like we're prisoners who're there to get a job done," said Jennifer Bates, a warehouse employee.

  • Turkey's reopening relieves restaurants but worries doctors

    Turkish restaurants reopened and many children returned to school on Tuesday after the government announced steps to ease COVID-19 restrictions even as cases edged higher, raising concerns among the top medical association. On Monday evening, President Tayyip Erdogan lifted weekend lockdowns in low- and medium-risk cities and limited lockdowns to Sundays in those deemed higher risk under what he called a "controlled normalisation." Cafe and restaurant owners, limited to takeaway service for much of last year, have long urged a reopening of in-house dining after sector revenues dropped 65%.

  • Exclusive: India woos Tesla with offer of cheaper production costs than China

    India is ready to offer incentives to ensure Tesla Inc's cost of production would be less than in China if the carmaker commits to making its electric vehicles in the south Asian country, transport minister Nitin Gadkari told Reuters. Gadkari's pitch comes weeks after billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla registered a company in India in a step towards entering the country, possibly as soon as mid-2021.

  • Turkey logs over 11,500 new COVID-19 cases as restrictions are eased

    Turkey recorded 11,520 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Health Ministry data showed, amid an easing of coronavirus restrictions across the country. The total number of cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak has now risen to 2,734,835. On Monday evening, President Tayyip Erdogan lifted weekend lockdowns in low- and medium-risk cities and limited lockdowns to Sundays in those deemed higher risk under what he called a "controlled normalisation".

  • Flood insurance premiums are about to rise sharply — here's what to do

    With climate change heating up, new higher rates will be announced in April.

  • Legendary Oldsmobile 442 In Rare Condition

    This rare 442 underwent a fantastic restoration.

  • The PlayStation 5 is (Theoretically) Available — Here’s What You Need to Know to Actually Secure One

    The PlayStation 5 is finally here, although trying to find one at retailers is proving to be a challenge. Between the general popularity of the console and the rampant bots and resellers, locating a PS5 at stores has been an issue around the globe. Thankfully, most shops have been restocking Sony’s next-gen console every few …

  • "No dinosaur" - Carmaker Stellantis steps up electric ambitions

    Newly-formed Stellantis, a combination of Peugeot-maker PSA and Fiat Chrysler (FCA), wants to use its clout to take on rivals racing to produce more electric vehicles, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday. Stellantis is now the world's fourth largest carmaker, with 14 brands including Opel, Jeep, Ram and Maserati, and like its peers, it is grappling with a shortage of semiconductors and investments in electric vehicles. Low global car inventories and cost cuts should help boost profit margins this year, though the carmaker is also looking beyond savings, Tavares said.

  • U.S. judge knocks nearly $6 million off fine for Exxon Baytown, Texas, pollution

    A federal judge in Houston knocked $5.7 million off the fine Exxon Mobil Corp faces for pollution from its largest U.S. crude oil refinery, according to court documents. U.S. District Judge David Hittner issued the ruling on Tuesday afternoon, imposing a $14.25 million penalty on Exxon for pollution from the Baytown, Texas, refinery and chemical plant complex over eight years. In 2017, Hittner issued a $19.95 million penalty to Exxon, finding it was responsible for the pollution from the Baytown complex between 2005 and 2013 as alleged in a lawsuit initially filed in 2010 under the U.S. Clean Air Act by the Sierra Club and Environment Texas.

  • Can Square Be a Great Growth Stock?

    Its classic sellers business, which comprises business solutions such as its famous square card reader, has seen slowed growth during the pandemic from its strong storefront presence. Revenue increased 5% and gross profit increased 13%. Square sees mid-size businesses as a huge addressable market, and this category demonstrated high potential for profitability, with gross profit growing at double the rate of other categories.

  • Mercedes-AMG Confirms Higher-Performance GT Four-Door Hybrid

    Upcoming performance hybrids from AMG will get E Performance branding, and this rumored GT 73 could make upward of 800 horsepower.

  • Hyzon Motors' hydrogen fuel ambitions include two US factories

    Hyzon Motors plans to produce fuel cells, including a critical component required to power hydrogen vehicles, at two U.S. factories in a move aimed at kickstarting domestic production at a commercial scale. Production at the Chicago facility is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021. The announcement comes just three weeks after Hyzon announced it would become a publicly traded company through a merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in a deal valued at $2.1 billion, and a little over one week after revealing plans to renovate a 78,000-square-foot factory in Monroe County, New York.

  • GM extends vehicle production cuts due to semiconductor chip shortage

    General Motors Co said on Wednesday it was further extending production cuts at three North American plants and adding a fourth to the list of factories hit by the global semiconductor chip shortage. The extended cuts do not change GM's forecast last month that the shortage could shave up to $2 billion from this year's earnings. GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson subsequently said chip supplies should return to normal rates by the second half of the year and he was confident the profit hit would not worsen.

  • Nike Is Giving the High-Performance ZoomX VaporFly Next% Running Shoe an Upgrade

    Here's the release info on the ZoomX VaporFly Next% 2.